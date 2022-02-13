devices adapter for ioBroker

Manage and create devices for using it in other adapters like material, iot,...

Important: enable tab in admin, like log and scripts

This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

ToDo

add descriptions for states

Changelog

(bluefox) Corrected edit of folders

(bluefox) Updated some libraries

(bluefox) Implement the narrow rows

(bluefox) Corrected creation of the devices

(bluefox) Corrected creation the folders

(bluefox) Implemented the filters

(bluefox) Implemented the edit of states parameter

(bluefox) Fixed some GUI errors

(bluefox) Added sentry

(bluefox) Added new devices

(bluefox) Fixed the error for IDs with the strange characters

(bluefox) Updated the select ID dialog

(bluefox) Fixed errors by optional states

(bluefox) added the vacuum cleaner

(bluefox) added the air conditioner

(Apollon77) Added Sentry error reporting for Frontend/React

(Apollon77) Fixed typo

(bluefox) Fixed error by device creation

(Apollon77) usage with all kinds of admin ports and reverse proxies optimized

(Apollon77) compatibility with Admin >4.0.0 added

(bluefox) Backend was removed

(bluefox) Allowed the clone of devices

(bluefox) work in progress

(bluefox) work in progress

(bluefox) initial release

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2019-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.