This adapter reads weather forecast data from DasWetter.com.

You need an account on DasWetter.com. Register at https://www.daswetter.com/api/#/login The account is for free under certain conditions.

In your account you will find three URL for four different data models:

Forecast for the next 7 days and general information of the day: high and low, wind (symbol and description), Day symbol and weather conditions

detailed information for 5 days and every 3 hours: The general daily information is the following: peak, lows, wind, gusts, Precipitation, relative humidity, sea level air pressure, snow line, Sunrise and sunset, dates related to the moon, local time

Preview with detailed data every hour (only for the first 2 days, then every 3 hours)

Prediction for 5 days and every 3 hours (in JSON format)

All four models are implemented and one should be used at least. In settings URL like http://api.daswetter.com/index.php?api_lang=de&localidad=xxxx must be used. Just copy the complete URL from your account.

Hints

icons used in vis

Access icons like http://ip:8082/adapter/daswetter/icons/tiempo-weather/galeria1/1.png .

. in galerie6 original icons are in svg format. Vis app might have problems to visualize it. So converted png are available. Just use option "use png"

in galerie5 original icons are in svg and png format. Beside also color and white versions are available

"current" in NextHours_Day1:

DasWetter.com does not deliver real current weather values

but sometimes it's helpfull to have the forecast of current hour available

so we added "current" which is just a copy of related forecast hour values

please make sure you call the adapter at least one time per hour to make sure "current" is updated well

see also github feature request issue24

path 4

at the moment DasWetter.com sends data which are different to their own specification. Now we have implemented a "auto-repair" which changes to structure to documented shape.

known issues

please create issues at github if you find bugs or whish new features

