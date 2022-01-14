Coronavirus Live Statistics adapter for ioBroker

Adapter to show Global Coronavirus information and current reports

There is no configuration required, after installation it will :

Receive global information world-wide and write it to "global_totals"

Create a folder for each country with all relevant information regarding COVID-19

Update the information every 15 minutes

The following information is available :

Datapoint Details active Amount of current infected people cases Amount of totally known cases casesPerOneMillion Amount of totally known cases per million citizen critical Amount of critical situation (Hospitalized) deaths Amount of current registered deaths deathsPerOneMillion Amount of current registered deaths per million citizen flag Country flag, link to github location recovered Amount of totally known recovered cases todayCases New Cases by Today todayDeaths Amount of totally known people died today test Total number of COVID-19 tests taken globally tests per one million counties Total number of COVID-19 tests taken globally per one million

Please be aware this adapter uses as much as possible up-to-date information but there can be a delay of several hours depending on the country's report.

German Federal States : https://npgeo-corona-npgeo-de.hub.arcgis.com/ s Generic Source : https://coronavirus-19-api.herokuapp.com

Advanced settings

Option Description All Countries Get data for all countries World-Wide (Default: false) Continents Group total amounts by a continent in separate state (Default: false) Delete unused States Delete data when countries are deselected (Default: false)

For Germany only

Option Description Federal states Get federal state data for Germany (Selected only, Default false) counties Get data for Germany counties (Selected only, Default false) Cities Get data for Germany cities (Selected only, Default false) All federal states All Germany federal states (Default false) All cities All Germany cities (Default false) All counties All Germany counties (Default false)

It's possible to get data for federal states (Bundesländer), cities (Städte) counties (Landeskreise). You can choose to receive all data or just select specific regions in advanced settings.

Vaccination data is currently only available for Germany and will only be retrieved when "Bundesländer" is activated

Add missing countries

It may happen that countries are not recognized correctly because the API delivers some country names not ISO conform. In such a case you will get a warning message in the log, which looks like this

coronavirus- statistics .0 2020 -03 -21 09 : 05 : 31.328 warn ( 22937 ) Timor-Leste not found in lib! Must be added to the country name translator.

Using the datapoint coronavirus-statistics.0.countryTranslator you can assign a country yourself. Look for the name of the corresponding country here:

List with country names

With the selected country name you have to create a JSON string and enter it in the datapoint coronavirus-statistics.0.countryTranslator . The JSON string then looks like this, for example:

{ "Cabo_Verde" : "Cape Verde" , "Timor-Leste" : "East Timor" }

As first value, the name from the warning message must be taken from the log. The name of the country from the List with country names is then assigned to this.

Changelog

(DutchmanNL) Bugfix: Added missing definitions

(jlssmt) Error handling for missing state attribute definitions Optimized

(Simatec) Design Fix for Admin >=5.1.28 Dark/Blue Theme

(jlssmt) Error handling for bundesländer api implemented

(DutchmanNL) Bugfix: New DNS entry for COVID api

(jlssmt) Hospital data for Germany added

(jlssmt) fix umlauts in hospital service

(jlssmt) extend api timer to fix 502 errors

(jlssmt) Code refactoring

(DutchmanNL) Bugfix: Unwanted deletion of data points for Germany solved

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2021 DrozmotiX Holding B.V. OSS@DrozmotiX.eu

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.