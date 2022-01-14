Adapter to show Global Coronavirus information and current reports
There is no configuration required, after installation it will :
The following information is available :
|Datapoint
|Details
|active
|Amount of current infected people
|cases
|Amount of totally known cases
|casesPerOneMillion
|Amount of totally known cases per million citizen
|critical
|Amount of critical situation (Hospitalized)
|deaths
|Amount of current registered deaths
|deathsPerOneMillion
|Amount of current registered deaths per million citizen
|flag
|Country flag, link to github location
|recovered
|Amount of totally known recovered cases
|todayCases
|New Cases by Today
|todayDeaths
|Amount of totally known people died today
|test
|Total number of COVID-19 tests taken globally
|tests per one million counties
|Total number of COVID-19 tests taken globally per one million
Please be aware this adapter uses as much as possible up-to-date information but there can be a delay of several hours depending on the country's report.
German Federal States : https://npgeo-corona-npgeo-de.hub.arcgis.com/ s Generic Source : https://coronavirus-19-api.herokuapp.com
|Option
|Description
|All Countries
|Get data for all countries World-Wide (Default: false)
|Continents
|Group total amounts by a continent in separate state (Default: false)
|Delete unused States
|Delete data when countries are deselected (Default: false)
|Option
|Description
|Federal states
|Get federal state data for Germany (Selected only, Default false)
|counties
|Get data for Germany counties (Selected only, Default false)
|Cities
|Get data for Germany cities (Selected only, Default false)
|All federal states
|All Germany federal states (Default false)
|All cities
|All Germany cities (Default false)
|All counties
|All Germany counties (Default false)
It's possible to get data for federal states (Bundesländer), cities (Städte) counties (Landeskreise). You can choose to receive all data or just select specific regions in advanced settings.
Vaccination data is currently only available for Germany and will only be retrieved when "Bundesländer" is activated
It may happen that countries are not recognized correctly because the API delivers some country names not ISO conform. In such a case you will get a warning message in the log, which looks like this
coronavirus-statistics.0 2020-03-21 09:05:31.328 warn (22937) Timor-Leste not found in lib! Must be added to the country name translator.
Using the datapoint
coronavirus-statistics.0.countryTranslator you can assign a country yourself. Look for the name of the corresponding country here:
With the selected country name you have to create a JSON string and enter it in the datapoint
coronavirus-statistics.0.countryTranslator.
The JSON string then looks like this, for example:
{
"Cabo_Verde": "Cape Verde",
"Timor-Leste": "East Timor"
}
As first value, the name from the warning message must be taken from the log. The name of the country from the List with country names is then assigned to this.
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2021 DrozmotiX Holding B.V. OSS@DrozmotiX.eu
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.