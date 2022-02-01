Monitor Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and record their information. Currently, only recording advertised service data is supported. You can monitor which services are advertised by using the nRF Connect app (service data UUIDs). Connecting and reading/writing service chararcteristics will be supported in a future version.
This adapter needs additional libraries to compile. See https://github.com/sandeepmistry/noble#prerequisites for detailed instructions.
On Raspberry Pi and similar, this should do it:
sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev libcap2-bin
If the adapter starts but won't connect to your bluetooth hardware, please check the
info.driverState state in ioBroker. If it is
unauthorized, you need to give
node additional permissions. For Linux, this is as simple as
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
which requires
libcap2-bin to be installed.
If you have multiple bluetooth devices on your system, select the one to use from the dropdown. In the textbox below, enter all UUIDs of the advertised services you want to record (as found in the nRF Connect app).
The adapter supports extension via plugins. Those define which advertised services should be listened to and how to translate the data. The plugin structure is defined in https://github.com/AlCalzone/ioBroker.ble/blob/master/src/plugins/plugin.ts and an example of a working plugin is defined here https://github.com/AlCalzone/ioBroker.ble/blob/master/src/plugins/_default.ts
If you have any device transmitting specially encoded information via advertisements, feel free to create a PR with a new plugin for that.
"xiaomi": All xiaomi bluetooth sensors, including
"mi-flora": Original plugin for the flower care plant sensor, now aliased to
"xiaomi"
"ruuvi-tag": Ruuvi Tag multisensor with firmware versions v1 and v2. Untested, please give feedback!
noble no longer bring down the main process
EAFNOSUPPORT
noble
noble can not be loaded.
undefined as a state value to be compatible with JS-Controller 3.0
motionCounter ->
movementCounter
noble sometimes throws errors in callbacks that cannot be handled and would bring the whole compact group down.
unknown (0xabcd) states
xiaomi plugin: test the received data instead of relying on MAC prefixes
e7:2e:00 as an alternative mac prefix for MiTemperature
_default plugin: Create states for manufacturer data
ruuvi-tag plugin: Set
"Ruuvi Tag" as the default name for the device object
ruuvi-tag plugin: Fix parsing of data format 3 and 5
80:ea:ca as an alternative mac prefix for FlowerCare
3f:5b:7d as an alternative mac prefix for the Xiaomi watch
58:2d:34 as an alternative mac prefix for MiTemperature
isHandling for the
ruuvi-tag plugin
mi-flora plugin.
ruuvi-tag plugin
mi-flora plugin
xiaomi plugin
history settings by not overriding existing objects
undefined, ignore the packet
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017-2020 AlCalzone d.griesel@gmx.net
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.