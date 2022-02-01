Monitor Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons and record their information. Currently, only recording advertised service data is supported. You can monitor which services are advertised by using the nRF Connect app (service data UUIDs). Connecting and reading/writing service chararcteristics will be supported in a future version.

Installation

This adapter needs additional libraries to compile. See https://github.com/sandeepmistry/noble#prerequisites for detailed instructions. On Raspberry Pi and similar, this should do it: sudo apt-get install bluetooth bluez libbluetooth-dev libudev-dev libcap2-bin

If the adapter starts but won't connect to your bluetooth hardware, please check the info.driverState state in ioBroker. If it is unauthorized , you need to give node additional permissions. For Linux, this is as simple as

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $( eval readlink -f ` which node`)

which requires libcap2-bin to be installed.

Configuration

If you have multiple bluetooth devices on your system, select the one to use from the dropdown. In the textbox below, enter all UUIDs of the advertised services you want to record (as found in the nRF Connect app).

Plugin system

The adapter supports extension via plugins. Those define which advertised services should be listened to and how to translate the data. The plugin structure is defined in https://github.com/AlCalzone/ioBroker.ble/blob/master/src/plugins/plugin.ts and an example of a working plugin is defined here https://github.com/AlCalzone/ioBroker.ble/blob/master/src/plugins/_default.ts

If you have any device transmitting specially encoded information via advertisements, feel free to create a PR with a new plugin for that.

Supported plugins

Changelog

Scanning is now done in a separate process, so uncatchable errors in noble no longer bring down the main process

The pressure value reported by Ruuvi Tags is now parsed with two decimal places

Added a more helpful error message if the adapter terminates with error EAFNOSUPPORT

Ignore unhandled out of range error somewhere in noble

Utilize JS-Controller's auto module rebuild if possible

Fixed a crash that happens when noble can not be loaded.

Avoid setting undefined as a state value to be compatible with JS-Controller 3.0

Fixed typo in Ruuvi Tag plugin: motionCounter -> movementCounter

Removed compact support. noble sometimes throws errors in callbacks that cannot be handled and would bring the whole compact group down.

sometimes throws errors in callbacks that cannot be handled and would bring the whole compact group down. Added support for the Xiaomi Kettle

Encrypted packets are no longer decoded (for now) to avoid creating thousands of unknown (0xabcd) states

Fixed crash in JS-Controller 2.0

xiaomi plugin: test the received data instead of relying on MAC prefixes

Add e7:2e:00 as an alternative mac prefix for MiTemperature

Fix compact mode crashes

Devices without service data but with manufacturer data are no longer treated as empty

_default plugin: Create states for manufacturer data

plugin: Create states for manufacturer data ruuvi-tag plugin: Set "Ruuvi Tag" as the default name for the device object

ruuvi-tag plugin: Fix parsing of data format 3 and 5

Add 80:ea:ca as an alternative mac prefix for FlowerCare

Add 3f:5b:7d as an alternative mac prefix for the Xiaomi watch

Added support for the Xiaomi Mosquito Repellent (read-only!)

Removed dependency to admin instance on slaves

Several dependency updates

Add MiTemperature watch with E-Ink display

Add 58:2d:34 as an alternative mac prefix for MiTemperature

Support MaterializeCSS (Admin v3)

Support compact mode

Use @iobroker/testing for tests

Add NodeJS 10 support

Add an option to disallow new devices

Bugfix: Preserving object properties works again

Cache objects for a short while instead of retrieving them from ioBroker all the time

Support negative temperatures from Xiaomi devices

Fixed isHandling for the ruuvi-tag plugin

Restored accidentally deleted mi-flora plugin.

(JonasR & AlCalzone) Added support for the Ruuvi Tag with the ruuvi-tag plugin

Fixed the parsing of temperature+humidity packets from the Xiaomi temperature sensor

Forgot to load legacy mi-flora plugin

plugin Fixed an error when a plugin defines no objects

(zuvielx9 & AlCalzone) Support for all Xiaomi bluetooth sensors using the xiaomi plugin

plugin reworked plugin system slightly

Bugfix: Next attempt at preserving object properties like history and name

Bugfix: Keep history settings by not overriding existing objects

settings by not overriding existing objects Bugfix: When plugins return undefined , ignore the packet

Enable logging of RSSI

Add * wildcard for "all services"

Bugfix: don't throw error when RSSI state doens't exist

Support throttling of RSSI updates

Bugfix: Only monitor services from enabled plugins

Bugfix: last patch broke the service filtering

Modularized the adapter code into a plugin system

Added Mi-Flora plugin

Support selection of bluetooth devices

Store more information, improved object structure.

initial release

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2017-2020 AlCalzone d.griesel@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.