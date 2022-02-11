This adapter uses the service Sentry.io to automatically report exceptions and code errors and new device schemas to me as the developer. More details see below!

Backitup ist eine Backuplösung, mit der das zyklische Sichern einer IoBroker-Installation sowie einer Homematic CCU möglich ist.

Deutsche Beschreibung hier

Backitup is a backup solution that allows cyclical backup of an IoBroker installation and a Homematic CCU.

English Description here

What is Sentry.io and what is reported to the servers of that company?

Sentry.io is a service for developers to get an overview about errors from their applications. And exactly this is implemented in this adapter.

When the adapter crashes or an other Code error happens, this error message that also appears in the ioBroker log is submitted to Sentry. When you allowed iobroker GmbH to collect diagnostic data then also your installation ID (this is just a unique ID without any additional infos about you, email, name or such) is included. This allows Sentry to group errors and show how many unique users are affected by such an error. All of this helps me to provide error free adapters that basically never crashs.

Changelog

(simatec) Influxdb2 Backup added

(simatec) Influxdb2 Restore added

(simatec) Bugfix Grafana Backup

(simatec) Bugfix GUI

(simatec) Bugfix Redis Restore

(simatec) New Restore WebIf added

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix start after Restore

(simatec) redis remote Backup added

(simatec) Error messages configurable

(simatec) Translations added

(simatec) Adjustments to js-controller 4

(simatec) Restore backup of different controller version added

(simatec) Fix YAHKA Backup for more Instances

(simatec) Bugfix Error Message

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) Fix CCU option to use self-signed certificates

(simatec) Fix Config Menu

(simatec) dependabot added

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) CCU option to use self-signed certificates

(simatec) small fix for Javascript Message

(simatec) multihost function for master/slave systems added

(simatec) Multi CCU Backup added

(simatec) Multi InfluxDB Backup added

(simatec) Multi MySql Backup added

(simatec) Multi PGSql Backup added

(simatec) Yahka backup added

(simatec) Yahka Restore added

(simatec) new Restore Interface added

(simatec) new Tab-Menu added

(simatec) Docker Support added

(simatec) delete option for temp-directory added

(simatec) breaking changes!! Javascript Backup from Objects added

(simatec) breaking changes!! Javascript Restore from Objects added

(simatec) WebDav option to use self-signed certificates

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) Preparation for dark design by Admin 5

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) https support for ccu backup

(simatec) sentry Bugfixes

(simatec) Bugfix Google Drive

(simatec) memory optimization

(simatec) fix Zigbee Restore

(simatec) Grafana Protocol selection added

(simatec) translations updated

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) RAM memory optimization

(simatec) googleapis deleted

(simatec) @googleapis/drive added

(simatec) ready for Grafana 8.x

(simatec) BugFix PostgreSQL

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) Name-Sufix for Messages added

(simatec) adminTab edited

(simatec) translation changed

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) more debug for mount added

(simatec) Bugfix history json

(simatec) adminTab edited

(simatec) translation changed

(simatec) Bugfix adminTab

(simatec) adminTab for admin 5 changed

(simatec) adminTab for admin 5 changed

(simatec) Bugfix mysql Restore

(simatec) Bugfix pgsql Restore

(simatec) small Bugfix

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) node 16 support added

(simatec) Bugfix for js-controller 3.3.x

(simatec) small Bugfix Dropbox Log

(simatec) small Bugfix for History Config reading

(simatec) Bugfix AdminTab

(simatec) small Bugfix

(simatec) Redesign Restore GUI

(simatec) small GUI Bugfix

(simatec) Admin-Tab changed

(simatec) Javascript Restore changed

(simatec) Redesign Admin-Tab

(simatec) Redesign Config

(simatec) Preparation for admin 5

(simatec) Creation of temporary folders changed

(simatec) Filter for redis rdb files changed

(simatec) automatic deletion of old influx databases added

(simatec) noserverino option for CIFS mount added

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) Bugfix redis

(simatec) debug Log for Restore request added

(simatec) Bugfix influxdb

(simatec) ignore Filenames for javascript-Backup added

(simatec) Admin-Tab added

(simatec) dependencies targz removed

(simatec) dependencies tar-fs added

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) error handling for redis backup added

(simatec) error handling for history backup added

(simatec) BugFix Grafana backup

(simatec) Bugfix history json

(simatec) BugFix Redis backup

(simatec) chmod for backup directory added

(simatec) error handling for Grafana backup added

(simatec) Promise for redis aof added

(simatec) BugFix Grafana restore

(simatec) small BugFix umount

(simatec) BugFix redis backup

(simatec) aof for redis added

(simatec) BugFix redis backup/restore

(simatec) dependencies node-tar added

(simatec) BugFix Notification

(simatec) BugFix Grafana backup

(simatec) BugFix detect last backup

(simatec) WebDAV added

(simatec) BugFix Zigbee

(simatec) stop/start Instances on restore

(simatec) Download Icon for Cloud Restore added

(simatec) javscript Backup added

(simatec) Grafana Backup added

(simatec) Restore added for some types without restart

(simatec) timestamp for history-json added

(simatec) Source code rewritten

(simatec) Restore revised

(simatec) fixed many small bugs

(simatec) Added warning messages

(simatec) Fixed cloud restore

(simatec) Bugfix Jarvis Backup

(simatec) Bugfix GUI

(simatec) Bugfix influxDB Backup

(simatec) Bugfix influxDB Restore

(simatec) Jarvis Backup added

(simatec) Jarvis Restore added

(simatec) Bugfix mysql Backup

(simatec) Bugfix pgsql Backup

(simatec) small Bugfixes

(simatec) Info-Message for storage added

(simatec) Bugfix iobroker start after restore on Windows

(simatec) changed webui-port for restore

(simatec) Bugfix influxDB Restore

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) code cleaned

(simatec) code for history.html object revised

(simatec) code for history.json object revised

(simatec) influxDB Backup added

(simatec) influxDB Restore added

(simatec) Postgresql Backup added

(simatec) Postgresql Restore added

(simatec) translation added

(simatec) new zigbee Restore added

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) many small bugfixes

(simatec) new redis Restore added

(simatec) enable/disable option for Sentry Plugin

(simatec) smb 3.02 support added

(simatec) smb 3.1.1 support added

(simatec) small Bugfix for umount on cifs/nfs mount

(simatec) Dev-Dependencies updated

(simatec) Dependencies updated

(simatec) Timeout fix for backup process

(simatec) Translations update for Weblate

(simatec) dependencies updated

(simatec) devdependencies updated

(weblate) translation updated

(simatec) Bugfix error on GoogleDrive

(simatec) Bugfix clean local backups

(simatec) Bugfix mount and umount for sentry.io

(simatec) Bugfix GoogleDrive Rate Limit errors

(simatec) small fixes on zigbee backup

(simatec) small fixes for sentry.io

(simatec) small fixes on zigbee backup

(simatec) dependencies for googleapis updated

(simatec) dependencies for dropbox-v2-api updated

(simatec) devdependencies updated

(simatec) added whatsapp-cmb support for notifications

(Apollon77) several fixes and optimizations

(Jey-Cee/simatec) adapter configuration revised

(simatec) small fixes on mysql backup

(simatec) next bugfixs errorhandling sentry.io

(simatec) updated dependencies

(simatec) small fixes on zigbee backup

(simatec) added log for zigbee Instances

(simatec) next bugfix errorhandling sentry.io

(simatec) bugfix errorhandling sentry.io

(simatec) updated dependencies

(simatec) added node14 support

(simatec) Bugfix reading restore list

(simatec) bugfix errorhandling sentry.io

(simatec) added osDependencies for nfs and cifs

(simatec) Bugfixes for errorhandling telegram, pushover, e-mail, ftp list and create backup folder

(simatec) many smal Bugfixes for errorhandling sentry.io

(simatec) errorhandling sentry.io

(AlCalzone) docu updated

(simatec) Bugfix list from nas

(simatec) Bugfix sentry errors

(simatec) revised error handling

(simatec) revised mount process

(simatec) revised umount process

(simatec) added log for last backup file

(simatec) updated dependencies

(simatec) added sentry.io support

(simatec) Bugfix CIFS Domain

(simatec) Fix history error

(simatec) Fix for autochecker

(simatec) Fix start after restore

(simatec) update dependencies

(simatec) json historystate with more options

(simatec) added next Backup Time

(simatec) added Name Suffix for mysql Backup

(simatec) added more Options for mysql

(simatec) added domain support for cifs

(simatec) added json historystate

(simatec) Fix historyList for compact-mode

(simatec) Added ack for history states

(simatec) Fix compact-mode for history

(simatec) Fix hide passwords

(simatec) Fix Webinterface for Restore

(simatec) Fix MySql Backup

(simatec) Added some debug logs for Restore

(simatec) some Bug Fix

(simatec) Messagebox for restore list

(simatec) hide password on log

(simatec) Added password hiding

(simatec) Clean Code

(simatec) detected history path

(simatec) Fix deteced

(simatec) Add Webinterface for Restore

(simatec) Bug fix

(bluefox) Added information about latest backup

(simatec) some Bug fix

(simatec) add new translation

(simatec) Fix translation

(simatec) Default backup renamed to ioBroker backup

(simatec) delete old objects

(simatec) support end for the total backup

(simatec) Added backup of history data path

(simatec) Added startup of all adapters after restore

(simatec) Revision of the restoration for Redis

(simatec) revision of log issues

(simatec) Rebuild the start / stop processes under Unix

(simatec) Rebuilding the start / stop processes under Windows

(simatec) new translations

(simatec) adjustments to the new Windows Installer

(simatec) adjustments to the new Linux installer

(simatec) fixed some small bugs

(simatec) Fix update process

(simatec) Fix CIFS password with special characters

(bluefox) Google Drive was added

(simatec) Support for node 6 ended

(simatec) Support for SMB3

(simatec) Backup for Zigbee Database

(simatec) Restore for Zigbee Database

(simatec) Timeout for email sending

(simatec) Timeout for pushover sending

(simatec) Timeout for telegram sending

(simatec) Code cleaned up

(simatec) exec Start for iobroker

(simatec) Fix umount before Restore

(simatec) Fix iobroker-stop for total backup

(simatec) stable Release

(simatec) Add New umount query

(simatec) Add Umount wait by device busy

(simatec) Add Timeout for History settings

(simatec) Add Notification only on error

(simatec) modification for new installer

(simatec) WOL-waittime adjustable

(simatec) Fix History settings

(simatec) better start/stop Handling for backup and restore

(simatec) Fix Start/Stop for new iobroker-installer

(simatec) Fix compact mode

(simatec) Fix total backup

(simatec) better history handling for html

(simatec) better history handling

(simatec) error Message for telegram

(simatec) error Message for E-Mail

(simatec) error Message for pushover

(simatec) support for compact mode

(simatec) Bugfix

(simatec) Fix start/stop for new iobroker-Installer

(simatec) Fix delete old Files

(simatec) Add wake on LAN for CIFS and NFS

(simatec) Stable Release

(simatec) Fix cifs-mount User

(simatec) Add device ID for pushover

(simatec) Fix mount / umount

(simatec) Fix Readme

(simatec) Added boolean for backup Success

(simatec) Added Selection menu SMB type (CIFS)

(simatec) Added Checkbox for mount as root (sudo)

(simatec) Added Pushover Notification

(simatec) Fix cifs/nfs mount and umount

(simatec) Fix notifications format

(simatec) Fix Telegram User

(simatec) Added e-mail notification

(simatec) Create backup directory on first boot

(simatec) many small changes

(peoples) Fix Telegram SilentNotice

(peoples) Added Possibility to select a Telegram Receiver

(peoples) Added Possibility to select a Telegram Notification length

(peoples) Some Translations

(simatec) Fix Dropbox Backup

(simatec) Fix Restore path for ownDir

(simatec) Fix FTP and NAS path

(simatec) Fix Access Token for dropbox

(simatec) Fix Translation

(simatec) Fix Filename Suffix for Restore

(peoples) Bugfix Title for Backup deletion

(simatec) Fix Restart after total-backup

(simatec) Fix Backup-Directoy for dropbox

(simatec) Fix Restart after total-backup

(simatec) Fix error Log on cifs

(simatec) Fix Filename for ccu backup

(simatec) Fix FTP Directory

(simatec) delete old Files

(bluefox/simatec) Add Multiplatform (Windows/Linux/Mac)

(bluefox/simatec) Backitup switched to Javascript

(bluefox/simatec) shell support removed

(bluefox/simatec) Deleting old backups up to the last X backups added

(bluefox/simatec) restore feature added (beta)

(bluefox/simatec) Restore added via NAS/FTP/Local/Dropbox (Beta)

(simatec) NFS support added

(bluefox) Dropbox Support added

(bluefox) Fix History

(peoples) Added silent mode for telegram

(simatec) Redis/mysql added with standard backup

(simatec) translations added

(simatec) Docs adapted

(simatec) Fix Delete old Files

(bluefox) Configurable redis path was added

(simatec) Translations Script

(simatec) Fix FTP Upload

(simatec) Check for dependencies

(simatec) Delete older files if number of files greater than X

(simatec) Check for Backup Dir

(simatec) Translations added

(peoples) Some Bugfixes

(peoples) Added translations in words.js

(bluefox) The backup buttons in configuration dialog were added

(bluefox) Show bash output text

(peoples) Bug Fix Mysql-Login Error

(peoples/simatec/bluefox) Bug Fix Code

(peoples/simatec) Bug Fix

(blufox) Code formatting

(darkiop) MySQL-Sicherung um Host- und Portabfrage erweitert

(peoples) Versendende Telegram-Instanz wählbar

(peoples) Telegram-Nachrichten angepasst an Verbindungstyp

(peoples) History-Log angepasst an Verbindungstyp

(simatec) Komprimierung der MySQL-Datenbank-Sicherung eingebaut

(simatec) Anpassung der Konfigoberfläche an Telegram-Instanz Auswahl

(peoples) Datenpunkte in io-package definiert

(simatec/peoples) Beta Version

(peoples) Log Einträge neu formatiert

(simatec/peoples) diverse Anpassungen

(simatec/peoples) Sprachen hinzugefügt

(simatec/peoples) Erste Beta-Version

(simatec/peoples) Erste Git-Adapter-Version

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 - 2022 simatec

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.