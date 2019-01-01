This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.

This adapter allows you to remote control your Alexa (Amazon Echo) devices.

Big thanks go to soef for the version 1 of the adapter and to Hauke and ruhr70 for ideas in their scripts from ioBroker-Forum (especially the media progress updates)! Also big thanks to to meicker for support in documenting all of this and numerous users from ioBroker Forum for their testing support!

States and their meanings:

In the adapter namespace (e.g. alexa2.0) some channels are created

State name meaning echo-devices.* States per Echo device, see below history.* Infos for command history, see below smart-home-devices.* States per smart home device and in general, see below info.* General information about the adapter status requestResult Error info for TuneIn and smart-home device requests

All Alexa-Contacts that can be used to send Text Messages to, including himself. The own contact gets a special "(Self)" after his name.

State name meaning #clearOwnMessages Only exists in own contact and a trigger deletes all messages that are send to himself (also includes messages to himself via App or devices!) textMessage Sends this text as message to the user. It is shown on all devices of this user with a "yellow ring"

Under "echo-devices" every amazon echo device is listed with it's serial number. Not every device shows all the states. Every device has it's own states as described below:

Alarm (Wecker) settings for each device, if available.

State name meaning value enabled Shows status of alarm and allows to change it: Activate alarm with true - Deactivate alarm with false true / false time Time for alarm. Overwrite the time for existing alarm to set a new time for this alarm. In case you have an existing alarm you can change the time here by simply overwrite the time in format hh:mm:ss, seconds are not needed to set Time Input triggered true if alarm is reached and triggered. Clock must be in sync with Amazon and iobroker, Use this to trigger other action as soon as the alarm time is reached true / false recurringPattern Shows the recurring pattern of alarm 0 = one time, no recurring

P1D = daily

XXXX-WD = on weekdays

XXXX-WE = on weekends

XXXX-WXX-1 = every monday

XXXX-WXX-2 = every tuesday

XXXX-WXX-3 = every wednesday

XXXX-WXX-4 = every thursday

XXXX-WXX-5 = every friday

XXXX-WXX-6 = every saturday

XXXX-WXX-7 = every sunday new time for new alarm for this device. If you put a value here a new alarm will be created Time Input (hh:mm:ss, seconds are not needed)

Here you find all connected or known bluetooth device(s) with MAC address(es). The states of each device:

State name meaning connected Shows current connection status and allow connection (set to true) or disconnection (set to false) unpair Button to unpair this device from the echo device

With Commands you can trigger some actions on your Alexa-Device. If you use these on a multiroom device then they are executed independently and will not run in sync on the single devices!

State name meaning value doNotDisturb Switch on/off Do not Disturb for this device true/false flashbriefing Briefing in 100 seconds - news etc.pp Button goodmorning Good morning from Alexa ... Button funfact Fun fact from Alexa ... (Only USA at the moment) Button joke Joke from Alexa ... Button cleanup Plays a "gong" tone like for start/end of listening mode ... Button curatedtts Random sentence from the choosen area from Alexa ... Text (allowed: "goodbye", "confirmations", "goodmorning", "compliments", "birthday", "goodnight", "iamhome") singasong Alexa sings a song ... Button speak Alexa says what you type in here ... Text Input speakvolume Adjust the speak volume of Alexa, this volume is set before the speak and reset afterwards 0-100 tellstory Alexa tells a story Button traffic Traffic news Button weather Weather news Button deviceStop Stop all actions on device Button notification Send text notifcation to customer of the device Text announcement Play announcement (like speak but with Bing before text) Text ssml Speak SSML XML string Text textcommand Send a Text command to Alexa, only USA at the moment! Text

Detailed information Speak and Announcement: Type in here what you want Alexa to say. You can also adjust the volume of Alexa by giving a percentage before your text. Example: 10;Alexa is saying Alexa with 10% volume, while 100;Alexa is 100% volume. Normally you only can send 250 characters per speak command. By using the semicolon it is possible to write as much as you want, as long as you separate 250 characters with a semicolon. Alexa will then speak the text after each other with a small break. You also can use the volume together with more 255 blocks by writing #Volume;#Block1;#Block2, a.s.o A volume set here will be used over a defined speak-volume.

Partially also sounds from https://developer.amazon.com/en-US/docs/alexa/custom-skills/ask-soundlibrary.html work. Specify in speak or ssml as <audio src="soundbank://soundlibrary/animals/amzn_sfx_bear_groan_roar_01"/> . Details and discussion please at https://forum.iobroker.net/topic/27509/ssml-audio

Information about the Alexa device

State name meaning value capabilities capabilities if the alexa device Information deviceType device type from Amazon Information deviceTypeString Device Type as string Information isMultiroomDevice Is multiroom device - Multiroom is a virtual device group Information, true / false isMultiroomMember Is Multiroom member - If true the device is part of a multiroom device group Information, true / false MultiroomParents If this device is part of a multiroom device group this state shows the parent group device Information name Name of Alexa Device Information SerialNumber Serial number of Alexa device

Directly tell Alexa to play Music or a playlist from supported music providers. Actually supported are: My Library, Amazon Music, Tune In. You can also include a multiroom device group name in the phrase to play it on this group (e.g. "SWR3 auf Erdgeschoss")

State name meaning value Amazon-Music Phrase to play with Amazon Music Text input Amazon-Music-Playlist Playlist to play with Amazon Music Text input My-Library Phrase to play with My Library Text input My-Library-Playlist Playlist to play with My Library Text input Tune-In Phrase to play with Tune In Text input Tune-In-Playlist Playlist to play with Tune In Text input

States to control the Playback of the device and to see the current status and media information

State name meaning value TuneIn-Station text field to put in a Station name to play this station on this device. Also it is possible to type in the station number (s123456...), a show/podcast id (p1234567...) or a topic id (t123456789...) Text input ContentType text field to put in desired content to play on this device Information controlForward Button to trigger player "forward" command (30s) Button controlNext Button to trigger player "next" command Button controlPause Button to trigger player "pause" command Button controlPlay Button to trigger player "play" command Button controlPrevious Button to trigger player "previous" command Button controlRepeat Button to trigger player "repeat" command true / false controlRewind Button to trigger player "rewind" command (30s) Button controlShuffle Switch to enable or disable Shuffle mode for player true / false currentAlbum Current album actually playing Information currentArtist Current artist actually playing Information currentState If playing -> true , else false true / false currentTitle Current title actually playing Information imageURL URL to the image of the album Information mainArtURL URL to current main art Information mediaLength Length of the current title Information mediaLengthStr active media length as (HH:)MM:SS Information mainProgress active media elapsed time Information mainProgressPercent active media elapsed time in percent Information mediaProgressStr active media progress as (HH:)MM:SS Information miniArtUrl URL to the art (mini) Information muted state of 'MUTE' Information, true / false, volume = 0 is considered as muted providerID ID of the current music provider Information providerName Name of the current music provider Information radioStationId ID of the TuneIn radio station Information service name of the current music service Information volume Volume of playback. You can enter a value between 0-100% INPUT Volume

Reminder (Erinnerungen) settings for each device, if available.

State name meaning value enabled Shows status of reminder and allows to change it: Activate reminder with true - Deactivate reminder with false, will be deleted some time after it automatically when disabled true / false time Time for reminder. Overwrite the time for existing reminder to set a new time Time Input triggered true if reminder is reached and triggered. Clock must be in sync with Amazon and iobroker, Use this to trigger other action as soon as the reminder time is reached true / false new Add a new reminder in the format

time(hh:mm),text

Text Input

12:00,Remind me

Overview of routines set up in Alexa App. Self created routines have a serial number, Amazon shows as 'preconfigured:...' Each routine can be triggered with a button to run once.

State name meaning value Serial or internal name of routine name of routine Button

You can have one or more timer running on each Alexa device. Because of the very dynamic nature of timers there will be no further objects created like with Alarm or Reminders, but a way to get a triggered info exists.

State name meaning value triggered A timer got triggered Information

Please note that it is important that the timezone of the ipbroker host is set to match your local timezone, else the triggered time detection might be wrong!

Is this Alexa device online and connected to the Amazon cloud ?

State name meaning value online Is the device online ? True / False

State name meaning value #trigger Button to get new History (more current then timestamp in creationTime), only needed when not using the push connection Button cardContent Additional information as shown in Alexa-App/Echo Show Information cardJson Additional information as shown in Alexa-App/Echo Show in JSON format Information creationTime date of this history entry, new history entries are only considered when later as this timestamp Information domainApplicationId Additional information like Skill-ID or such, optional Information domainApplicationName Additional information like Skill name or such, optional Information json Json of last command data to be able to process all infos e.g. in own JavaScripts JSON name Name of the device that got the last request Information serialNumber serialnumber of the device that got the last request Information status Status of last command to Alexa SUCCESS / FAULT / DISCARDED_NON_DEVICE_DIRECTED_INTENT; last one is generated when activating the device by saying the wake word, or when the device discarded input as "not for me" summary text/summary/action received by the device Information

Includes all smart home devices Alexa knows from your skills. States as follows, for all known devices:

State name meaning value deleteAll deletes all smart home devices from Alexa, same as the button in the Alexa App Button discoverDevices finds new smart home devices, same as the button in the Alexa App Button queryAll queries all devices, only visible when at least one device is able to retrieve information Button

State name meaning value #delete delete smart home device from Alexa Button #enabled Is the smart home device active ? Information #query query data for this device, only visible when the smart home device/skill supports to retrieve information Button active shown for scenes when they can be activated/deactivated true / false powerState Switch power on / off changeable, true / false ... Many more possible states depending on the type the the smart home device Information or changeable :-)

-> Special states for color/light devices

State name meaning value brightness brightness of the HUE light changeable 0-100% color-Brightness brightness for color definition (together with hue and saturation, HSV) Information, 0-1% color-hue hue value of the color (together with brightness and saturation, HSV) Information, 0-360° color-saturation saturation of the color (together with brightness and hue, HSV) Information, 0-1 colorRGB RGB code of actual color build out of color-* values Information, #rrggbb colorName Name of the color as defined by Alexa - fixed values changeable to set color, 0-144 colorTemperarureInKelvin Color temperature in Kelvin Information, 1000-10000K colorTemperatureName Color temperature name as defined by Alexa - fixed values changeable to set, 0-18

With #brightness you can adjust the brightness of your light, #colorName is to pick one predefined color (0-144). For HUE Ambient light you can choose between 19 Values fom 0-18 in #colorTemperatureName. All light can switched on and off with #powerState.

State name meaning value connection If connection to Alexa is OK Information -> true / false cookie Alexa cookie, use with several external scripts that also want to access Alexa APIs Information csrf Alexa CSRF, use with several external scripts that also want to access Alexa APIs Information

Missing features

how to update initial status for volume, shuffle or repeat and doNotDisturb?! Or unneeded?

add fields to show playing-info like JS version

self deactivation if cookie/csrf invalid

Installation

As usual using stable repository, latest repository or use the ioBroker "Install" options from GitHub

Troubleshooting

Problems with Cookie determination via E-Mail/Password

Sometimes Amazon has weired checks in place when they detect unexpected traffic on Login. This can result in the problem that a captcha needs to be answered in order to login. Mostly this captcha needs to be answered once and after this the login works without Captcha.

When you need to answer such a captcha then try to do the following:

Use a common Browser (e.g. Chrome)

disable Javascript!

clear all cookies that may exist for Amazon or use Proivate/Incognito mode of the browser

call https://alexa.amazon.de

you should get a login form (normally displayed for older mobile browsers)

login there with your Amazon credentials where the Echo/Alexa is registered in

you may need to login twice or solve a Captcha

At the end you should see "https://alexa.amazon.de/spa/index.html" as URL but without any real content (because JS is still disabled), BUT THIS IS COMPLETELY OK!!!!

now try to get cookie again

if it still not works do it again and check the User-Agent and accept-Language from your browser and use those in adapter on next try

Additionally the Accept-Language-Header (defaults to "de-DE") needs to match with your language/the browser language/the language of the amazon page you login.

You can also try to play around with the User-Agent and use one which more matches to the system type you use. As example using "Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/51.0.2704.103 Safari/537.36" as User-Agent was reported as working better when ioBroker runs on a linux system.

You can override all those parameters in the adapter configuration.

How to determine Cookie by my own?

If the automatic Cookie determination don't work or you do not trust the Adapter to give the Email/Password then you can determine the cookie by your own. There are several infos on the web how to do it. Here some links:

https://www.gehrig.info/alexa/Alexa.html

or use the shellscript from https://blog.loetzimmer.de/2017/10/amazon-alexa-hort-auf-die-shell-echo.html to get it on shell ...

But be aware: The Cookie will time out after several time and then the adapter will stop working and disable itself. You then need to manually get a new cookie!

Changelog

(Apollon77) SequenceNodes created for a device are now bound to the "deviceOwnCustomer" - should help in mixed owner groups

(ammawel) Add recurringPattern for Notifications (see Readme)

(Apollon77) Fix crash case

(Apollon77) Make sure states are not set too early before objects are created

(Apollon77) Fix crash case (Sentry IOBROKER-ALEXA2-AT)

(Apollon77) Prevent warnings with js-controller 3.3

(Apollon77) Add support for Multi Utterance Routines

(Apollon77) Fix object deletion for lists

(Apollon77) Fix Creation of new Lists and add deletion support

(Apollon77) Allow Commands for Stereo Pairs

(Apollon77) Optimize Push Connection and History retrieval

IMPORTANT: Node.js 10 support is dropped, supports LTS versions of Node.js starting with 12.x

(Apollon77) Update Push Connection

(Apollon77) Try to fix setting targetTemperature for ThermostatController

(Apollon77) Only ignore empty history entries if both, summary and alexaResponse is empty

(Apollon77) Fix cookie exchange and cookie validation checks

(Apollon77) Add some new devices

(Apollon77) Always recognize "alexa" as wakeword to handle commands via the apps correctly

(Apollon77) Optimize Cookie refresh handling

(Apollon77) Fix warnings from js-controller 3.3 and optimize

(Apollon77) Adjust automatic Cookie Refresh interval from 7 to 4 days

(Apollon77) Initialize volume for all devices on start

(Apollon77) Add configuration option to not write history entries where no command text was recognized

(Apollon77) add some more detected text into summary and answerText states (textCommand commands should be in history back again)

(Apollon77) IMPORTANT: History entries are now requested via a different data source because Amazon seems to tun off the old option. History.status is for this no longer filled, but new states were added. Only voice commands are reported ( textCommand entries not longer)

(Apollon77) other optimizations in communications and prevent hammering amazon with requests in error cases

(fbeister) Add and adjust some known devices

(Apollon77) Optimize object deletion

(Apollon77) Update Routines API because of amazon changes

(Apollon77) Catch error when deleting objects

(Apollon77) restart adapter when no initial cookie could be requested

(Apollon77) Prevent to write non-existing state values

(Apollon77) Add and adjust some known devices

(Apollon77) Remove bespoken because textCommand is more flexible

(Apollon77) Add and adjust some known devices, add Echo 4 image

(Apollon77) add support for textCommand - tell an Alexa device a text as you would speak it

(Apollon77) make sure discovery of devices is still possible also after deleting all devices before

(Apollon77) make sure music providers with empty names do not produce errors

(Apollon77) prevent crash cases and optimize reconnection handling

(Apollon77) Further optimize Cookie handling

(Apollon77) Hopefully allow easier upgrades if old deviceId is invalid now

(Apollon77) Allow to have separate deviceIds per instance

(Apollon77) Work around Amazon Security changes and make proxy working again

(Apollon77) Work around Amazon Security changes and make proxy working again

(arteck) add echo studio

(Apollon77) Work around Amazon Security changes and make proxy working again

(Apollon77) Work around Amazon Security changes and make proxy working again

(Apollon77) fix Sentry crash case when Amazon do not respond correctly (IOBROKER-ALEXA2-1C)

(Apollon77) Update Alexa-Remote Library to optimize communication error/timeout cases

(Apollon77) Fix currentState handling

(Apollon77) remove goodnight because was not working

(Apollon77) Fix Play/Pause states and some media optimizations

(Apollon77) update amazon-cookie library: another optimization for Node.js 14

(Apollon77/hive) add new commands, jokes/facts/goodnight/cleanup

(Apollon77/hive) add new command curatedtts with allowed values ["goodbye", "confirmations", "goodmorning", "compliments", "birthday", "goodnight", "iamhome"] to play random curated sentences

(Apollon77) Prevent some crashes

(Apollon77) Make sure Timer are not triggering the state when deleted

(Apollon77) make sure that Lists objects are deleted correctly when deleting

(Apollon77) Make compatible with nodejs 14

(Apollon77) Adjust to changes from Amazon so that initial Proxy process works again

(OberstVonGatow) Make sure that for Spotify Media data requests do not have negative effects and stop the playback

(Gieskanne/Apollon77) Add Next Timer Date as state

(Apollon77) Fix missing history entries

(Apollon77) Prevent List deletions from logging errors

(Apollon77) optimiztions, dependency updates and fixes

(Apollon77) Switch to ioBroker own sentry instance

(Apollon77) add Info.softwareVersion

(Apollon77) fix some crash cases

(Apollon77) Update Sentry DSN and add filtering

(Apollon77) Update deps

(Apollon77) Prevent some errors

(Apollon77) Prevent some errors

(Apollon77) Prevent some errors

(Apollon77) Prevent some errors

Adapter needs nodejs 8+ and js-controller 2.0 now!

(Zefau) add functionality for handling of lists

(Apollon77) Add answerText when available from history

(Apollon77) handle error for empty valueMaps for ColorTemperatures

(Apollon77) also support names for new special routines (Alarm Notifications, Sensor Detections, ..)

(Apollon77) GitHub Actions for Test& Build

(Apollon77) Add Sentry for error reporting

(Apollon77) prevent some crashed after changes by Amazon

(Apollon77) fix Routine names after changes by Amazon

(Apollon77) add some devices and new images

(Apollon77) Add more situations to update player status because amazon send no info anymore on title changes

(Apollon77) add some error handling for contacts

(Apollon77) add new device

(Apollon77) fix volume logic for ssml

(Apollon77) Allow reminders to bet set >+ 1day

(Apollon77) added possibility to send text messages to users including himself, allows deletion of all messages to himself

(Apollon77) added option to reset Cookies. After sahev the adapter will restart and needs to get a new Login (see adapter config)

(Apollon77) change announcement and ssml to send commands more synchronous

(INgoRah) Support compact mode

(Apollon77) enhance error handling for broken authentications

(Apollon77) enhance error handling for broken authentications

(Apollon77) enhance error handling for broken authentications

(Apollon77) new devices added

(Apollon77) enhance error handling for Amazon Push Infos

(Apollon77) Allow to specify an external docker container IP to override Proxy-IP

(Apollon77) Add more Devices from GitHub

(Apollon77) try to work around an Image URL bug from Amazon

(Apollon77) optimize Admin display of Status/Link

(Apollon77) add Link to https://alexa.amazon.com to Admin instance overview

(Apollon77) Remove Admin2 support

(Apollon77) Optimize Handling from DNS errors (hopefully) to prevent stopped Adapters on Internet/DNS problems

(Apollon77) adjust to current Amazon changes

(Apollon77) fix volume handling

(Apollon77) Add some more devices

(Apollon77) Logging reduced

(Apollon77) unknown devices get commands activated automatically

(Apollon77) remove Email/Password fields and add info about login to Admin screen (still needs to be polished, only Admin v3)

(Apollon77) detect App-Devices and remove them from the list because they are not usable in any way

(Apollon77) add new sequenceCommands "calendarNext", "calendarToday", "calendarTomorrow"

(Apollon77) fix wake word handling and history sanitizing

(Apollon77) cookie handling completely rewritten, no email/password anymore, only Proxy (still only from log)

(Apollon77) fixes routine triggering that triggered on wrong device sometimes

(Apollon77) added new commands "deviceStop", "announcement", "notification", and "ssml" (see documentation above)

(Apollon77) optimize cookie handling again

(Apollon77) new devices

(Apollon77) make proxy for cookies work again

(Apollon77) new devices

(Apollon77) make proxy for cookies work again

(Apollon77) Further optimizations to lower number of requests

(Apollon77) Experimental support for Playlist IDs (p1234567) in TuneIn-Station

(Apollon77) fixes and important changes to make sure not too many requests are sent

(Apollon77) polishng and finalization, make it 1.0.0

(Apollon77) speak can now contain separated text by semicolons. These Texts will then be spoken sequencially. So the old limit if 250 characters is only existing for one such text part. So, now longer texts are possible too. Separate it with a semicolon.

(Apollon77) more color handling fixes

(Apollon77) Add Bespoken Virtual device support to be able to interact with Alexa infrastructure

(Apollon77) add new Device Types for Smarthome-integration (Contact and Motion sensors)

(Apollon77) fixes to colorhandling

(Apollon77) allow to deliver a volume together with aspeak command by using "80;text" and then volume is set before speak and reset afterwards. Experimental!

(Apollon77) sometimes new alarms were not triggered in adapter

(Apollon77) add support to control smart devices and groups (and also add groups). Because I was only able to test a few types i added logging. please check log, try out and report back!

(Apollon77) When routines are executed via voice command and push connection is enabled the routine state is also triggered by "true" with ack=true when routine trigger text is matching exactly to spoken text

(Apollon77) corrected volume and mute handling in states, a volume of 0 is also seen as "muted" if muting flag is not supported by device

(Apollon77) when speak text is coming from cloud adapter and contains SSML tags they will be filtered out, so you can use a speak endpoint directly to output response from Smart Home skill actions

(Apollon77) fix an error when getting new cookie

(Apollon77) add new "Playlist" states for the Music providers to directly prepend "playlist" :-)

(Apollon77) Volumes are not updated for multiroom devices when === 0

(Apollon77) Add Reminder and Alarms support. Write time and pot. text separated by comma into the "New" stat to create a new one (e.g. "10:00:00, Test-Reminder")

(Apollon77) Also with Push-Connection some times states are generally updated to make sure data are correct (e.g. player media info will disappear 2h after stopping the music)

(Apollon77) Added some more deviceTypes

(Apollon77) internal Refactoring

(Apollon77) states that are not needed anymore will be removed. This will be logged for now, so please check this and give feedback!

(Apollon77) sanitized music provider state names (spaces are now dashes ... should be removed automatically)

(Apollon77) Renamed TuneIn-Direct to TuneIn-Station (even if you still can enter text to search, this works with stations too) ... should be removed automatically)

(Apollon77) Device and Bluetooth status is now also checked at states update

(Apollon77) After enabling Push-Connection the configured polling is turned off and anything is done based on real time informations from Alexa. Test it

(Apollon77) Enhanced History states to include the status of the action (SUCCESS, FAIL ...), infos from returned cards (if available) and info on accessed skill for this action.

(Apollon77) When using Push-Connection History update is also updated automatically. An empty summary with status DISCARDED_NON_DEVICE_DIRECTED_INTENT means the activation of the echo by saying the wake word

(Bluefox) Add icons for some of the devices for Admin

(Apollon77) Several Multiroom-fixes

(Apollon77) fixed shuffle/repeat

(Apollon77) fixed status for play, pause, shuffle and repeat

(Apollon77) Only 20 Routines were queried, now up to 2000

(Apollon77) Also allow commands including speak for multiroom, BUT it is triggered per device, so NO synchronous audio output!!

(Apollon77) Thanks to Matten-Matten also Music-provers can be started on multiroom devices

(Apollon77) Fix volume settings for multiroom devices (please report other devices where it is not working)

(Apollon77) Add serial number and name to Info

(Bluefox) Admin3 fixes and slight changes to roles and code

(Apollon77) Reworked state names (hopefully last time!)

(Apollon77) Combine Player-Control and Player-Info into channel Player to support better detection and material support

(Apollon77) Added further information in Infos states per echo device

(Apollon77) Try to detect the type of the device different and decide if commands are available or not (till capabilities are known better)

(Apollon77) New "Music-Provider" states depending on available music providers with possibility to enter a text to play something (same as you would speak it)

(Apollon77) Volume is send different now, so that it also works when Device player get's inactive

(pix) materialize settings window

(Apollon77) WOn IP is set automatically with IP from first network interface

(Apollon77) fix comma replacements in speaks, do not speak empty text

(Apollon77) if Device is Multiroom, the do not create Routines and Commands and not bluetooth

(Apollon77) add information about multiroom device and master (later we can use this to sort out commands that are impossible with multiroom)

(Apollon77) History is also stored as JSON, so it can be used to monitor one datapoint and have all infos on updateState

(Apollon77) Several other fixes

(Apollon77) in Numbers with . are replaced by commas

(Apollon77) Finally fix device renaming

(Apollon77) Small fix of history channel type and setting states initially

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: added many Player-Info datapoints including "progress updates " when media is playing

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: removed "Notifications" because the only benefit for now is to show them, no interaction or change possible

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: adapter now allows to configure intervals for history updates and other data updates like player info

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: if cookie could not be determined correctly a proxy is started to allow manual login and cookie is catched in the background on success

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: add info datapoints for connection (connected to Alexa), cookie and csrf

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: rework complete logic to not use soef library anymore

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Speaking free text at any timepoint is available under Commands.speak

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Sequence-Commands (weather, traffic, flashbriefing, goodmorning, singasong, tellstory) are available to be triggered under "Commands"

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Automation-Routines are now available to be triggered per device under "Routines"

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Automatically use different user-agents for Win32, MacOS and Linux based systems

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Automatically use different user-agents for Win32, MacOS and Linux based systems

(Apollon77) 0.2.0: Also support entering TuneIn-Station IDs ("s" plus 4-6 digits) to play that station

(Apollon77) get Adapter working again, especially getting cookie and optimize refresh

soef versions

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018-2021 Ingo Fischer iobroker@fischer-ka.de, 2017-2018 soef soef@gmx.net

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.