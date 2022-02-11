User interface for configuration and administration of ioBroker.
This adapter uses Sentry libraries to automatically report exceptions and code errors to the developers. For more details and for information how to disable the error reporting see Sentry-Plugin Documentation! Sentry reporting is used starting with js-controller 3.0.
native.secure the value and use http or https
native.secure from
system.adapter.web.0
native of this adapter instance
system.adapter.web.0
native of this adapter instance
Some adapters are not stable or connection disappear after one or two days. To fix this there is a scheduled restart setting. To activate scheduled restart just define CRON condition when to restart adapter.
It is suggested to restart in the night, when no one use the adapter, e.g. "0 3 * * *" - at 3:00 every day.
Let’s Encrypt is a free, automated, and open certificate authority brought to you by the non-profit Internet Security Research Group (ISRG).
You can read about Let’s Encrypt here.
Some installations use Dynamic DNS and Co to get the domain name and to reach under this domain name own websites. ioBroker supports automatic request and renew of certificates from Let’s Encrypt Organisation.
There is an option to activate free certificates from Let’s Encrypt almost in every adapter, that can start some web server and supports HTTPS.
If you just enable the using of certificates and will not activate an automatic update the instance will try to use stored certificates.
If the automatic update is activated the instance will try to request certificates from Let’s Encrypt and will automatically update it.
The certificates will be first requested when the given domain address will be accessed. E.g. you have "sub.domain.com" as address, when you try to access https://sub.domain.com the certificates will be first requested, and it can last a little before first answer will come.
The issuing of certificates is rather complex procedure, but if you will follow the explanation you will easy get free certificates.
Description:
Sounds complex, but everything what you must do is to activate checkboxes and specify your email and domain in system settings.
The received certificates are valid ca. 90 days. After the certificates are received the special task will be started to automatically renew the certificates.
The topic is rather complex and 1000 things can go wrong. If you cannot get certificates please use cloud service to reach your installation from internet.
Let's encrypt works only from node.js version>=4.5
The user has the possibility to limit the access to the instance configuration dialog. For that the option "Allow access only to specific instances" must be activated. It could be found on the "Access to the instances" tab. Additionally, the allowed instances should be selected in the appeared configuration table.
If this option is disabled, the simple configuration page could be accessed under http://IP:8081/configs.html
Please be sure that you forward not only the http/https requests, but the web-socket traffic too. It is essential for communication.
This project uses icons from Flaticon.
ioBroker GmbH has a valid license for all of used icons. The icons may not be reused in other projects without the proper flaticon license or flaticon subscription.
AutocompleteSendTo
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2014-2022 bluefox dogafox@gmail.com