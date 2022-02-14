Realm is a mobile database that runs directly on phones, tablets or wearables.

This repository holds the source code for the .NET / C# versions of Realm. Currently, we support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, such as iOS, Android, UWP, macOS, Linux, and Windows. For a full list of supported platforms and their versions, check out the Supported Platforms sub-section in the documentation.

Features

Mobile-first: Realm is the first database built from the ground up to run directly inside phones, tablets, and wearables.

Realm is the first database built from the ground up to run directly inside phones, tablets, and wearables. Simple: Data is directly exposed as objects and queryable by code, removing the need for ORM's riddled with performance & maintenance issues. Plus, we've worked hard to keep our API down to just a few common classes: most of our users pick it up intuitively, getting simple apps up & running in minutes.

Data is directly exposed as objects and queryable by code, removing the need for ORM's riddled with performance & maintenance issues. Plus, we've worked hard to keep our API down to just a few common classes: most of our users pick it up intuitively, getting simple apps up & running in minutes. Modern: Realm supports relationships, generics, vectorization and modern C# idioms.

Realm supports relationships, generics, vectorization and modern C# idioms. Fast: Realm is faster than even raw SQLite on common operations while maintaining an extremely rich feature set.

Getting Started

Please see the detailed instructions in our User Guide to add Realm to your solution.

Documentation

The documentation can be found at docs.mongodb.com/realm/dotnet/. The API reference is located at docs.mongodb.com/realm-sdks/dotnet/latest/.

Getting Help

Need help with your code? : Look for previous questions on the #realm tag — or ask a new question. You can also check out our Community Forum where general questions about how to do something can be discussed.

: Look for previous questions on the #realm tag — or ask a new question. You can also check out our Community Forum where general questions about how to do something can be discussed. Have a bug to report? Open an issue. If possible, include the version of Realm, a full log, the Realm file, and a project that shows the issue.

Open an issue. If possible, include the version of Realm, a full log, the Realm file, and a project that shows the issue. Have a feature request? Open an issue. Tell us what the feature should do, and why you want the feature.

Nightly builds

If you want to test recent bugfixes or features that have not been packaged in an official release yet, you can use the preview releases published after every commit to our private NuGet feed. The source URL you need to specify for our feed is https://s3.amazonaws.com/realm.nugetpackages/index.json . Refer to this guide for instructions on adding custom sources to the NuGet Package Manager.

Building Realm

We highly recommend using our pre-built binaries via NuGet but you can also build from source.

Prerequisites:

Visual Studio 2019 Community or above.

Building iOS/macOS apps also requires Xcode 8.1 or above.

Note for Debugging that the following steps mention building for Release. If you are debugging, just substitute Debug and you probably also want to choose Debug | iPhoneSimulator as a platform.

Download and build the native libraries using the instructions in wrappers/README.md Open the Realm.sln in Visual Studio Build Realm.Fody and Realm Build and run the tests for the relevant platforms.

If you are actively testing code against the Realm source, see also the unit test projects and other tests under the Tests folder.

Examples

Some minimal examples of Realm use can be found in the examples folder:

QuickJournal: a simple Xamarin.Forms application that shows how Realm can be used effectively in conjunction with MVVM and data binding.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details!

Code of Conduct

This project adheres to the MongoDB Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to community-conduct@mongodb.com.

License

Realm .NET and Realm Core are published under the Apache License 2.0.

This product is not being made available to any person located in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria or the Crimea region, or to any other person that is not eligible to receive the product under U.S. law.

Feedback

If you use Realm and are happy with it, all we ask is that you please consider sending out a tweet mentioning @realm to share your thoughts!

And if you don't like it, please let us know what you would like improved, so we can fix it!