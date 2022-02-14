Realm is a mobile database that runs directly on phones, tablets or wearables.
This repository holds the source code for the .NET / C# versions of Realm. Currently, we support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, such as iOS, Android, UWP, macOS, Linux, and Windows. For a full list of supported platforms and their versions, check out the Supported Platforms sub-section in the documentation.
Please see the detailed instructions in our User Guide to add Realm to your solution.
The documentation can be found at docs.mongodb.com/realm/dotnet/. The API reference is located at docs.mongodb.com/realm-sdks/dotnet/latest/.
If you want to test recent bugfixes or features that have not been packaged in an official release yet, you can use the preview releases published after every
commit to our private NuGet feed. The source URL you need to specify for our feed is
https://s3.amazonaws.com/realm.nugetpackages/index.json.
Refer to this guide for instructions on adding custom sources to the NuGet Package Manager.
We highly recommend using our pre-built binaries via NuGet but you can also build from source.
Prerequisites:
Note for Debugging that the following steps mention building for Release. If you are debugging, just substitute Debug and you probably also want to choose Debug | iPhoneSimulator as a platform.
wrappers/README.md
Realm.sln in
Visual Studio
Realm.Fody and
Realm
If you are actively testing code against the Realm source, see also the unit test projects and other tests under the Tests folder.
Some minimal examples of Realm use can be found in the
examples folder:
See CONTRIBUTING.md for more details!
This project adheres to the MongoDB Code of Conduct. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to community-conduct@mongodb.com.
Realm .NET and Realm Core are published under the Apache License 2.0.
This product is not being made available to any person located in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, Syria or the Crimea region, or to any other person that is not eligible to receive the product under U.S. law.
And if you don't like it, please let us know what you would like improved, so we can fix it!