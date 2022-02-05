Zinnia
A collection of design patterns for solving common problems.
[zin-ee-uh]
Zinnia is a collection of design patterns for the Unity software that can be beneficial in (but not limited to) spatial computing development.
Requires the Unity software version
2018.3.10f1(or above).
2018.3.10f1 (or above), create a new project using the 3D Template or open an existing project.
Scripting Runtime Version is set to
.NET 4.x Equivalent.
Main Menu -> Edit -> Project Settings to open the
Project Settings inspector.
Player from the left hand menu in the
Project Settings window.
Player settings panel expand
Other Settings.
Scripting Runtime Version is set to
.NET 4.x Equivalent.
Navigate to the
Packages directory of your project.
Adjust the project manifest file
manifest.json in a text editor.
https://registry.npmjs.org/ is part of
scopedRegistries.
io.extendreality is part of
scopes.
io.extendreality.zinnia.unity to
dependencies, stating the latest version.
A minimal example ends up looking like this. Please note that the version
X.Y.Z stated here is to be replaced with the latest released version which is currently .
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "npmjs",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.org/",
"scopes": [
"io.extendreality"
]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"io.extendreality.zinnia.unity": "X.Y.Z",
...
}
}
Switch back to the Unity software and wait for it to finish importing the added package.
If you want to run the tests that come with Zinnia please follow these steps.
Because Zinnia is a package tests have to be explicitly enabled for this package, before the Test Runner can pick them up.
Navigate to the
Packages directory of your project.
Adjust the project manifest file
manifest.json in a text editor.
io.extendreality.zinnia.unity is part of
testables.
A minimal example ends up looking like this.
{
"scopedRegistries": [
...
],
"testables": [
"io.extendreality.zinnia.unity"
],
"dependencies": {
...
}
}
As noted in the official Unity documentation:
NOTE: You may need to re-import the package, because the test framework doesn't always immediately pick up changes to the
testablesattribute.
- Within the Unity software's
Projectwindow expand the
Packagesnode.
- Right-click on the
Zinnia.Unitychild node and choose
Reimport.
- Wait for the Unity software to finish re-importing the package.
In the Unity software select
Main Menu -> Window -> Test Runner.
Within the Test Runner window click on the
PlayMode tab and the click
Run All button.
If all the tests pass then the installation was successful.
Note: The tests are not compatible with the
Run all in playeroption.
The package will show up in the Unity Package Manager UI once the above steps have been carried out. From then on the package can be updated by selecting the package in the Unity Package Manager and clicking on the
Update button or using the version selection UI.
Inspired by the Zinnia genus of plants known for their colorful, long lasting flower heads and their great ease to grow from seeds. This repository, much like the Zinnia flower aims to be easy to use and allow your projects to grow and flourish into long lasting, easy to maintain solutions.
Fun Fact: Zinnias have been grown aboard the International Space Station and have demonstrated the capability to blossom in a weightless environment.
Please refer to the Extend Reality Contributing guidelines and the Unity project coding conventions.
Please refer to the Extend Reality Code of Conduct.
Code released under the MIT License.
These materials are not sponsored by or affiliated with Unity Technologies or its affiliates. "Unity" is a trademark or registered trademark of Unity Technologies or its affiliates in the U.S. and elsewhere.