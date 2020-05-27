Deprecated Repository

The VRTK.Prefabs repo has been deprecated and will no longer receive any future updates. The Tilia repos are now recommended to be used in place of the VRTK.Prefabs repo. A complete list of the Tilia repos can be found at https://www.vrtk.io/tilia.html along with installation instructions. Some of the prefabs found in the VRTK.Prefabs repo may not exist at Tilia repos at this time, but they are being worked on in due course and will be supported moving forward.

VRTK Prefabs deprecated A collection of productive prefabs for rapidly building spatial computing solutions in the Unity software.

Introduction

The VRTK Prefabs aim to make building spatial computing solutions in the Unity software fast and easy for beginners as well as experienced developers.

Requires the Unity software version 2018.3.10f1 (or above).

Getting Started

Setting up the project

Create a new project in the Unity software version 2018.3.10f1 (or above) using 3D Template or open an existing project.

(or above) using or open an existing project. Ensure Virtual Reality Supported is checked: In the Unity software select Main Menu -> Edit -> Project Settings to open the Project Settings window. Select Player from the left hand menu in the Project Settings window. In the Player settings panel expand XR Settings . In XR Settings ensure the Virtual Reality Supported option is checked.

is checked: Ensure the project Scripting Runtime Version is set to .NET 4.x Equivalent : In the Unity software select Main Menu -> Edit -> Project Settings to open the Project Settings inspector. Select Player from the left hand menu in the Project Settings window. In the Player settings panel expand Other Settings . Ensure the Scripting Runtime Version is set to .NET 4.x Equivalent .

is set to :

Note: Unity 2019.1 (or above) requires additional project setup before importing the VRTK Prefabs.

Download and install the XR Legacy Input Helpers from the Unity Package Manager. In the Unity software select Main Menu -> Window -> Package Manager to open the Package Manager window. Select XR Legacy Input Helpers from the Packages tab in the Package Manager window. Click the Install button located in the bottom right of the Package Manager window. The XR Legacy Input Helpers package will now download and install into the project.

from the Unity Package Manager.

Adding the package to the Unity project manifest

Navigate to the Packages directory of your project.

Adjust the project manifest file manifest.json in a text editor. Ensure https://registry.npmjs.org/ is part of scopedRegistries . Ensure io.extendreality is part of scopes . Add io.extendreality.vrtk.prefabs to dependencies , stating the latest version. A minimal example ends up looking like this. Please note that the version X.Y.Z stated here is to be replaced with the latest released version which is currently . { "scopedRegistries" : [ { "name" : "npmjs" , "url" : "https://registry.npmjs.org/" , "scopes" : [ "io.extendreality" ] } ], "dependencies" : { "io.extendreality.vrtk.prefabs" : "X.Y.Z" , ... } }

Switch back to the Unity software and wait for it to finish importing the added package.

Updating to the latest version

The package will show up in the Unity Package Manager UI once the above steps have been carried out. From then on the package can be updated by selecting the package in the Unity Package Manager and clicking on the Update button or using the version selection UI.

Documentation

Visit the Academy for a collection of educational content to help you get the most out of building spatial computing solutions with the VRTK Prefabs.

Contributing

Please refer to the Extend Reality Contributing guidelines and the Unity project coding conventions.

Code of Conduct

Please refer to the Extend Reality Code of Conduct.

License

Code released under the MIT License.

Disclaimer

These materials are not sponsored by or affiliated with Unity Technologies or its affiliates. "Unity" is a trademark or registered trademark of Unity Technologies or its affiliates in the U.S. and elsewhere.