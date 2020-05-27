The VRTK.Prefabs repo has been deprecated and will no longer receive any future updates. The Tilia repos are now recommended to be used in place of the VRTK.Prefabs repo. A complete list of the Tilia repos can be found at https://www.vrtk.io/tilia.html along with installation instructions. Some of the prefabs found in the VRTK.Prefabs repo may not exist at Tilia repos at this time, but they are being worked on in due course and will be supported moving forward.
VRTK Prefabs
deprecated
A collection of productive prefabs for rapidly building spatial computing solutions in the Unity software.
The VRTK Prefabs aim to make building spatial computing solutions in the Unity software fast and easy for beginners as well as experienced developers.
Requires the Unity software version
2018.3.10f1(or above).
2018.3.10f1 (or above) using
3D Template or open an existing project.
Virtual Reality Supported is checked:
Main Menu -> Edit -> Project Settings to open the
Project Settings window.
Player from the left hand menu in the
Project Settings window.
Player settings panel expand
XR Settings.
XR Settings ensure the
Virtual Reality Supported option is checked.
Scripting Runtime Version is set to
.NET 4.x Equivalent:
Main Menu -> Edit -> Project Settings to open the
Project Settings inspector.
Player from the left hand menu in the
Project Settings window.
Player settings panel expand
Other Settings.
Scripting Runtime Version is set to
.NET 4.x Equivalent.
Note: Unity
2019.1(or above) requires additional project setup before importing the VRTK Prefabs.
XR Legacy Input Helpers from the Unity Package Manager.
Main Menu -> Window -> Package Manager to open the
Package Manager window.
XR Legacy Input Helpers from the
Packages tab in the
Package Manager window.
Install button located in the bottom right of the
Package Manager window.
XR Legacy Input Helpers package will now download and install into the project.
Navigate to the
Packages directory of your project.
Adjust the project manifest file
manifest.json in a text editor.
https://registry.npmjs.org/ is part of
scopedRegistries.
io.extendreality is part of
scopes.
io.extendreality.vrtk.prefabs to
dependencies, stating the latest version.
A minimal example ends up looking like this. Please note that the version
X.Y.Z stated here is to be replaced with the latest released version which is currently .
{
"scopedRegistries": [
{
"name": "npmjs",
"url": "https://registry.npmjs.org/",
"scopes": [
"io.extendreality"
]
}
],
"dependencies": {
"io.extendreality.vrtk.prefabs": "X.Y.Z",
...
}
}
Switch back to the Unity software and wait for it to finish importing the added package.
The package will show up in the Unity Package Manager UI once the above steps have been carried out. From then on the package can be updated by selecting the package in the Unity Package Manager and clicking on the
Update button or using the version selection UI.
Visit the Academy for a collection of educational content to help you get the most out of building spatial computing solutions with the VRTK Prefabs.
Please refer to the Extend Reality Contributing guidelines and the Unity project coding conventions.
Please refer to the Extend Reality Code of Conduct.
Code released under the MIT License.
These materials are not sponsored by or affiliated with Unity Technologies or its affiliates. "Unity" is a trademark or registered trademark of Unity Technologies or its affiliates in the U.S. and elsewhere.