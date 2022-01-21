Toggle settings in Android device or emulator.
A small and simple Android application that deals with the system settings. Then the application shuts down.
You may also consider using Android Studio to debug the code easily.
$ ./gradlew clean assembleDebug
You can also run
gradlew installDebug to build and immediately deploy the app to a connected Android device or emulator.
You can install the apk through the Android Debug Bridge.
To install:
$ cd app/build/outputs/apk
$ adb install settings_apk-debug.apk
To uninstall:
$ adb uninstall io.appium.settings
Once installed on a device, you can change the
wifi,
data,
animation and
locale settings through the following commands:
To turn on
wifi:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi --es setstatus enable
To turn off
wifi:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi --es setstatus disable
To turn on
data:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.data_connection --es setstatus enable
To turn off
data:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.data_connection --es setstatus disable
To turn on
bluetooth:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.bluetooth --es setstatus enable
To turn off
bluetooth:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.bluetooth --es setstatus disable
To unpair known
bluetooth devices:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.unpair_bluetooth
To turn on
animation:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.animation --es setstatus enable
To turn off
animation:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.animation --es setstatus disable
Set particular locale:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.locale --es lang ja --es country JP
$ adb shell getprop persist.sys.locale # ja-JP
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.locale --es lang zh --es country CN --es script Hans
$ adb shell getprop persist.sys.locale # zh-Hans-CN for API level 21+
You can set the Locale format, especially this feature support Locale(String language, String country) so far.
You can retrieve the current geo location by executing:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.location -n io.appium.settings/.receivers.LocationInfoReceiver --ez forceUpdate false
The first value in the returned
data string is the current latitude, the second is the longitude and the last one is the altitude. An empty string is returned if the data cannot be retrieved (more details on the failure cause can be found in the logcat output).
Since version 3.6.0 it is also possible to provide
forceUpdate boolean argument. If it is set to
true then GPS cache refresh request is going to be send asynchronously every time when the
current location is requested. By default the cached location value is returned instead.
Note
The forced GPS cache refresh feature only works if the device under test has
Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at
version 30 (Android R) or higher. If none of the conditions above is satisfied then enabling of the
forceUpdate
option would have no effect.
Start sending scheduled updates (every 2s) for mock location with the specified values by executing: (API versions 26+):
$ adb shell am start-foreground-service --user 0 -n io.appium.settings/.LocationService --es longitude {longitude-value} --es latitude {latitude-value} [--es altitude {altitude-value}]
(Older versions):
$ adb shell am startservice --user 0 -n io.appium.settings/.LocationService --es longitude {longitude-value} --es latitude {latitude-value} [--es altitude {altitude-value}]
Running the command again stops sending the previously specified location and starts sending updates for the new mock location.
Additionally the service allows to provide the following optional parameters to the mocked location:
speed: the speed, in meters/second over ground. A float value greater than zero is acceptable.
bearing: the bearing, in degrees. Bearing is the horizontal direction of travel of this device, and is not related to the device orientation. The input will be wrapped into the range (0.0, 360.0]
Stop sending new mocklocations and clean up everything (remove the mock location providers) by executing:
$ adb shell am stopservice io.appium.settings/.LocationService
You can simulate IME actions generation with this application. First, it is necessary to enable and activate the corresponding service:
adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME
adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME
After the service is active simply focus any edit field, which contains an IME handler, and send
/action_name_or_integer_code/ text into this field:
adb shell input text '/action_name_or_integer_code/' (enclosing slashes are required). The following action names are supported (case-insensitive):
normal, unspecified, none, go, search, send, next, done, previous. If the given action name is unknown then it is going to be printed into the text field as is without executing any action.
This input method allows to enter unicode values into text fields using
adb shell input text terminal command. The idea is to encode the given unicode string into UTF-7 and then let the corresponding IME to decode and transform the actual input. This helper is also useful for automating applications running under Android API19 and older where
sendText method of
UiObject did not support Unicode properly. The actual implementation is based on the Uiautomator Unicode Input Helper by TOYAMA Sumio.
Use the following commands to enable the Unicode IME:
adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.UnicodeIME
adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.UnicodeIME
This action allows to retrieve the text content of the current clipboard as base64-encoded string. An empty string is returned if the clipboard cannot be retrieved or the clipboard is empty. Remember, that since Android Q the clipboard content can only be retrieved if the requester application is set as the default IME in the system:
adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME
adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME
adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.clipboard.get
adb shell ime set com.google.android.inputmethod.latin/com.android.inputmethod.latin.LatinIME
Since version 2.16.0 Appium Settings supports retrieval of system notifications.
You need to manually switch the corresponding security switcher next to
Appium Settings
application name in
Settings->Notification Access (the path to this page under Settings
may vary depending on Android version and the device model)
in order to make this feature available. The next step would be to send the following broadcast command:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.notifications
The notifications listener service is running in the background and collects
all the active and newly created notifications into the internal buffer with maximum
size of
100. The collected data (e.g. the properties and texts of each notification)
is returned as JSON-formatted string. An error description string is returned instead if the
notifications list cannot be retrieved.
The example of the resulting data:
{
"statusBarNotifications": [
{
"isGroup":false,
"packageName":"io.appium.settings",
"isClearable":false,
"isOngoing":true,
"id":1,
"tag":null,
"notification":{
"title":null,
"bigTitle":"Appium Settings",
"text":null,
"bigText":"Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs",
"tickerText":null,
"subText":null,
"infoText":null,
"template":"android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle"
},
"userHandle":0,
"groupKey":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"overrideGroupKey":null,
"postTime":1576853518850,
"key":"0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133",
"isRemoved":false
}
]
}
See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.
Since version 3.1 Appium Settings supports retrieval of SMS messages. Make sure the corresponding permission has been granted to the app in order to make this feature available. The next step would be to send the following broadcast command:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.sms.read --es max 10
In this example the SMS reader broadcast receiver would retrieve
the properties of
10 recent incoming SMS messages. By default the limit
is set to
100. The collected data (e.g. the properties and texts of each SMS)
is returned as JSON-formatted string. An error description string is returned instead if the
SMS list cannot be retrieved.
The example of the resulting data:
{
"items":[
{
"id":"2",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936422203",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message2\"",
"serviceCenter":null
},
{
"id":"1",
"address":"+123456789",
"person":null,
"date":"1581936382740",
"read":"0",
"status":"-1",
"type":"1",
"subject":null,
"body":"\"text message\"",
"serviceCenter":null
}
],
"total":2
}
Since version 3.5 Appium Settings supports broadcast messages handling
that performs media scanning in response to
io.appium.settings.scan_media
intent. This was done due to
android.intent.action.MEDIA_SCANNER_SCAN_FILE deprecation
since Android API version 30. To scan the given file or folder for media data simply run:
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.scan_media --es path /sdcard/media
This command will recursively scan all files inside of
/sdcard/media folder
and add them to the media library if their MIME types are supported. If the
file/folder in path does not exist/is not readable or is not provided then an
error will be returned and the corresponding log message would be written into logs.
$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi -n io.appium.settings/.receivers.WiFiConnectionSettingReceiver --es setstatus disable
SET_ANIMATION_SCALE permission:
$ adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.SET_ANIMATION_SCALE
CHANGE_CONFIGURATION permission:
$ adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.CHANGE_CONFIGURATION
ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission at least:
$ adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION
Allow mock locations in Developer Settings. In later versions following command can be used:
$ adb shell appops set io.appium.settings android:mock_location allow
On Android 6.0+ you must enable the corresponding permissions for the app first. This can be done in application settings, Permissions entry.
Switching mobile data on/off requires the phone to be rooted on Android 5.0+ ('su' binary is expected to be available on internal phone file system). Read this StackOverflow thread for more details.
There are certain system services which cannot be accessed through an application. Two ones central here are
airplane_mode and
gps.
Apache License 2.0