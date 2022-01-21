Settings

Toggle settings in Android device or emulator.

A small and simple Android application that deals with the system settings. Then the application shuts down.

Requirements

You may also consider using Android Studio to debug the code easily.

Building

./gradlew clean assembleDebug

You can also run gradlew installDebug to build and immediately deploy the app to a connected Android device or emulator.

Installing

You can install the apk through the Android Debug Bridge.

To install:

cd app/build/outputs/apk adb install settings_apk-debug.apk

To uninstall:

adb uninstall io.appium.settings

Changing of system settings

Once installed on a device, you can change the wifi , data , animation and locale settings through the following commands:

To turn on wifi :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi --es setstatus enable

To turn off wifi :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi --es setstatus disable

To turn on data :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.data_connection --es setstatus enable

To turn off data :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.data_connection --es setstatus disable

To turn on bluetooth :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.bluetooth --es setstatus enable

To turn off bluetooth :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.bluetooth --es setstatus disable

To unpair known bluetooth devices :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.unpair_bluetooth

To turn on animation :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.animation --es setstatus enable

To turn off animation :

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.animation --es setstatus disable

Set particular locale:

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.locale --es lang ja --es country JP adb shell getprop persist.sys.locale adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.locale --es lang zh --es country CN --es script Hans adb shell getprop persist.sys.locale

You can set the Locale format, especially this feature support Locale(String language, String country) so far.

Retrieval of system settings

You can retrieve the current geo location by executing:

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.location -n io.appium.settings/.receivers.LocationInfoReceiver --ez forceUpdate false

The first value in the returned data string is the current latitude, the second is the longitude and the last one is the altitude. An empty string is returned if the data cannot be retrieved (more details on the failure cause can be found in the logcat output).

Since version 3.6.0 it is also possible to provide forceUpdate boolean argument. If it is set to true then GPS cache refresh request is going to be send asynchronously every time when the current location is requested. By default the cached location value is returned instead.

Note

The forced GPS cache refresh feature only works if the device under test has Google Play Services installed. In case the vanilla LocationManager is used the device API level must be at version 30 (Android R) or higher. If none of the conditions above is satisfied then enabling of the forceUpdate option would have no effect.

Setting Mock Locations

Start sending scheduled updates (every 2s) for mock location with the specified values by executing: (API versions 26+):

adb shell am start-foreground-service --user 0 -n io.appium.settings/.LocationService --es longitude {longitude-value} --es latitude {latitude-value} [--es altitude {altitude-value}]

(Older versions):

adb shell am startservice --user 0 -n io.appium.settings/.LocationService --es longitude {longitude-value} --es latitude {latitude-value} [--es altitude {altitude-value}]

Running the command again stops sending the previously specified location and starts sending updates for the new mock location.

Additionally the service allows to provide the following optional parameters to the mocked location:

speed : the speed, in meters/second over ground. A float value greater than zero is acceptable.

: the speed, in meters/second over ground. A float value greater than zero is acceptable. bearing : the bearing, in degrees. Bearing is the horizontal direction of travel of this device, and is not related to the device orientation. The input will be wrapped into the range (0.0, 360.0]

Stop sending new mocklocations and clean up everything (remove the mock location providers) by executing:

adb shell am stopservice io.appium.settings/.LocationService

IME actions generation

You can simulate IME actions generation with this application. First, it is necessary to enable and activate the corresponding service:

adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME

After the service is active simply focus any edit field, which contains an IME handler, and send /action_name_or_integer_code/ text into this field: adb shell input text '/action_name_or_integer_code/' (enclosing slashes are required). The following action names are supported (case-insensitive): normal, unspecified, none, go, search, send, next, done, previous . If the given action name is unknown then it is going to be printed into the text field as is without executing any action.

Unicode IME

This input method allows to enter unicode values into text fields using adb shell input text terminal command. The idea is to encode the given unicode string into UTF-7 and then let the corresponding IME to decode and transform the actual input. This helper is also useful for automating applications running under Android API19 and older where sendText method of UiObject did not support Unicode properly. The actual implementation is based on the Uiautomator Unicode Input Helper by TOYAMA Sumio.

Use the following commands to enable the Unicode IME:

adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.UnicodeIME adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.UnicodeIME

Clipboard

This action allows to retrieve the text content of the current clipboard as base64-encoded string. An empty string is returned if the clipboard cannot be retrieved or the clipboard is empty. Remember, that since Android Q the clipboard content can only be retrieved if the requester application is set as the default IME in the system:

adb shell ime enable io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME adb shell ime set io.appium.settings/.AppiumIME adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.clipboard.get adb shell ime set com.google.android.inputmethod.latin/com.android.inputmethod.latin.LatinIME

Notifications

Since version 2.16.0 Appium Settings supports retrieval of system notifications. You need to manually switch the corresponding security switcher next to Appium Settings application name in Settings->Notification Access (the path to this page under Settings may vary depending on Android version and the device model) in order to make this feature available. The next step would be to send the following broadcast command:

$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.notifications

The notifications listener service is running in the background and collects all the active and newly created notifications into the internal buffer with maximum size of 100 . The collected data (e.g. the properties and texts of each notification) is returned as JSON-formatted string. An error description string is returned instead if the notifications list cannot be retrieved. The example of the resulting data:

{ "statusBarNotifications" : [ { "isGroup" : false , "packageName" : "io.appium.settings" , "isClearable" : false , "isOngoing" : true , "id" : 1 , "tag" : null , "notification" :{ "title" : null , "bigTitle" : "Appium Settings" , "text" : null , "bigText" : "Keep this service running, so Appium for Android can properly interact with several system APIs" , "tickerText" : null , "subText" : null , "infoText" : null , "template" : "android.app.Notification$BigTextStyle" }, "userHandle" : 0 , "groupKey" : "0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133" , "overrideGroupKey" : null , "postTime" : 1576853518850 , "key" : "0|io.appium.settings|1|null|10133" , "isRemoved" : false } ] }

See https://developer.android.com/reference/android/service/notification/StatusBarNotification and https://developer.android.com/reference/android/app/Notification.html for more information on available notification properties and their values.

SMS

Since version 3.1 Appium Settings supports retrieval of SMS messages. Make sure the corresponding permission has been granted to the app in order to make this feature available. The next step would be to send the following broadcast command:

$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.sms.read --es max 10

In this example the SMS reader broadcast receiver would retrieve the properties of 10 recent incoming SMS messages. By default the limit is set to 100 . The collected data (e.g. the properties and texts of each SMS) is returned as JSON-formatted string. An error description string is returned instead if the SMS list cannot be retrieved. The example of the resulting data:

{ "items" :[ { "id" : "2" , "address" : "+123456789" , "person" : null , "date" : "1581936422203" , "read" : "0" , "status" : "-1" , "type" : "1" , "subject" : null , "body" : "\"text message2\"" , "serviceCenter" : null }, { "id" : "1" , "address" : "+123456789" , "person" : null , "date" : "1581936382740" , "read" : "0" , "status" : "-1" , "type" : "1" , "subject" : null , "body" : "\"text message\"" , "serviceCenter" : null } ], "total" : 2 }

Media Scanning

Since version 3.5 Appium Settings supports broadcast messages handling that performs media scanning in response to io.appium.settings.scan_media intent. This was done due to android.intent.action.MEDIA_SCANNER_SCAN_FILE deprecation since Android API version 30. To scan the given file or folder for media data simply run:

$ adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.scan_media --es path /sdcard/media

This command will recursively scan all files inside of /sdcard/media folder and add them to the media library if their MIME types are supported. If the file/folder in path does not exist/is not readable or is not provided then an error will be returned and the corresponding log message would be written into logs.

You have to specify the receiver class if the app has never been executed before:

adb shell am broadcast -a io.appium.settings.wifi -n io.appium.settings/.receivers.WiFiConnectionSettingReceiver --es setstatus disable

To change animation setting, the app should be granted SET_ANIMATION_SCALE permission:

adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.SET_ANIMATION_SCALE

To change locale setting, the app should be granted CHANGE_CONFIGURATION permission:

adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.CHANGE_CONFIGURATION

To get location, the app should be granted ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION permission at least:

adb shell pm grant io.appium.settings android.permission.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION

To set location, the location mocking must be enabled. On Android 5 this requires enabling option Allow mock locations in Developer Settings. In later versions following command can be used:

adb shell appops set io.appium.settings android:mock_location allow

On Android 6.0+ you must enable the corresponding permissions for the app first. This can be done in application settings, Permissions entry.

Switching mobile data on/off requires the phone to be rooted on Android 5.0+ ('su' binary is expected to be available on internal phone file system). Read this StackOverflow thread for more details.

Voila!

Caveats

There are certain system services which cannot be accessed through an application. Two ones central here are airplane_mode and gps .

License

Apache License 2.0