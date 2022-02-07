Error reporters for io-ts.

Currently this package only includes one reporter. The output is an array of strings in the format of:

Expecting ${expectedType} at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}

And for union types:

Expecting one of: ${unionType1} ${unionType2} ${...} ${unionTypeN} at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}

Installation

yarn add io-ts-reporters

Example

import * as t from 'io-ts' import reporter from 'io-ts-reporters' const User = t. interface ({name: t.string}) reporter.report(User.decode({nam: 'Jane' })) reporter.report(User.decode({name: 'Jane' }))

To only format the validation errors in case the validation failed (ie. mapLeft ) use formatValidationErrors instead.

import * as t from 'io-ts' import {formatValidationErrors} from 'io-ts-reporters' import * as E from 'fp-ts/Either' import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/pipeable' const User = t. interface ({name: t.string}) const result = User.decode({nam: 'Jane' }) E.mapLeft(formatValidationErrors)(result)

For more examples see the tests.

TypeScript compatibility

io-ts-reporters version required typescript version 1.0.0 3.5+ <= 0.0.21 2.7+

Testing

yarn yarn run test

Credits

This library was created by OliverJAsh.