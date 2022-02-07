Error reporters for io-ts.
Currently this package only includes one reporter. The output is an array of strings in the format of:
Expecting ${expectedType} at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}
And for union types:
Expecting one of:
${unionType1}
${unionType2}
${...}
${unionTypeN}
at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}
yarn add io-ts-reporters
import * as t from 'io-ts'
import reporter from 'io-ts-reporters'
const User = t.interface({name: t.string})
// When decoding fails, the errors are reported
reporter.report(User.decode({nam: 'Jane'}))
//=> ['Expecting string at name but instead got: undefined']
// Nothing gets reported on success
reporter.report(User.decode({name: 'Jane'}))
//=> []
To only format the validation errors in case the validation failed (ie.
mapLeft) use
formatValidationErrors instead.
import * as t from 'io-ts'
import {formatValidationErrors} from 'io-ts-reporters'
import * as E from 'fp-ts/Either'
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/pipeable'
const User = t.interface({name: t.string})
const result = User.decode({nam: 'Jane'}) // Either<t.Errors, User>
E.mapLeft(formatValidationErrors)(result) // Either<string[], User>
For more examples see the tests.
|io-ts-reporters version
|required typescript version
|1.0.0
|3.5+
|<= 0.0.21
|2.7+
yarn
yarn run test
This library was created by OliverJAsh.