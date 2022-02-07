openbase logo
itr

io-ts-reporters

by Christian Gill
2.0.0 (see all)

Error reporters for io-ts

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

126K

GitHub Stars

75

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

io-ts-reporters

Error reporters for io-ts.

scarf-downloads

Currently this package only includes one reporter. The output is an array of strings in the format of:

Expecting ${expectedType} at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}

And for union types:

Expecting one of:
    ${unionType1}
    ${unionType2}
    ${...}
    ${unionTypeN}
at ${path} but instead got: ${actualValue}

Installation

yarn add io-ts-reporters

Example

import * as t from 'io-ts'
import reporter from 'io-ts-reporters'

const User = t.interface({name: t.string})

// When decoding fails, the errors are reported
reporter.report(User.decode({nam: 'Jane'}))
//=> ['Expecting string at name but instead got: undefined']

// Nothing gets reported on success
reporter.report(User.decode({name: 'Jane'}))
//=> []

To only format the validation errors in case the validation failed (ie. mapLeft) use formatValidationErrors instead.

import * as t from 'io-ts'
import {formatValidationErrors} from 'io-ts-reporters'
import * as E from 'fp-ts/Either'
import {pipe} from 'fp-ts/pipeable'

const User = t.interface({name: t.string})

const result = User.decode({nam: 'Jane'}) // Either<t.Errors, User>

E.mapLeft(formatValidationErrors)(result) // Either<string[], User>

For more examples see the tests.

TypeScript compatibility

io-ts-reporters versionrequired typescript version
1.0.03.5+
<= 0.0.212.7+

Testing

yarn
yarn run test

Credits

This library was created by OliverJAsh.

