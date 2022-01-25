ts
Monorepo of typescript projects.
Packages
- eslint-plugin-codegen - An eslint plugin for inline codegen, with presets for barrels, jsdoc to markdown and a monorepo workspace table of contents generator. Auto-fixes out of sync code.
- expect-type - Compile-time tests for types. Useful to make sure types don't regress into being overly-permissive as changes go in over time.
- fs-syncer - A helper to recursively read and write text files to a specified directory.
- io-ts-extra - Adds pattern matching, optional properties, and several other helpers and types, to io-ts.
- memorable-moniker - Name generator with some in-built dictionaries and presets.
Development
Packages are managed using rush. Make sure rush is installed:
npm install --global @microsoft/rush
Then install, build, lint and test with:
rush update
rush build
rush lint
rush test
rush update should be run when updating the main branch too.
Add a dependency to a package (for example, adding lodash to fictional package in this monorepo
some-pkg):
cd packages/some-pkg
rush add --package lodash
rush add --package @types/lodash --dev
You can also manually edit package.json then run
rush update.
Create a new package:
cd packages
mkdir new-pkg
cd new-pkg
node ../../tools/rig/init
Then open
rush.json, find the
projects array, and adda new entry:
{ "packageName": "new-pkg", "projectFolder": "packages/new-pkg" }
Publishing
Publishing is automated, but kicked off manually. The process is:
- Changes to published packages in this repo should be proposed in a pull request
- On every pull request, a GitHub action uses the
rush change command to create a changefile:
- the change is based on the PR title and body:
- if the words "BREAKING CHANGE" appear anywhere, it's considered "major"
- if the PR title starts with "chore", or "fix", it's considered a "patch"
- otherwise, it's considered "minor"
- the created changefile is pushed to the PR's branch, and a comment is left on the PR (example PR, comment and change)
- if the PR title or body is edited, or changes are pushed, the job will re-run and push a modification if necessary
- most of the time, no change is necessary and the job exits after no-oping
- if necessary,
rush change can also be run locally to add additional messages - but ideally the PR title would be descriptive enough
- the changefile should be merged in along with the rest of the changes
When a PR is merged, publishing is initiated by kicking off the publish worfklow:
- Clicking "Run workflow" will start another GitHub action:
- The workflow runs
rush publish, which uses the changefiles merged with feature PRs, bumps versions and create git tags
- When the publish step succeeds, a custom script reads the generated
CHANGELOG.json files to create a GitHub release
Old instructions
Links to trees with previous iteration of publish instructions: