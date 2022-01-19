openbase logo
io-ts

by Giulio Canti
2.2.16 (see all)

Runtime type system for IO decoding/encoding

Popularity

Downloads/wk

583K

GitHub Stars

5.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js Encryption

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/53
1Hard to Use

Readme

Installation

To install the stable version

Installation

To install the stable version

npm i io-ts fp-ts

Note. fp-ts is a peer dependency for io-ts

Usage

Stable features

Experimental modules (version 2.2+)

Experimental modules (*) are published in order to get early feedback from the community, see these tracking issues for further discussions and enhancements.

The experimental modules are independent and backward-incompatible with stable ones.

(*) A feature tagged as Experimental is in a high state of flux, you're at risk of it changing without notice.

100
Sampsa KuronenFinland14 Ratings0 Reviews
Pragmatic digital service developer. Creating services using user feedback combined with vision. Full stack web & mobile with an eye for design and marketing.
12 days ago
Janusz DziurzynskiNew Haven, CT4 Ratings0 Reviews
15 days ago
Alex MalkevichBerlin13 Ratings0 Reviews
January 25, 2021
Alex1 Rating0 Reviews
September 29, 2020
Hard to Use

