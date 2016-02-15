io-barcode is a simple way to create different types of barcodes on server or client.

This started as a fork of the Johan Lindell's JsBarcode project. It adds the following functionality:

Isomorphic barcode generation on client and server. Node support through node-canvas . Packaged with UMD support on client side. Modular design. Returns a canvas element. Removed direct jQuery integration. Custom label support (Instead of the encoded data string).

Demo and examples

Barcode Generator

Supported barcodes

CODE128 (B or C)

EAN (13)

UPC-A

CODE39

ITF (Interleaved 2 of 5)

ITF14

Pharmacode

Installation

With npm:

npm install io-barcode

If you are not using Node, browserify, webpack or similar npm-based systems, download the minified UMD bundle for browsers only.

Usage

Create a new barcode. Returns a canvas element.

TYPE - the type of barcode, can be: CODE128B CODE128C EAN UPC CODE39 ITF ITF14 Pharmacode

- the type of barcode, can be: code - the string to encode

- the string to encode opts - additional formatting, default options are:

{ width : 2 , height : 100 , quite : 10 , displayValue : false , font : 'monospace' , textAlign : 'center' , fontSize : 12 , fontWeight : 'bold' , backgroundColor : '' , lineColor : "#000" , customLabel : null , }

Example on server side:

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var ioBarcode = require ( "io-barcode" ) var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B( 'Javascript is fun!' , { width : 1 , height : 25 }) var stream = canvas.pngStream() stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream( './barcode.png' ))

Example on the client side:

var ioBarcode = require ( "io-barcode" ) var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B( 'Javascript is fun!' , { width : 1 , height : 25 }) document .body.appendChild(canvas) var img = new Image() img.src = canvas.toDataURL( 'image/png' ) document .body.appendChild(img)

Running tests