io-barcode is a simple way to create different types of barcodes on server or client.
This started as a fork of the Johan Lindell's JsBarcode project. It adds the following functionality:
node-canvas.
With npm:
npm install io-barcode
If you are not using Node, browserify, webpack or similar npm-based systems, download the minified UMD bundle for browsers only.
Create a new barcode. Returns a canvas element.
TYPE - the type of barcode, can be:
code - the string to encode
opts - additional formatting, default options are:
{
width: 2,
height: 100,
quite: 10,
displayValue: false, // Will display the encoded data as a label, or 'customLabel' if not null
font: 'monospace',
textAlign: 'center',
fontSize: 12,
fontWeight: 'bold',
backgroundColor: '',
lineColor: "#000",
customLabel:null, // Will be displayed if displayValue is set to true
}
Example on server side:
var fs = require('fs')
var ioBarcode = require("io-barcode")
var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B('Javascript is fun!', {
width: 1,
height: 25
})
var stream = canvas.pngStream()
stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./barcode.png'))
Example on the client side:
// If using a require system like browserify or webpack just require it
var ioBarcode = require("io-barcode")
// If using UMD bundle via a <script> tag, ioBarcode is exposed as a global
var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B('Javascript is fun!', {
width: 1,
height: 25
})
// Render the canvas directly
document.body.appendChild(canvas)
// Or in an image tag
var img = new Image()
img.src = canvas.toDataURL('image/png')
document.body.appendChild(img)
Run
npm test and visit http://localhost:3000 in your favorite browser.