ib

io-barcode

by Marc Harter
1.3.0 (see all)

Isomorphic barcode generation for Node and browsers

Documentation
357

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Barcode Generator

Readme

npm package dependency status

io-barcode is a simple way to create different types of barcodes on server or client.

This started as a fork of the Johan Lindell's JsBarcode project. It adds the following functionality:

  1. Isomorphic barcode generation on client and server.
  2. Node support through node-canvas.
  3. Packaged with UMD support on client side.
  4. Modular design.
  5. Returns a canvas element.
  6. Removed direct jQuery integration.
  7. Custom label support (Instead of the encoded data string).

Demo and examples

Barcode Generator

Samples

Supported barcodes

  • CODE128 (B or C)
  • EAN (13)
  • UPC-A
  • CODE39
  • ITF (Interleaved 2 of 5)
  • ITF14
  • Pharmacode

Installation

With npm:

npm install io-barcode

If you are not using Node, browserify, webpack or similar npm-based systems, download the minified UMD bundle for browsers only.

Usage

ioBarcode.TYPE(code, opts)

Create a new barcode. Returns a canvas element.

  • TYPE - the type of barcode, can be:
    • CODE128B
    • CODE128C
    • EAN
    • UPC
    • CODE39
    • ITF
    • ITF14
    • Pharmacode
  • code - the string to encode
  • opts - additional formatting, default options are:
{
  width:  2,
  height: 100,
  quite: 10,
  displayValue: false, // Will display the encoded data as a label, or 'customLabel' if not null
  font: 'monospace',
  textAlign: 'center',
  fontSize: 12,
  fontWeight: 'bold',
  backgroundColor: '',
  lineColor: "#000",
  customLabel:null, // Will be displayed if displayValue is set to true
}

Example on server side:

  var fs = require('fs')
  var ioBarcode = require("io-barcode")
  var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B('Javascript is fun!', {
    width: 1,
    height: 25
  })
  var stream = canvas.pngStream()
  stream.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('./barcode.png'))

Example on the client side:

  // If using a require system like browserify or webpack just require it
  var ioBarcode = require("io-barcode")
  // If using UMD bundle via a <script> tag, ioBarcode is exposed as a global
  var canvas = ioBarcode.CODE128B('Javascript is fun!', {
    width: 1,
    height: 25
  })

  // Render the canvas directly
  document.body.appendChild(canvas)

  // Or in an image tag
  var img = new Image()
  img.src = canvas.toDataURL('image/png')
  document.body.appendChild(img)

Running tests

Run npm test and visit http://localhost:3000 in your favorite browser.

