invoicer

by James Halliday
1.0.5

generate pdf invoices from json

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

259

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

invoicer

generate PDF invoices from json

example

[
  {"title":"consulting","rate": 100, "hours":[
    {"date":"2075-08-27","hours":2.5},
    {"date":"2075-08-28","hours":7},
    {"date":"2075-09-01","hours":5.5}
  ]},
  {"title":"travel","items":[
    {"title":"airfare","amount":750},
    {"title":"hotel","amount":240}
  ]},
  {"title":"hosting","amount":40}
]

$ invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf

The first time you run invoicer you will be prompted to enter your name, address, email, and currency.

Once invoicer finishes you will have a fancy invoice.pdf.

How fancy an invoice? Glad you asked:

Screenshot of PDF invoice

usage

usage: invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf

  -r, --rcpt      invoice receipient
  -e, --expenses  expense sheet. If not given or '-', read from stdin.
  -o, --output    generate a pdf for this filename
  -m, --mode      mode to use (implied by the extension in -o, otherwise "text")
  -t, --template  use a custom LaTeX template
  -c FILE         config file (default: ~/.config/invoicer/config.json)            

Here is an example expenses.json file:

  [
    {"title":"consulting","rate": 100, "hours":[
      {"date":"2075-08-27","hours":2.5},
      {"date":"2075-08-28","hours":7},
      {"date":"2075-09-01","hours":5.5}
    ]},
    {"title":"travel","items":[
      {"title":"airfare","amount":750},
      {"title":"hotel","amount":240}
    ]},
    {"title":"hosting","amount":40}
  ]

For each `row` in the json array, `invoicer` only looks for:

* `row.rate` and a `row.hours` array
* `row.items` array
* `row.amount`

Each row should have a title.

install

You'll need the pdflatex command first from texlive.

If you're on a debianish system you can do: sudo apt-get install texlive.

On windows you can use w32tex.

Once all that is out of the way, install with npm to get the invoicer command:

npm install -g invoicer

license

MIT

