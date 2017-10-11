invoicer

generate PDF invoices from json

example

[ { "title" : "consulting" , "rate" : 100 , "hours" :[ { "date" : "2075-08-27" , "hours" : 2.5 }, { "date" : "2075-08-28" , "hours" : 7 }, { "date" : "2075-09-01" , "hours" : 5.5 } ]}, { "title" : "travel" , "items" :[ { "title" : "airfare" , "amount" : 750 }, { "title" : "hotel" , "amount" : 240 } ]}, { "title" : "hosting" , "amount" : 40 } ]

$ invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf

The first time you run invoicer you will be prompted to enter your name, address, email, and currency.

Once invoicer finishes you will have a fancy invoice.pdf .

How fancy an invoice? Glad you asked:

usage

usage : invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf -r, --rcpt invoice receipient - e , --expenses expense sheet. If not given or '-' , read from stdin. - o , --output generate a pdf for this filename - m , -- mode mode to use (implied by the extension in - o , otherwise "text" ) -t, --template use a custom LaTeX template - c FILE config file (defaul t: ~/.config/invoicer/config.json) Here is an example expenses.json file : [ { "title" : "consulting" , "rate" : 100 , "hours" :[ { "date" : "2075-08-27" , "hours" : 2.5 }, { "date" : "2075-08-28" , "hours" : 7 }, { "date" : "2075-09-01" , "hours" : 5.5 } ]}, { "title" : "travel" , "items" :[ { "title" : "airfare" , "amount" : 750 }, { "title" : "hotel" , "amount" : 240 } ]}, { "title" : "hosting" , "amount" : 40 } ] For each `row` in the json array, `invoicer` only looks for : * `row.rate` and a `row.hours` array * `row. items ` array * `row.amount` Each row should have a title.

install

You'll need the pdflatex command first from texlive.

If you're on a debianish system you can do: sudo apt-get install texlive .

On windows you can use w32tex.

Once all that is out of the way, install with npm to get the invoicer command:

npm install -g invoicer

license

MIT