generate PDF invoices from json
[
{"title":"consulting","rate": 100, "hours":[
{"date":"2075-08-27","hours":2.5},
{"date":"2075-08-28","hours":7},
{"date":"2075-09-01","hours":5.5}
]},
{"title":"travel","items":[
{"title":"airfare","amount":750},
{"title":"hotel","amount":240}
]},
{"title":"hosting","amount":40}
]
$ invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf
The first time you run invoicer you will be prompted to enter your name, address, email, and currency.
Once invoicer finishes you will have a fancy
invoice.pdf.
How fancy an invoice? Glad you asked:
usage: invoicer -r 'BEEPCORP HOLDINGS LTD' -e expenses.json -o invoice.pdf
-r, --rcpt invoice receipient
-e, --expenses expense sheet. If not given or '-', read from stdin.
-o, --output generate a pdf for this filename
-m, --mode mode to use (implied by the extension in -o, otherwise "text")
-t, --template use a custom LaTeX template
-c FILE config file (default: ~/.config/invoicer/config.json)
Here is an example expenses.json file:
[
{"title":"consulting","rate": 100, "hours":[
{"date":"2075-08-27","hours":2.5},
{"date":"2075-08-28","hours":7},
{"date":"2075-09-01","hours":5.5}
]},
{"title":"travel","items":[
{"title":"airfare","amount":750},
{"title":"hotel","amount":240}
]},
{"title":"hosting","amount":40}
]
For each `row` in the json array, `invoicer` only looks for:
* `row.rate` and a `row.hours` array
* `row.items` array
* `row.amount`
Each row should have a title.
You'll need the
pdflatex command first from
texlive.
If you're on a debianish system you can do:
sudo apt-get install texlive.
On windows you can use w32tex.
Once all that is out of the way, install with npm to get
the
invoicer command:
npm install -g invoicer
MIT