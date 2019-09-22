inView

Detect when element scrolled to view

Demo

https://lab.miguelmota.com/inview/demo/

Install

npm install inview

Getting started

Basic example

var inview = InView(el, function ( isInView ) { if (isInView) { } });

Example showing if visible top half or bottom half of screen

var inview = InView(el, function ( isInView, data ) { if (isInView) { if (data.elementOffsetTopInViewHeight < data.inViewHeight/ 2 ) { console .log( 'in view (top half)' ) } else { console .log( 'in view (bottom half)' ) } } else { if (data.windowScrollTop - (data.elementOffsetTop - data.inViewHeight) > data.inViewHeight) { console .log( 'not in view (scroll up)' ) } else { console .log( 'not in view (scroll down)' ) } } })

Destroy InView listeners

var inview = InView(el, function ( isInView, data ) { if (isInView) { this .destroy() } }) inview.destroy()

Documentation

Constructor:

InView(element, callback)

Scroll callback parameters:

{boolean} isInView - is in view

{object} data - scroll data

{number} data.windowScrollTop - scrolled amount

{number} data.elementOffsetTop - element top offset

{number} data.inViewHeight - height of visible area

{number} data.elementOffsetTopInViewHeight - element top offset relative to height of visible area

Visualization:

License

MIT