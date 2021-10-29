© 2021, Onur Yıldırım (@onury). MIT License.

Generates inverted (opposite) version of the given color. (<1KB)

This passes a long test suite of Adobe Photoshop CC inverted colors...

Generating exactly the same results with it.

Usage

npm i invert-color

const invert = require ( 'invert-color' ); import invert from 'invert-color' ; import invert, { RGB, RgbArray, HexColor, BlackWhite } from 'invert-color' ;

For UMD in browser, use lib/invert.min.js . See other exports.

color : String|Array|Object

Color in HEX string, RGB array or RGB object to be inverted.

: Color in HEX string, RGB array or RGB object to be inverted. bw : Boolean|Object

Optional. A boolean value indicating whether the output should be amplified to black ( #000000 ) or white ( #ffffff ), according to the luminance of the original color. You can set custom black/white values (and/or luminance threshold) by passing an object.

invert( '#000' ) invert( '#282b35' ) invert([ 69 , 191 , 189 ]) invert({ r : 249 , g : 119 , b : 121 }) invert( '#282b35' , true ) invert( '#282b35' , { black : '#3a3a3a' , white : '#fafafa' }) invert( '#282b35' , { black : '#3a3a3a' , white : '#fafafa' , threshold : 0.01 })

Invert and output result as RGB object.

invert.asRGB( '#fff' )

Invert and output result as RGB array.

invert.asRgbArray( '#000' )

bw option

This is useful in case, you need to create contrast (i.e. background vs foreground, for better readability). The animation at the top is a demonstration.

Contributing

Clone original project:

git clone https://github.com/onury/invert-color.git

Install (dev) dependencies:

npm install

Add tests into test/unit.test.ts and run:

npm run cover

Travis build should pass, coverage should not degrade.

Breaking : In order to be consistent; now using default export only. Added ESM, UMD, CommonJS bundles (with rollup). See Usage section.

: In order to be consistent; now using only. Added ESM, UMD, CommonJS bundles (with rollup). See Usage section. In addition to main , package.json now also defines module , jsnext:main and browser .

, now also defines , and . Added threshold: number to BlackWhite options (interface). Fixes #16.

to options (interface). Fixes #16. Added invert.defaultThreshold constant.

Re-written in TypeScript.

Added .asRGB() - alias of .asRgbObject() .

Better error messages. (PR #9 by @CAYdenberg) Fixes #8.

Fixed an issue with UMD output. Fixes #7.

an issue with UMD output. Fixes #7. (Dev) Adapted webpack for UMD.

Added UMD support. (PR #6 by @criography - revised for latest Babel.)

UMD support. (PR #6 by @criography - revised for latest Babel.) (Dev) Migrated tests to Jest (dropped Jasmine).

Added ability to customize black/white color values. (PR #3 by @BrainCrumbz)

ability to customize black/white color values. (PR #3 by @BrainCrumbz) Fixed typo. (PR #1 by @villfa)

typo. (PR #1 by @villfa) Minor revisions.

Initial version.

License

MIT.