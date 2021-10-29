© 2021, Onur Yıldırım (@onury). MIT License.
Generates inverted (opposite) version of the given color. (<1KB)
This passes a long test suite of Adobe Photoshop CC inverted colors...
Generating exactly the same results with it.
npm i invert-color
// Node, CommonJS
const invert = require('invert-color');
// ES2015, JSNext
import invert from 'invert-color';
// TypeScript
import invert, { RGB, RgbArray, HexColor, BlackWhite } from 'invert-color';
For UMD in browser, use
lib/invert.min.js.
See other exports.
invert(color[, bw])
color :
String|Array|Object
bw :
Boolean|Object
#000000) or white (
#ffffff), according to the luminance of the original color. You can set custom black/white values (and/or luminance threshold) by passing an object.
invert('#000') // —> #ffffff
invert('#282b35') // —> #d7d4ca
// input color as RGB array or object
invert([69, 191, 189]) // —> #ba4042
invert({ r: 249, g: 119, b: 121 }) // —> #068886
// amplify to black or white
invert('#282b35', true) // —> #ffffff
// amplify to custom black or white color
invert('#282b35', { black: '#3a3a3a', white: '#fafafa' }) // —> #fafafa
// amplify with custom luminance threshold (default is invert.defaultThreshold = ~0.179)
invert('#282b35', { black: '#3a3a3a', white: '#fafafa', threshold: 0.01 }) // —> #3a3a3a
invert.asRGB(color[, bw])
Invert and output result as RGB object.
invert.asRGB('#fff') // —> { r: 0, g: 0, b: 0 }
invert.asRgbArray(color[, bw])
Invert and output result as RGB array.
invert.asRgbArray('#000') // —> [255, 255, 255]
bw option
This is useful in case, you need to create contrast (i.e. background vs foreground, for better readability). The animation at the top is a demonstration.
Clone original project:
git clone https://github.com/onury/invert-color.git
Install (dev) dependencies:
npm install
Add tests into test/unit.test.ts and run:
npm run cover
Travis build should pass, coverage should not degrade.
main,
package.json now also defines
module,
jsnext:main and
browser.
threshold: number to
BlackWhite options (interface). Fixes #16.
invert.defaultThreshold constant.
.asRGB() - alias of
.asRgbObject().
