Hooks and decorators for InversifyJS + React.
TL;DR:
npm install --save inversify-react
yarn add inversify-react
...on top of your project with other modules already installed and configured
react
inversify
reflect-metadata
Keep in mind that Inversify uses decorators, which requires some setup for your build process.
Read more about decorators:
inversify-react also uses decorators, but only when used in Class Components.
Usage is pretty similar to React Context.
Wrap React component tree with
Provider and
Container from
inversify-react – just like React Context.Provider
import { Provider } from 'inversify-react';
...
<Provider container={myContainer}>
...
</Provider>
Use dependencies from that container in child components
import { resolve, useInjection } from 'inversify-react';
...
// In functional component – via hooks
const ChildComponent: React.FC = () => {
const foo = useInjection(Foo);
...
};
// or in class component – via decorated fields
class ChildComponent extends React.Component {
@resolve
private readonly foo: Foo;
...
}
<Provider container={myContainer}>
...
</Provider>
container - container instance or container factory function
standalone - (optional prop,
false by default) whether to skip hierarchy of containers. Could be useful if you already control container hierarchy and would like to ignore React-tree-based hierarchy.
import * as React from 'react';
import { Container } from 'inversify';
import { Provider } from 'inversify-react';
// in functional component
const AppOrModuleRoot: React.FC = () => {
return (
<Provider container={() => {
const container = new Container();
container.bind(Foo).toSelf();
container.bind(Bar).toSelf();
return container;
}}>
{/*...children...*/}
</Provider>
);
};
// or class component
class AppOrModuleRoot extends React.Component {
// you can create and store container instance explicitly,
// or use factory function like in functional component example above
private readonly container = new Container();
constructor(props: {}, context: {}) {
super(props, context);
const { container } = this;
container.bind(Foo).toSelf();
container.bind(Bar).toSelf();
}
render() {
return (
<Provider container={this.container}>
{/*...children...*/}
</Provider>
);
}
}
const foo = useInjection(Foo);
// e.g. Foo and Bar are not bound
const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo); // will return undefined
// or
const bar = useOptionalInjection(Bar, () => 'defaultBar'); // will return 'defaultBar'
That function conveniently receives container as argument, so you could instantiate your default using container (e.g. if it has dependencies)
const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo, () => myDefault);
// foo === myDefault
// ^ Foo | typeof myDefault
const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo, container => container.resolve(X));
const container = useContainer();
// or
const foo = useContainer(container => container.resolve(Foo));
const bars = useAllInjections(Bar);
For more examples, please refer to tests: test/hooks.tsx
@resolve
foo: Foo;
// or strict and semantic, see tips below
@resolve
private readonly foo!: Foo;
reflect-metadata and
emitDecoratorMetadata
// or pass service identifier explicitly
// e.g. if you deal with interfaces and/or don't want to use field type (via reflect-metadata)
@resolve(IFooServiceId)
private readonly foo!: IFoo;
@resolve.optional
private readonly foo?: Foo;
undefined if service cannot be obtained
reflect-metadata and
emitDecoratorMetadata
@resolve.optional(serviceId, defaultValue?)
defaultValue if service cannot be obtained
class ChildComponent extends React.Component {
@resolve
private readonly foo!: Foo;
@resolve(Bar)
private readonly bar!: Bar;
@resolve.optional(Baz)
private readonly opt?: Baz;
...
}
// you can also use dependency in constructor,
// just don't forget to call super with context
// @see https://github.com/facebook/react/issues/13944
constructor(props: {}, context: {}) {
super(props, context);
console.log(this.foo.name);
}
[TypeScript tip]
private readonly for
@resolve-ed fields is not required, but technically it's more accurate, gives better semantics and all.
[TypeScript tip]
! for
@resolve-ed fields is needed for strictPropertyInitialization / strict flags (which are highly recommended).
[InversifyJS tip] If you're binding against interface, then it might be more comfortable to collocate service identifier and type. With typed service identifier you get better type inference and less imports. Way better DX compared to using strings as identifiers.
export interface IFoo {
// ...
}
export namespace IFoo {
export const $: interfaces.ServiceIdentifier<IFoo> = Symbol('IFoo');
}
container.bind(IFoo.$).to(...);
// ^ no need to specify generic type,
// type gets inferred from explicit service identifier
// in constructor injections (not in React Components, but in services/stores/etc)
constructor(@inject(IFoo.$) foo: IFoo)
// in React Class component
@resolve(IFoo.$)
private readonly foo!: IFoo; // less imports and less chance of mix-up
// in functional component
const foo = useInjection(IFoo.$); // inferred as IFoo