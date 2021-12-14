Hooks and decorators for InversifyJS + React.

Table of Contents

Motivation

TL;DR:

InversifyJS, as IoC container, is great for automatic DI use it also in React

Installation

npm install --save inversify-react

yarn add inversify-react

...on top of your project with other modules already installed and configured

react inversify reflect-metadata

Keep in mind that Inversify uses decorators, which requires some setup for your build process.

Read more about decorators:

inversify-react also uses decorators, but only when used in Class Components.

Usage overview

Usage is pretty similar to React Context.

Wrap React component tree with Provider and Container from inversify-react – just like React Context.Provider import { Provider } from 'inversify-react' ; ... <Provider container={myContainer}> ... < /Provider> Use dependencies from that container in child components import { resolve, useInjection } from 'inversify-react' ; ... const ChildComponent: React.FC = () => { const foo = useInjection(Foo); ... }; class ChildComponent extends React.Component { private readonly foo: Foo; ... }

Provider

<Provider container={myContainer}> ... < /Provider>

provides contextual IoC container for children, similar to React Context.Provider

can automatically establish hierarchy of containers in React tree when you use multiple Providers (e.g. in a big modular app)

props: container - container instance or container factory function standalone - (optional prop, false by default) whether to skip hierarchy of containers. Could be useful if you already control container hierarchy and would like to ignore React-tree-based hierarchy.



import * as React from 'react' ; import { Container } from 'inversify' ; import { Provider } from 'inversify-react' ; const AppOrModuleRoot: React.FC = () => { return ( <Provider container={ () => { const container = new Container(); container.bind(Foo).toSelf(); container.bind(Bar).toSelf(); return container; }}> { } < /Provider> ); }; / / or class component class AppOrModuleRoot extends React.Component { / / you can create and store container instance explicitly, / / or use factory function like in functional component example above private readonly container = new Container(); constructor(props: {}, context: {}) { super(props, context); const { container } = this; container.bind(Foo).toSelf(); container.bind(Bar).toSelf(); } render() { return ( <Provider container={this.container}> {/ *...children...* /} </ Provider> ); } }

React hooks

useInjection

const foo = useInjection(Foo);

very similar to React.useContext hook, resolves dependency by id

useOptionalInjection

const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo); const bar = useOptionalInjection(Bar, () => 'defaultBar' );

resolves optional dependency

default value can be defined via lazy resolving function (2nd argument) const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo, () => myDefault); That function conveniently receives container as argument, so you could instantiate your default using container (e.g. if it has dependencies) const foo = useOptionalInjection(Foo, container => container.resolve(X));

useContainer

const container = useContainer(); const foo = useContainer( container => container.resolve(Foo));

low-level hook, resolves container itself

has overload with callback to immediately resolve value from container, so could be used for more exotic API, e.g. named or tagged bindings

useAllInjections

const bars = useAllInjections(Bar);

For more examples, please refer to tests: test/hooks.tsx

React component decorators (for classes)

foo: Foo; private readonly foo!: Foo;

resolves service from container

requires reflect-metadata and emitDecoratorMetadata

(IFooServiceId) private readonly foo!: IFoo;

.optional private readonly foo?: Foo;

tries to resolve service from container, but returns undefined if service cannot be obtained

if service cannot be obtained requires reflect-metadata and emitDecoratorMetadata

@resolve.optional(serviceId, defaultValue?)

obtains service from container passed down in the React tree, returns defaultValue if service cannot be obtained

class ChildComponent extends React.Component { private readonly foo!: Foo; (Bar) private readonly bar!: Bar; .optional(Baz) private readonly opt?: Baz; ... } constructor ( props: {}, context: {} ) { super (props, context); console .log( this .foo.name); }

Notes, tips