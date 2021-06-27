This package is a wrapper of Inversify to simplify how inject your dependencies with property decorators in the components, made with TypeScript and compatible with Vue, React and other component libraries.
Do you use Hooks? You can try the experimental package inversify-hooks
$ npm install inversify-props reflect-metadata --save
The inversify-props type definitions are included in the inversify-props npm package.
import 'reflect-metadata'; // Import only once
import { container, inject } from 'inversify-props';
container.addSingleton<IService1>(Service1);
container.addSingleton<IService2>(Service2);
container.addSingleton(Service3);
export default class extends Component {
@inject() service1: IService1;
@inject() _service2: IService2;
@inject() Service3: IService3;
}
⚠️ If you use a minifier or a obfuscator, you need to configure it to preserve the class and function names in the build output. See this paragraph for more info.
import 'reflect-metadata'; // Import only once
import { cid, container, inject } from 'inversify-props';
container.addSingleton<IService1>(Service1, 'MyService1');
// You can inject in other services as a Prop
export class MyOtherService {
@inject() private service1: IService1;
}
// Also in the constructor as a param
export class MyOtherService {
constructor(@inject() private exampleService: IExampleService) {}
}
// Or in any function as a variable
export function myHelper() {
const service1 = container.get<IService1>(cid.IService1);
}
// camelCase, PascalCase and _ are allowed
export class MyOtherService {
@inject() private service1: IService1;
@inject() private _service1: IService1;
@inject() private Service1: IService1;
@inject() private _Service1: IService1;
}
import 'reflect-metadata'; // Import only once
import { container, inject } from 'inversify-props';
container.addSingleton<IService1>(Service1, 'MyService1');
export default class extends Component {
@inject('MyService1') service1: IService1;
}
import 'reflect-metadata'; // Import only once
import { Container, inject, setContainer } from 'inversify-props';
setContainer(new Container());
container.addSingleton<IService1>(Service1, 'MyService1');
export default class extends Component {
@inject('MyService1') service1: IService1;
}
⚠️ Important! inversify-props requires TypeScript >= 2.0 and the
experimentalDecorators,
emitDecoratorMetadata,
typesand
libcompilation options in your
tsconfig.jsonfile.
{
"compilerOptions": {
"target": "es5",
"lib": ["es6"],
"types": ["reflect-metadata"],
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node",
"experimentalDecorators": true,
"emitDecoratorMetadata": true
}
}
The idea is to add a simple wrapper that helps us to inject dependencies in components using
property decorators, we have also extend a little
inversify adding some methods that make our experience injecting dependencies easier.
You probably don't need this if:
Inversify needs an id to register our dependencies, this wrapper is going to do this for you 'magically' but if you want to uglify the code, keep reading the docs 🤓.
First of all create a class and an interface with the public methods of your class.
// iservice1.ts
export interface IService1 {
method1(): string;
}
// service.ts
export class Service1 implements IService1 {
method1(): string {
return 'method 1';
}
}
Now is time to register the service in the container, we usually do that in
app.container.ts or
app.ts.
container.addSingleton<IService1>(Service1);
There are some helper functions to test, the recommended way to test is beforeEach test:
beforeEach(() => {
resetContainer();
containerBuilder();
mockSingleton<IHttpService>(cid.IHttpService, HttpServiceMock);
});
As inversify accepts, we have configured three types of registration.
Once your dependencies are registered in the container, is simple as create a property with the name and the interface.
export default class extends Component {
@inject() service1: IService1;
}
Note: Part of the magic is that the name of the property has to be the name of the interface, this is how we don't need to add the
id.
If you want to use Uglify or Terser to obfuscate the code, you will need to add this options to preserve the names of the classes (we need them to generate the ids
magically 😉).
new UglifyJSPlugin({
uglifyOptions: {
keep_classnames: true,
keep_fnames: true
}
});
new TerserPlugin({
terserOptions: {
keep_classnames: true,
keep_fnames: true
}
});
Note: Vue-cli uses TerserPlugin under the hood.
You can configure the Terser plugin inside your vue.config.js file in
configureWebpacknode via the
optimization.minimizerproperty.