An utility that allows developers to declare InversifyJS bindings using ES2016 decorators:

Installation

You can install inversify-binding-decorators using npm:

$ npm install inversify inversify-binding-decorators reflect-metadata

The inversify-binding-decorators type definitions are included in the npm module and require TypeScript 2.0. Please refer to the InversifyJS documentation to learn more about the installation process.

The basics

The InversifyJS API allows us to declare bindings using a fluent API:

import { injectable, Container } from "inversify" ; import "reflect-metadata" ; () class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } () class Shuriken implements ThrowableWeapon { public throw () { return "hit!" ; } } var container = new Container(); container.bind<Katana>( "Katana" ).to(Katana); container.bind<Shuriken>( "Shuriken" ).to(Shuriken);

This small utility allows you to declare bindings using decorators:

import { injectable, Container } from "inversify" ; import { provide, buildProviderModule } from "inversify-binding-decorators" ; import "reflect-metadata" ; (Katana) class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (Shuriken) class Shuriken implements ThrowableWeapon { public throw () { return "hit!" ; } } var container = new Container(); container.load(buildProviderModule());

Using @provide multiple times

If you try to apply @provide multiple times:

( "Ninja" ) ( "SilentNinja" ) class Ninja { }

The library will throw an exception:

Cannot apply @injectable decorator multiple times. Please use @provide(ID, true) if you are trying to declare multiple bindings!

We throw an exception to ensure that you are are not trying to apply @provide multiple times by mistake.

You can overcome this by passing the force argument to @provide :

( "Ninja" , true ) ( "SilentNinja" , true ) class Ninja { }

Using classes, string literals & symbols as identifiers

When you invoke @provide using classes:

(Katana) class Katana { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (Ninja) class Ninja { private _katana: Weapon; public constructor ( katana: Weapon ) { this ._katana = katana; } public fight() { return this ._katana.hit(); }; }

A new binding is created under the hood:

container.bind<Katana>(Katana).to(Katana); container.bind<Ninja>(Ninja).to(Ninja);

These bindings use classes as identidiers but you can also use string literals as identifiers:

let TYPE = { IKatana: "Katana" , INinja: "Ninja" }; (TYPE.Katana) class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (TYPE.Ninja) class Ninja implements Ninja { private _katana: Weapon; public constructor ( (TYPE.Katana) katana: Weapon ) { this ._katana = katana; } public fight() { return this ._katana.hit(); }; }

You can also use symbols as identifiers:

let TYPE = { Katana: Symbol( "Katana" ), Ninja: Symbol( "Ninja" ) }; (TYPE.Katana) class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (TYPE.Ninja) class Ninja implements Ninja { private _katana: Weapon; public constructor ( (TYPE.Katana) katana: Weapon ) { this ._katana = katana; } public fight() { return this ._katana.hit(); }; }

Fluent binding decorator

The basic @provide decorator doesn't allow you to declare contextual constraints, scope and other advanced binding features. However, inversify-binding-decorators includes a second decorator that allows you to achieve access the full potential of the fluent binding syntax:

import { injectable, Container } from "inversify" ; import { fluentProvide, buildProviderModule } from "inversify-binding-decorators" ; let TYPE = { Weapon : "Weapon" , Ninja: "Ninja" }; (TYPE.Weapon).whenTargetTagged( "throwable" , true ).done(); class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (TYPE.Weapon).whenTargetTagged( "throwable" , false ).done(); class Shuriken implements Weapon { public hit() { return "hit!" ; } } (TYPE.Ninja).done(); class Ninja implements Ninja { private _katana: Weapon; private _shuriken: Weapon; public constructor ( (TYPE.Weapon) ( "throwable" , false ) katana: Weapon, (TYPE.Weapon) ( "throwable" , true ) shuriken: ThrowableWeapon ) { this ._katana = katana; this ._shuriken = shuriken; } public fight() { return this ._katana.hit(); }; public sneak() { return this ._shuriken.throw(); }; } var container = new Container(); container.load(buildProviderModule());

One of the best things about the fluent decorator is that you can create aliases to fit your needs:

let provideThrowable = function ( identifier, isThrowable ) { return provide(identifier) .whenTargetTagged( "throwable" , isThrowable) .done(); }; (TYPE.Weapon, true ) class Katana implements Weapon { public hit() { return "cut!" ; } } (TYPE.Weapon, false ) class Shuriken implements Weapon { public hit() { return "hit!" ; } }

Another example:

const provideSingleton = ( identifier: any ) => { return fluentProvide(identifier) .inSingletonScope() .done(); }; (TYPE.Weapon) class Shuriken implements Weapon { public hit() { return "hit!" ; } }

Using @fluentProvide multiple times

If you try to apply @fluentProvide multiple times:

let container = new Container(); const provideSingleton = ( identifier: any ) => { return fluentProvide(identifier) .inSingletonScope() .done(); }; function shouldThrow ( ) { ( "Ninja" ) ( "SilentNinja" ) class Ninja {} return Ninja; }

The library will throw an exception:

Cannot apply @fluentProvide decorator multiple times but is has been used multiple times in Ninja Please use done(true) if you are trying to declare multiple bindings!

We throw an exception to ensure that you are are not trying to apply @fluentProvide multiple times by mistake.

You can overcome this by passing the force argument to done() :

const provideSingleton = ( identifier: any ) => { return fluentProvide(identifier) .inSingletonScope() .done( true ); }; function shouldThrow ( ) { ( "Ninja" ) ( "SilentNinja" ) class Ninja {} return Ninja; } let container = new Container(); container.load(buildProviderModule());

The auto provide utility

This library includes a small utility apply to add the default @provide decorator to all the public properties of a module:

Consider the following example:

import * as entities from "../entities" ; let container = new Container(); autoProvide(container, entities); let warrior = container.get(entities.Warrior); expect(warrior.fight()).eql( "Using Katana..." );

The contents of the entities.ts file are the following:

export { default as Warrior } from "./warrior" ; export { default as Katana } from "./katana" ;

The contents of the katana.ts file are the following:

class Katana { public use() { return "Using Katana..." ; } } export default Katana;

The contents of the warrior.ts file are the following:

import Katana from "./katana" ; import { inject } from "inversify" ; class Warrior { private _weapon: Weapon; public constructor ( (Katana) weapon: Weapon ) { this ._weapon = weapon; } public fight() { return this ._weapon.use(); } } export default Warrior;

Support

If you are experience any kind of issues we will be happy to help. You can report an issue using the issues page or the chat. You can also ask questions at Stack overflow using the inversifyjs tag.

If you want to share your thoughts with the development team or join us you will be able to do so using the official the mailing list. You can check out the wiki and browse the documented source code to learn more about InversifyJS internals.

