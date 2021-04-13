openbase logo
invariant

by Andres Suarez
2.2.4 (see all)

invariant

Documentation
13.5M

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

invariant

A mirror of Facebook's invariant (e.g. React, flux).

A way to provide descriptive errors in development but generic errors in production.

Install

With npm do:

npm install invariant

invariant(condition, message)

var invariant = require('invariant');

invariant(someTruthyVal, 'This will not throw');
// No errors

invariant(someFalseyVal, 'This will throw an error with this message');
// Error: Invariant Violation: This will throw an error with this message

Note: When process.env.NODE_ENV is not production, the message is required. If omitted, invariant will throw regardless of the truthiness of the condition. When process.env.NODE_ENV is production, the message is optional – so they can be minified away.

Browser

When used with browserify, it'll use browser.js (instead of invariant.js) and the envify transform will inline the value of process.env.NODE_ENV.

Node

The node version is optimized around the performance implications of accessing process.env. The value of process.env.NODE_ENV is cached, and repeatedly used instead of reading process.env. See Server rendering is slower with npm react #812

