invariant

A mirror of Facebook's invariant (e.g. React, flux).

A way to provide descriptive errors in development but generic errors in production.

Install

With npm do:

npm install invariant

var invariant = require ( 'invariant' ); invariant(someTruthyVal, 'This will not throw' ); invariant(someFalseyVal, 'This will throw an error with this message' );

Note: When process.env.NODE_ENV is not production , the message is required. If omitted, invariant will throw regardless of the truthiness of the condition. When process.env.NODE_ENV is production , the message is optional – so they can be minified away.

Browser

When used with browserify, it'll use browser.js (instead of invariant.js ) and the envify transform will inline the value of process.env.NODE_ENV .

Node