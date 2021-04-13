A mirror of Facebook's
invariant (e.g. React, flux).
A way to provide descriptive errors in development but generic errors in production.
With npm do:
npm install invariant
invariant(condition, message)
var invariant = require('invariant');
invariant(someTruthyVal, 'This will not throw');
// No errors
invariant(someFalseyVal, 'This will throw an error with this message');
// Error: Invariant Violation: This will throw an error with this message
Note: When
process.env.NODE_ENV is not
production, the message is required. If omitted,
invariant will throw regardless of the truthiness of the condition. When
process.env.NODE_ENV is
production, the message is optional – so they can be minified away.
When used with browserify, it'll use
browser.js (instead of
invariant.js) and the envify transform will inline the value of
process.env.NODE_ENV.
The node version is optimized around the performance implications of accessing
process.env. The value of
process.env.NODE_ENV is cached, and repeatedly used instead of reading
process.env. See Server rendering is slower with npm react #812