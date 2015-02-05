$ bower install

Install using npm:

$ npm install

The inuit-starter-kit simply ties together a few key dependencies that are usually the starting point for any new project. The inuit-starter-kit specifically contains some inuitcss default variables and mixins, as well as Nicolas Gallagher’s Normalize.css and global box-sizing rules. These must be imported in the following order:

@ import "bower_components/inuit-defaults/settings.defaults" ; @ import "bower_components/inuit-functions/tools.functions" ; @ import "bower_components/inuit-mixins/tools.mixins" ; @ import "bower_components/inuit-normalize/generic.normalize" ; @ import "bower_components/inuit-box-sizing/generic.box-sizing" ; @ import "bower_components/inuit-page/base.page" ;