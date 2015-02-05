$ bower install --save inuit-starter-kit
Install using npm:
$ npm install --save inuit-starter-kit
The
inuit-starter-kit simply ties together a few key dependencies that are
usually the starting point for any new project. The
inuit-starter-kit
specifically contains some inuitcss default variables and mixins, as well as
Nicolas Gallagher’s
Normalize.css and global
box-sizing rules. These must be imported in the following order:
@import "bower_components/inuit-defaults/settings.defaults";
@import "bower_components/inuit-functions/tools.functions";
@import "bower_components/inuit-mixins/tools.mixins";
@import "bower_components/inuit-normalize/generic.normalize";
@import "bower_components/inuit-box-sizing/generic.box-sizing";
@import "bower_components/inuit-page/base.page";
If you use npm instead of bower, replace all occurrances of
bower_components
with
node_modules.