inuit-starter-kit

by inuitcss
0.2.9 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] [go to intuitcss/inuitcss] A simple, stripped back starter kit for inuitcss projects

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

inuit-starter-kit

$ bower install --save inuit-starter-kit

Install using npm:

$ npm install --save inuit-starter-kit

The inuit-starter-kit simply ties together a few key dependencies that are usually the starting point for any new project. The inuit-starter-kit specifically contains some inuitcss default variables and mixins, as well as Nicolas Gallagher’s Normalize.css and global box-sizing rules. These must be imported in the following order:

@import "bower_components/inuit-defaults/settings.defaults";

@import "bower_components/inuit-functions/tools.functions";
@import "bower_components/inuit-mixins/tools.mixins";

@import "bower_components/inuit-normalize/generic.normalize";
@import "bower_components/inuit-box-sizing/generic.box-sizing";

@import "bower_components/inuit-page/base.page";

If you use npm instead of bower, replace all occurrances of bower_components with node_modules.

