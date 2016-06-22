openbase logo
inuit-spacing

by inuitcss
0.7.0 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] [go to intuitcss/inuitcss] Spacing helper classes

Readme

Spacing

The inuitcss spacing module is a small collection of helper classes for spacings like margin and padding.

Install using Bower:

$ bower install --save inuit-spacing

Install using npm:

$ npm install --save inuit-spacing

The conventions used in the classes in the spacing module are as follows:

.[negative][type][direction][size] {}

E.g.:

  • .u-mt+ will give you a large (+) negative (-) margin (m) top (t).
  • .u-p-- will give you a tiny (--) padding (p).
  • .u-mh++ will give you a huge (++) horizontal (h) margin (m).
  • .u-mb0 will give you no (0) margin (m) bottom (b).
  • .u-pl- will give you a small (-) padding (p) left (l).

Knowing these conventions means you can compose a huge array of spacing helpers.

