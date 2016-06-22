The inuitcss
spacing module is a small collection of helper classes for
spacings like margin and padding.
Install using Bower:
$ bower install --save inuit-spacing
Install using npm:
$ npm install --save inuit-spacing
The conventions used in the classes in the spacing module are as follows:
.[negative][type][direction][size] {}
E.g.:
.u-mt+ will give you a large (
+) negative (
-) margin (
m) top (
t).
.u-p-- will give you a tiny (
--) padding (
p).
.u-mh++ will give you a huge (
++) horizontal (
h) margin (
m).
.u-mb0 will give you no (
0) margin (
m) bottom (
b).
.u-pl- will give you a small (
-) padding (
p) left (
l).
Knowing these conventions means you can compose a huge array of spacing helpers.