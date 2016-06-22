Spacing

The inuitcss spacing module is a small collection of helper classes for spacings like margin and padding.

Install using Bower:

$ bower install

Install using npm:

$ npm install

The conventions used in the classes in the spacing module are as follows:

. [negative] [type] [direction] [size] {}

E.g.:

.u-mt+ will give you a large ( + ) negative ( - ) margin ( m ) top ( t ).

.u-p-- will give you a tiny ( -- ) padding ( p ).

.u-mh++ will give you a huge ( ++ ) horizontal ( h ) margin ( m ).

.u-mb0 will give you no ( 0 ) margin ( m ) bottom ( b ).

.u-pl- will give you a small ( - ) padding ( p ) left ( l ).

Knowing these conventions means you can compose a huge array of spacing helpers.