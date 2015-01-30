Media

The Media object module is inuitcss’ implementation of Nicole Sullivan’s media object —the poster child of OOCSS.

To find out where it all started, read Nicole’s blog post.

Dependencies

inuitcss’ Media object depends on three other inuitcss modules:

If you install the Media object using Bower, you will get these dependencies at the same time. If not using Bower, please be sure to install and @import these dependencies in the relevant way.

Installation

The recommended installation method is Bower, but you can install the Media module via a Git Submodule, or copy and paste.

Install using Bower:

$ bower install

Install using npm:

$ npm install

Once installed, @import into your project in its Objects layer:

@ import "bower_components/inuit-media/objects.media" ;

Install as a Git Submodule

$ git submodule add git@github .com :inuitcss/objects .media .git

Once installed, @import into your project in its Objects layer:

@ import "objects.media/objects.media" ;

Install via file download

The least recommended option for installation is to simply download _objects.media.scss into your project and @import it into your project in its Objects layer.

Usage

Basic usage of the Media object uses the required classes:

<div class = "media" > < img src = "/path/to/image.png" alt = "" class = "media__img" /> < div class = "media__body" > < p > Text-like content goes here. </ p > </ div > </ div >

The only valid children of the .media node are .media__img and .media__body .

Options

Other, optional classes can supplement the required base classes:

.media--flush : remove the space between the image- and text-content.

: remove the space between the image- and text-content. .media--[tiny|small|large|huge] : alter the spacing between the image- and text-content.

: alter the spacing between the image- and text-content. .media--rev : reverse the horizontal rendered order of the image- and text-content.

: reverse the horizontal rendered order of the image- and text-content. .media--responsive : a very basic responsive implementation of the media object. Pragmatic; far from perfect.

For example: