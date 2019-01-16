Flexbox grid for inuitcss.
Support for IE9 currently prevents inuitcss from using the flexbox layout mode. This plugin serves as an alternative to the core layout system.
npm:
npm install inuit-flexgrid --save
Yarn:
yarn add inuit-flexgrid
Import the plugin in the objects section of main.scss:
@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";
Cells are full-width and will stack on top of each other by default:
<div class="o-grid">
<div class="o-grid__cell">
</div>
<div class="o-grid__cell">
</div>
</div>
Cells will in most cases be accompanied by utility classes that divide the grid into fractions. These are provided by inuitcss:
<div class="o-grid">
<div class="o-grid__cell u-1/2">
</div>
<div class="o-grid__cell u-1/2">
</div>
</div>
o-grid--auto will divide the space equally between all containing cells
without the need for width utility classes. Sets
flex: 1 0 0 on cell elements
(
.o-grid > .o-grid__cell).
<div class="o-grid o-grid--auto">
<div class="o-grid__cell">
50%
</div>
<div class="o-grid__cell">
50%
</div>
</div>
o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for horizontal alignment:
o-grid--left: Align cells left. Uses
justify-content: flex-start (default).
o-grid--center: Horizontally center cells. Uses
justify-content: center.
o-grid--right: Align cells right. Uses
justify-content: flex-end.
o-grid--between: Distribute free space between the cells. Uses
justify-content: space-between.
o-grid--around: Distribute free space around the cells. Uses
justify-content: space-around.
If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes (
--left,
--center etc.), simply set the
$inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values before
importing
objects.grid.
$inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values: (
'--top': 'flex-start',
'--middle': 'center',
'--bottom': 'flex-end',
'--baseline': 'baseline',
'--stretch': 'stretch',
);
@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";
o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for vertical alignment.
o-grid--stretch: Stretch cells to fit the container. Uses
align-items: stretch (default).
o-grid--middle: Vertically center cells. Uses
align-items: center.
o-grid--bottom: Align cells to the bottom. Uses
align-items: flex-end.
o-grid--top: Align cells to the top. Uses
align-items: flex-start.
o-grid--baseline: Position cells at the baseline of the container. Uses
align-items: baseline.
While the above modifier classes will affect every cell in the grid, you can
also align specific cells by using the following modifier classes with
o-grid__cell:
o-grid__cell--stretch: Stretch cell to fit the container.
o-grid__cell--middle: Vertically align cell.
o-grid__cell--bottom: Align cell to the bottom.
o-grid__cell--top: Align cell to the top.
o-grid__cell--baseline: Position cell at the baseline of the container.
If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes (
--middle,
--bottom etc.), simply set the
$inuit-flexgrid-justify-values before
importing
objects.grid.
$inuit-flexgrid-justify-values: (
'--left': 'flex-start',
'--center': 'center',
'--right': 'flex-end',
'--between': 'space-between',
'--around': 'space-around',
);
@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";
You can change the direction cells are placed in the grid with the following classes:
o-grid--column: Sets
flex-direction: column. Cells will be laid out from
top to bottom instead of from left to right.
o-grid--column-reverse: Sets
flex-direction: column-reverse. Cells will be
laid out from bottom to top.
o-grid--reverse: Place cells from right to left. Uses
flex-direction: row-reverse.
You can pull cells to the left or to the right with the following modifier classes:
o-grid__cell--pull-left: Sets
margin-right: auto.
o-grid__cell--pull-right: Sets
margin-left: auto.
A set of gutter widths are provided as modifier classes. For example, the following block will generate a grid with "large" gutters and a grid with no gutters at all:
<div class="o-grid o-grid--large">
<div class="o-grid__cell">
</div>
</div>
<div class="o-grid o-grid--flush">
<div class="o-grid__cell">
</div>
</div>
Available gutter sizes:
o-grid--tiny
o-grid--small
o-grid--large
o-grid--huge
o-grid--flush
Without a modifier, the default gutter size is equal to
$inuit-global-spacing-unit.
You have full control over which modifier classes are generated and how they are
suffixed. Simply override the
$inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes variable before you
import the grid object:
$inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes: (
null: $your-spacing-unit
'--xs': $your-spacing-unit-xs,
'--sm': $your-spacing-unit-sm,
'--lg': $your-spacing-unit-lg,
'--xl': $your-spacing-unit-xl,
'--none': 0
) !default;
@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";
Remember to include the
null key if you want the default
o-grid
(without modifiers) to have gutters.