if

inuit-flexgrid

by Nico
0.4.0

Flexbox grid for inuitcss

Readme

inuit-flexgrid

Flexbox grid for inuitcss.

Support for IE9 currently prevents inuitcss from using the flexbox layout mode. This plugin serves as an alternative to the core layout system.

Installation

npm:

npm install inuit-flexgrid --save

Yarn:

yarn add inuit-flexgrid

Import the plugin in the objects section of main.scss:

@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";

Quick start

Cells are full-width and will stack on top of each other by default:

<div class="o-grid">
  <div class="o-grid__cell">
  </div>
  <div class="o-grid__cell">
  </div>
</div>

Cells will in most cases be accompanied by utility classes that divide the grid into fractions. These are provided by inuitcss:

<div class="o-grid">
  <div class="o-grid__cell u-1/2">
  </div>
  <div class="o-grid__cell u-1/2">
  </div>
</div>

Usage and configuration

Distribute cells equally

o-grid--auto will divide the space equally between all containing cells without the need for width utility classes. Sets flex: 1 0 0 on cell elements (.o-grid > .o-grid__cell).

<div class="o-grid o-grid--auto">
  <div class="o-grid__cell">
    50%
  </div>
  <div class="o-grid__cell">
    50%
  </div>
</div>

Horizontal alignment

o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for horizontal alignment:

  • o-grid--left: Align cells left. Uses justify-content: flex-start (default).
  • o-grid--center: Horizontally center cells. Uses justify-content: center.
  • o-grid--right: Align cells right. Uses justify-content: flex-end.
  • o-grid--between: Distribute free space between the cells. Uses justify-content: space-between.
  • o-grid--around: Distribute free space around the cells. Uses justify-content: space-around.

If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes (--left, --center etc.), simply set the $inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values before importing objects.grid.

$inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values: (
    '--top': 'flex-start',
    '--middle': 'center',
    '--bottom': 'flex-end',
    '--baseline': 'baseline',
    '--stretch': 'stretch',
);

@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";

Vertical alignment

o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for vertical alignment.

  • o-grid--stretch: Stretch cells to fit the container. Uses align-items: stretch (default).
  • o-grid--middle: Vertically center cells. Uses align-items: center.
  • o-grid--bottom: Align cells to the bottom. Uses align-items: flex-end.
  • o-grid--top: Align cells to the top. Uses align-items: flex-start.
  • o-grid--baseline: Position cells at the baseline of the container. Uses align-items: baseline.

While the above modifier classes will affect every cell in the grid, you can also align specific cells by using the following modifier classes with o-grid__cell:

  • o-grid__cell--stretch: Stretch cell to fit the container.
  • o-grid__cell--middle: Vertically align cell.
  • o-grid__cell--bottom: Align cell to the bottom.
  • o-grid__cell--top: Align cell to the top.
  • o-grid__cell--baseline: Position cell at the baseline of the container.

If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes (--middle, --bottom etc.), simply set the $inuit-flexgrid-justify-values before importing objects.grid.

$inuit-flexgrid-justify-values: (
    '--left': 'flex-start',
    '--center': 'center',
    '--right': 'flex-end',
    '--between': 'space-between',
    '--around': 'space-around',
);

@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";

Content distribution

You can change the direction cells are placed in the grid with the following classes:

  • o-grid--column: Sets flex-direction: column. Cells will be laid out from top to bottom instead of from left to right.
  • o-grid--column-reverse: Sets flex-direction: column-reverse. Cells will be laid out from bottom to top.

Reverse the order of cells

  • o-grid--reverse: Place cells from right to left. Uses flex-direction: row-reverse.

Pulling

You can pull cells to the left or to the right with the following modifier classes:

  • o-grid__cell--pull-left: Sets margin-right: auto.
  • o-grid__cell--pull-right: Sets margin-left: auto.

Gutter sizes

A set of gutter widths are provided as modifier classes. For example, the following block will generate a grid with "large" gutters and a grid with no gutters at all:

<div class="o-grid o-grid--large">
    <div class="o-grid__cell">
    </div>
</div>

<div class="o-grid o-grid--flush">
    <div class="o-grid__cell">
    </div>
</div>

Available gutter sizes:

  • o-grid--tiny
  • o-grid--small
  • o-grid--large
  • o-grid--huge
  • o-grid--flush

Without a modifier, the default gutter size is equal to $inuit-global-spacing-unit. You have full control over which modifier classes are generated and how they are suffixed. Simply override the $inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes variable before you import the grid object:

$inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes: (
    null: $your-spacing-unit
    '--xs': $your-spacing-unit-xs,
    '--sm': $your-spacing-unit-sm,
    '--lg': $your-spacing-unit-lg,
    '--xl': $your-spacing-unit-xl,
    '--none': 0
) !default;

@import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid";

Remember to include the null key if you want the default o-grid (without modifiers) to have gutters.

