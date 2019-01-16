Flexbox grid for inuitcss.

Support for IE9 currently prevents inuitcss from using the flexbox layout mode. This plugin serves as an alternative to the core layout system.

Installation

npm:

npm install inuit-flexgrid --save

Yarn:

yarn add inuit-flexgrid

Import the plugin in the objects section of main.scss:

@ import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid" ;

Quick start

Cells are full-width and will stack on top of each other by default:

< div class = "o-grid" > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > </ div > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > </ div > </ div >

Cells will in most cases be accompanied by utility classes that divide the grid into fractions. These are provided by inuitcss:

< div class = "o-grid" > < div class = "o-grid__cell u-1/2" > </ div > < div class = "o-grid__cell u-1/2" > </ div > </ div >

Usage and configuration

Distribute cells equally

o-grid--auto will divide the space equally between all containing cells without the need for width utility classes. Sets flex: 1 0 0 on cell elements ( .o-grid > .o-grid__cell ).

< div class = "o-grid o-grid--auto" > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > 50% </ div > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > 50% </ div > </ div >

Horizontal alignment

o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for horizontal alignment:

o-grid--left : Align cells left. Uses justify-content: flex-start (default).

: Align cells left. Uses (default). o-grid--center : Horizontally center cells. Uses justify-content: center .

: Horizontally center cells. Uses . o-grid--right : Align cells right. Uses justify-content: flex-end .

: Align cells right. Uses . o-grid--between : Distribute free space between the cells. Uses justify-content: space-between .

: Distribute free space between the cells. Uses . o-grid--around : Distribute free space around the cells. Uses justify-content: space-around .

If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes ( --left , --center etc.), simply set the $inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values before importing objects.grid .

$inuit-flexgrid-alignment-values : ( '--top' : 'flex-start' , '--middle' : 'center' , '--bottom' : 'flex-end' , '--baseline' : 'baseline' , '--stretch' : 'stretch' , ); @ import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid" ;

Vertical alignment

o-grid can be used with the following modifiers for vertical alignment.

o-grid--stretch : Stretch cells to fit the container. Uses align-items: stretch (default).

: Stretch cells to fit the container. Uses (default). o-grid--middle : Vertically center cells. Uses align-items: center .

: Vertically center cells. Uses . o-grid--bottom : Align cells to the bottom. Uses align-items: flex-end .

: Align cells to the bottom. Uses . o-grid--top : Align cells to the top. Uses align-items: flex-start .

: Align cells to the top. Uses . o-grid--baseline : Position cells at the baseline of the container. Uses align-items: baseline .

While the above modifier classes will affect every cell in the grid, you can also align specific cells by using the following modifier classes with o-grid__cell :

o-grid__cell--stretch : Stretch cell to fit the container.

: Stretch cell to fit the container. o-grid__cell--middle : Vertically align cell.

: Vertically align cell. o-grid__cell--bottom : Align cell to the bottom.

: Align cell to the bottom. o-grid__cell--top : Align cell to the top.

: Align cell to the top. o-grid__cell--baseline : Position cell at the baseline of the container.

If you want to omit some of the modifiers, or change their suffixes ( --middle , --bottom etc.), simply set the $inuit-flexgrid-justify-values before importing objects.grid .

$inuit-flexgrid-justify-values : ( '--left' : 'flex-start' , '--center' : 'center' , '--right' : 'flex-end' , '--between' : 'space-between' , '--around' : 'space-around' , ); @ import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid" ;

Content distribution

You can change the direction cells are placed in the grid with the following classes:

o-grid--column : Sets flex-direction: column . Cells will be laid out from top to bottom instead of from left to right.

: Sets . Cells will be laid out from top to bottom instead of from left to right. o-grid--column-reverse : Sets flex-direction: column-reverse . Cells will be laid out from bottom to top.

Reverse the order of cells

o-grid--reverse : Place cells from right to left. Uses flex-direction: row-reverse .

Pulling

You can pull cells to the left or to the right with the following modifier classes:

o-grid__cell--pull-left : Sets margin-right: auto .

: Sets . o-grid__cell--pull-right : Sets margin-left: auto .

Gutter sizes

A set of gutter widths are provided as modifier classes. For example, the following block will generate a grid with "large" gutters and a grid with no gutters at all:

< div class = "o-grid o-grid--large" > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > </ div > </ div > < div class = "o-grid o-grid--flush" > < div class = "o-grid__cell" > </ div > </ div >

Available gutter sizes:

o-grid--tiny

o-grid--small

o-grid--large

o-grid--huge

o-grid--flush

Without a modifier, the default gutter size is equal to $inuit-global-spacing-unit . You have full control over which modifier classes are generated and how they are suffixed. Simply override the $inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes variable before you import the grid object:

$inuit-flexgrid-spacing-sizes : ( null: $your-spacing-unit '--xs' : $your-spacing-unit-xs , '--sm' : $your-spacing-unit-sm , '--lg' : $your-spacing-unit-lg , '--xl' : $your-spacing-unit-xl , '--none' : 0 ) !default; @ import "node_modules/inuit-flexgrid/objects/objects.grid" ;