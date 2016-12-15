

:dog2: composable unidirectional user interfaces using pull streams

features

minimal size : inu + yo-yo + pull-stream weighs only ~8kb

: + + weighs only ~8kb app is a data structure : only need to learn 4 functions, automatically supports plugins

: only need to learn 4 functions, automatically supports plugins architecture is fractal : compose one app from many smaller apps

: compose one app from many smaller apps single source of truth : the state of your app is a single object tree

: the state of your app is a single object tree state is read-only : update state by dispatching an action, an object describing what happened

: update state by dispatching an action, an object describing what happened update with pure functions : updates are handled by a pure function, no magic

: updates are handled by a pure function, no magic first-class side effects : initial state or updates can include an effect, an object describing what will happen

: initial state or updates can include an effect, an object describing what will happen omakase: consistent flavoring with pull streams all the way down

demos

if you want to share anything using inu , add your thing here!

example

const { start, html, pull } = require ( 'inu' ) const delay = require ( 'pull-delay' ) const app = { init : () => ({ model : 0 , effect : 'SCHEDULE_TICK' }), update : ( model, action ) => { switch (action) { case 'TICK' : return { model : (model + 1 ) % 60 , effect : 'SCHEDULE_TICK' } default : return { model } } }, view : ( model, dispatch ) => html` < div class = 'clock' > Seconds Elapsed: ${model} </ div > ` , run : ( effect, sources ) => { switch (effect) { case 'SCHEDULE_TICK' : return pull( pull.values([ 'TICK' ]), delay( 1000 ) ) } } } const main = document .querySelector( '.main' ) const { views } = start(app) pull( views(), pull.drain( function ( view ) { html.update(main, view) }) )

for a full example of composing multiple apps together, see source and demo.

concepts

imagine your app’s current state is described as a plain object. for example, the initial state of a todo app might look like this:

var initState = { model : { todos : [{ text : 'Eat food' , completed : true }, { text : 'Exercise' , completed : false }], visibilityFilter : 'SHOW_COMPLETED' }, effect : 'FETCH_TODOS' }

this state object describes the model (a list of todo items and an option for how to filter these items) and any optional effect (we immediately want to fetch for any new todo items).

to change something in the state, we need to dispatch an action. an action is a plain JavaScript object (notice how we don’t introduce any magic?) that describes what happened. here are a few example actions:

{ type : 'ADD_TODO' , text : 'Go to swimming pool' } { type : 'TOGGLE_TODO' , index : 1 } { type : 'SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER' , filter : 'SHOW_ALL' } { type : 'LOAD_TODOS' }

enforcing that every change is described as an action lets us have a clear understanding of what’s going on in the app. if something changed, we know why it changed. actions are like breadcrumbs of what has happened.

finally, to tie state and actions together, we write an update function. again, nothing magic about it — it’s just a function that takes the model and action as arguments, and returns the next state of the app.

it would be hard to write such a function for a big app, so we write smaller functions managing parts of the state:

function visibilityFilter ( model, action ) { if (action.type === 'SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER' ) { return action.filter } else { return { model } } } function todos ( model, action ) { switch (action.type) { case 'ADD_TODO' : return { model : model.concat([{ text : action.text, completed : false }]) } case 'TOGGLE_TODO' : return { model : model.map( ( todo, index ) => action.index === index ? { text : todo.text, completed : !todo.completed } : todo ) } case 'LOAD_TODOS' : return { model, effect : 'FETCH_TODOS' } default : return { model } } }

and we write another update function that manages the complete state of our app by calling those two update functions for the corresponding state keys:

function appUpdate ( model, action ) { const todosState = todos(model.todos, action) const visibilityFilterState = visibilityFilter(model.visibilityFilter, action) return { model : { todos : todosState.model, visibilityFilter : visibilityFilter.model }, effect : todosState.effect } }

if any effect is returned by an update function, we want to run it. this run functions is able to listen to any future changes and return a stream of any new actions.

here's how we handle our effect to fetch any todos, using pull-stream as pull :

function appRun ( effect, sources ) { if (effect === 'FETCH_TODOS' ) { return pull( fetchTodos(), pull.map( todo => { return { type : 'ADD_TODO' , text : todo.text } }) ) } }

now that we have our state, changes, and side effects managed in a predictable (and easy-to-test) way, we want to view our epic todo list.

here's a simplified view using yo-yo as html :

function appView ( model, dispatch ) { return html` < div class = 'todos' > ${model.todos.map((todo, index) => html` < div class = 'todo' > ${todo.text} < button onclick = ${toggleTodo(index)} </ div > ` )} </ div > ` function toggleTodo ( index ) { return ( ev ) => dispatch({ 'TOGGLE_TODO' , }) } }

put it all together and we have an inu app!

const app = { init : () => initState, update : appUpdate, view : appView, run : appRun }

that's it for inu . note that we're only using plain functions and objects. inu (and inux ) come with a few utilities to facilitate this pattern, but the main idea is that you describe how your state is updated over time in response to action objects, and 90% of the code you write is just plain JavaScript, with no use of inu itself, its APIs, or any magic.

(credit @gaearon of redux for initial source of this intro)

api

where state is an object with a required key model and an optional key effect ,

an inu app is defined by an object with the following (optional) keys:

init : a function returning the initial state

: a function returning the initial state update : a update(model, action) pure function, returns the new state

: a pure function, returns the new state view : a view(model, dispatch) pure function, returns the user interface declaration

: a pure function, returns the user interface declaration run : a run(effect, sources) function, returns an optional pull source stream of future actions

inu = require('inu')

the top-level inu module is a grab bag of all inu/* modules.

you can also require each module separately like require('inu/start') .

sources = inu.start(app)

sources is an object with the following keys:

* in this context, state-ful means that the pull source stream will always start with the last value (if any) first.

install

npm install --save inu

inspiration

tom: inu 's implementation is more or less a direct port of tom using pull streams instead of rx

's implementation is more or less a direct port of using pull streams instead of rx redux-architecture

elm-architecture-tutorial

mercury

vdux

license

