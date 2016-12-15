inu +
const { start, html, pull } = require('inu')
const delay = require('pull-delay')
const app = {
init: () => ({
model: 0,
effect: 'SCHEDULE_TICK' // start perpetual motion
}),
update: (model, action) => {
switch (action) {
case 'TICK':
return {
model: (model + 1) % 60,
effect: 'SCHEDULE_TICK'
}
default:
return { model }
}
},
view: (model, dispatch) => html`
<div class='clock'>
Seconds Elapsed: ${model}
</div>
`,
run: (effect, sources) => {
switch (effect) {
case 'SCHEDULE_TICK':
return pull(
pull.values(['TICK']),
delay(1000)
)
}
}
}
const main = document.querySelector('.main')
const { views } = start(app)
pull(
views(),
pull.drain(function (view) {
html.update(main, view)
})
)
for a full example of composing multiple apps together, see source and demo.
imagine your app’s current state is described as a plain object. for example, the initial state of a todo app might look like this:
var initState = {
model: {
todos: [{
text: 'Eat food',
completed: true
}, {
text: 'Exercise',
completed: false
}],
visibilityFilter: 'SHOW_COMPLETED'
},
effect: 'FETCH_TODOS'
}
this state object describes the model (a list of todo items and an option for how to filter these items) and any optional effect (we immediately want to fetch for any new todo items).
to change something in the state, we need to dispatch an action. an action is a plain JavaScript object (notice how we don’t introduce any magic?) that describes what happened. here are a few example actions:
{ type: 'ADD_TODO', text: 'Go to swimming pool' }
{ type: 'TOGGLE_TODO', index: 1 }
{ type: 'SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER', filter: 'SHOW_ALL' }
{ type: 'LOAD_TODOS' }
enforcing that every change is described as an action lets us have a clear understanding of what’s going on in the app. if something changed, we know why it changed. actions are like breadcrumbs of what has happened.
finally, to tie state and actions together, we write an update function. again, nothing magic about it — it’s just a function that takes the model and action as arguments, and returns the next state of the app.
it would be hard to write such a function for a big app, so we write smaller functions managing parts of the state:
function visibilityFilter (model, action) {
if (action.type === 'SET_VISIBILITY_FILTER') {
return action.filter
} else {
return { model }
}
}
function todos (model, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case 'ADD_TODO':
return { model: model.concat([{ text: action.text, completed: false }]) }
case 'TOGGLE_TODO':
return {
model: model.map((todo, index) =>
action.index === index ?
{ text: todo.text, completed: !todo.completed } :
todo
)
}
case 'LOAD_TODOS':
return { model, effect: 'FETCH_TODOS' }
default:
return { model }
}
}
and we write another update function that manages the complete state of our app by calling those two update functions for the corresponding state keys:
function appUpdate (model, action) {
const todosState = todos(model.todos, action)
const visibilityFilterState = visibilityFilter(model.visibilityFilter, action)
return {
model: {
todos: todosState.model,
visibilityFilter: visibilityFilter.model
},
effect: todosState.effect
}
}
if any effect is returned by an update function, we want to run it. this run functions is able to listen to any future changes and return a stream of any new actions.
here's how we handle our effect to fetch any todos, using
pull-stream as
pull:
function appRun (effect, sources) {
if (effect === 'FETCH_TODOS') {
return pull(
fetchTodos(),
pull.map(todo => {
return {
type: 'ADD_TODO',
text: todo.text
}
})
)
}
}
now that we have our state, changes, and side effects managed in a predictable (and easy-to-test) way, we want to view our epic todo list.
here's a simplified view using
yo-yo as
html:
function appView (model, dispatch) {
return html`
<div class='todos'>
${model.todos.map((todo, index) => html`
<div class='todo'>
${todo.text}
<button onclick=${toggleTodo(index)}
</div>
`)}
</div>
`
function toggleTodo (index) {
return (ev) => dispatch({ 'TOGGLE_TODO', })
}
}
put it all together and we have an
inu app!
const app = {
init: () => initState,
update: appUpdate,
view: appView,
run: appRun
}
that's it for
inu. note that we're only using plain functions and objects.
inu (and
inux) come with a few utilities to facilitate this pattern, but the main idea is that you describe how your state is updated over time in response to action objects, and 90% of the code you write is just plain JavaScript, with no use of
inu itself, its APIs, or any magic.
(credit @gaearon of
redux for initial source of this intro)
where state is an object with a required key
model and an optional key
effect,
an
inu app is defined by an object with the following (optional) keys:
init: a function returning the initial state
update: a
update(model, action) pure function, returns the new state
view: a
view(model, dispatch) pure function, returns the user interface declaration
run: a
run(effect, sources) function, returns an optional pull source stream of future actions
inu = require('inu')
the top-level
inu module is a grab bag of all
inu/* modules.
you can also require each module separately like
require('inu/start').
sources = inu.start(app)
sources is an object with the following keys:
actions: a function that returns a pull source stream for actions
states: a function that returns a state-ful* pull source stream for states
models: a function that returns a state-ful* pull source stream for models
views: a function that returns a state-ful* pull source stream for views
effects: a function that returns a state-ful* pull source stream for effects
effectActionsSources: a function that returns a pull source stream for any sources of next actions caused by effects
* in this context, state-ful means that the pull source stream will always start with the last value (if any) first.
inu.html === require('yo-yo') (for templating, virtual DOM "diffing")
inu.pull === require('pull-stream') (for async event "piping")
npm install --save inu
inu's implementation is more or less a direct port of
tom using pull streams instead of rx
