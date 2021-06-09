The OAuth2 Nodejs Client library is meant to work with Intuit's OAuth2.0 and OpenID Connect implementations which conforms to the specifications.
The Node.js client library is tested against the
Node 10 and newer versions.
|Version
|Node support
|intuit-oauth@1.x.x
|Node 6.x or higher
|intuit-oauth@2.x.x
|Node 7.x or higher
|intuit-oauth@3.x.x
|Node 8.x or Node 9.x and higher
Note: Older node versions are not supported.
Follow the instructions below to use the library :
Install the NPM package:
npm install intuit-oauth --save
Require the Library:
const OAuthClient = require('intuit-oauth');
const oauthClient = new OAuthClient({
clientId: '<Enter your clientId>',
clientSecret: '<Enter your clientSecret>',
environment: 'sandbox' || 'production',
redirectUri: '<Enter your callback URL>',
});
clientId - clientID for your app. Required
clientSecret - clientSecret fpor your app. Required
environment - environment for the client. Required
sandbox - for authorizing in sandbox.
production - for authorizing in production.
redirectUri - redirectUri on your app to get the
authorizationCode from Intuit Servers. Make sure this redirect URI is also added on your app in the developer portal on the Keys & OAuth tab. Required
logging - by default, logging is disabled i.e
false. To enable provide
true.
We assume that you have a basic understanding about OAuth2.0. If not please read API Documentation for clear understanding
The Authorization Code flow is made up of two parts :
Step 1. Redirect user to
oauthClient.authorizeUri(options).
Step 2. Parse response uri and get access-token using the function
oauthClient.createToken(req.url) which returns a
Promise.
// Instance of client
const oauthClient = new OAuthClient({
clientId: '<Enter your clientId>',
clientSecret: '<Enter your clientSecret>',
environment: 'sandbox',
redirectUri: '<http://localhost:8000/callback>',
});
// AuthorizationUri
const authUri = oauthClient.authorizeUri({
scope: [OAuthClient.scopes.Accounting, OAuthClient.scopes.OpenId],
state: 'testState',
}); // can be an array of multiple scopes ex : {scope:[OAuthClient.scopes.Accounting,OAuthClient.scopes.OpenId]}
// Redirect the authUri
res.redirect(authUri);
The available scopes include :
com.intuit.quickbooks.accounting - for accounting scope include
OAuthClient.scopes.Accounting
com.intuit.quickbooks.payment - for payment scope include
OAuthClient.scopes.Payment
com.intuit.quickbooks.payroll - for QuickBooks Payroll API (whitelisted beta apps only)
com.intuit.quickbooks.payroll.timetracking - for QuickBooks Payroll API for for access to
compensation (whitelisted beta apps only)
com.intuit.quickbooks.payroll.benefits - for QuickBooks Payroll API for access to
benefits/pension/deduction (whitelisted beta apps only)
OpenID Scopes :
openid - for openID assertion include
OAuthClient.scopes.OpenId
profile - for profile assertion include
OAuthClient.scopes.Profile
email - for email assertion include
OAuthClient.scopes.Email
phone - for phone assertion include
OAuthClient.scopes.Phone
address - for address assertion include
OAuthClient.scopes.Address
// Parse the redirect URL for authCode and exchange them for tokens
const parseRedirect = req.url;
// Exchange the auth code retrieved from the **req.url** on the redirectUri
oauthClient
.createToken(parseRedirect)
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('The Token is ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
For more clarity, we suggest you take a look at the sample application below :
sample
You can check if the
access_token associated with the
oauthClient is valid ( not expired ) or
not using the helper method.
if (oauthClient.isAccessTokenValid()) {
console.log('The access_token is valid');
}
if (!oauthClient.isAccessTokenValid()) {
oauthClient
.refresh()
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('Tokens refreshed : ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.json()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
}
** Note: If the access_token is not valid, you can call the client's
refresh() method to refresh
the tokens for you as shown below
Access tokens are valid for 3600 seconds (one hour), after which time you need to get a fresh one using the latest refresh_token returned to you from the previous request. When you request a fresh access_token, always use the refresh token returned in the most recent token_endpoint response. Your previous refresh tokens expire 24 hours after you receive a new one.
oauthClient
.refresh()
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('Tokens refreshed : ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
You can call the below helper method to refresh tokens by explictly passing the refresh_token.
**Note :
refresh_token should be of the type
string
oauthClient
.refreshUsingToken('<Enter the refresh token>')
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('Tokens refreshed : ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
When you no longer need the access_token, you could use the below helper method to revoke the tokens.
oauthClient
.revoke()
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('Tokens revoked : ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
Alternatively you can also pass
access_token or
refresh_token to this helper method using the
params object: refer to - Getter / Setter for Token section to know
how to retrieve the
token object
oauthClient
.revoke(params)
.then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('Tokens revoked : ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('The error message is :' + e.originalMessage);
console.error(e.intuit_tid);
});
Note :
params is the Token JSON object as shown below : ( If you do not pass the
params
then the token object of the client would be considered.)
{
"token_type": "bearer",
"expires_in": 3600,
"refresh_token":"<refresh_token>",
"x_refresh_token_expires_in":15552000,
"access_token":"<access_token>",
"createdAt": "(Optional Default = Date.now()) <Milliseconds> from the unix epoch"
}
Note :
You can call the below methods to set and get the tokens using the
oauthClient instance:
// To get the tokens
let authToken = oauthClient.getToken().getToken();
`OR`;
let authToken = oauthClient.token.getToken();
// To Set the retrieved tokens explicitly using Token Object but the same instance
oauthClient.setToken(authToken);
OR;
// To set the retrieved tokens using a new client instance
const oauthClient = new OAuthClient({
clientId: '<Enter your clientId>',
clientSecret: '<Enter your clientSecret>',
environment: 'sandbox',
redirectUri: '<http://localhost:8000/callback>',
token: authToken,
});
The authToken parameters are as follows:
{
token_type: '<String>',
access_token: '<String>',
expires_in: '<Int> Seconds',
refresh_token: '<String>',
x_refresh_token_expires_in: '<Int> Seconds',
id_token: "(Optional Default = '') <String>",
createdAt: '(Optional Default = Date.now()) <Milliseconds> from the unix epoch'
}
Note :
The OAuth Client library converts the accessToken and refreshToken expiry time to
TimeStamp. If
you are setting a stored token, please pass in the
createdAt for accurate experiations.
oauthClient.setToken(authToken);
You can call the below method to migrate the bearer / refresh tokens from OAuth1.0 to OAuth2.0. You
// Fill in the params object ( argument to the migrate function )
let params = {
oauth_consumer_key: '<Enter oauth1ConsumerKey>',
oauth_consumer_secret: '<Enter oauth1ConsumerSecret>',
oauth_signature_method: 'HMAC-SHA1',
oauth_timestamp: Math.round(new Date().getTime() / 1000),
oauth_nonce: 'nonce',
oauth_version: '1.0',
access_token: '<Enter OAuth1.0 access_token>',
access_secret: '<Enter OAuth1.0 access_secret>',
scope: [OAuthClient.scopes.Accounting],
};
oauthClient
.migrate(params)
.then(function (response) {
console.log('The response is ' + JSON.stringify(response));
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.log('The error is ' + e.message);
});
You can validate the ID token obtained from
Intuit Authorization Server as shown below :
oauthClient
.validateIdToken()
.then(function (response) {
console.log('Is my ID token validated : ' + response);
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.log('The error is ' + JSON.stringify(e));
});
// Is my ID token validated : true
The client validates the ID Token and returns boolean
true if validates successfully else it would
throw an exception.
You can make API call using the token generated from the client as shown below :
// Body sample from API explorer examples
const body = {
TrackQtyOnHand: true,
Name: 'Garden Supplies',
QtyOnHand: 10,
InvStartDate: '2015-01-01',
Type: 'Inventory',
IncomeAccountRef: {
name: 'Sales of Product Income',
value: '79',
},
AssetAccountRef: {
name: 'Inventory Asset',
value: '81',
},
ExpenseAccountRef: {
name: 'Cost of Goods Sold',
value: '80',
},
};
oauthClient
.makeApiCall({
url: 'https://sandbox-quickbooks.api.intuit.com/v3/company/1234/item',
method: 'POST',
headers: {
'Content-Type': 'application/json',
},
body: JSON.stringify(body),
})
.then(function (response) {
console.log('The API response is : ' + response);
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.log('The error is ' + JSON.stringify(e));
});
The client validates the ID Token and returns boolean
true if validates successfully else it would
throw an exception.
In order to save the PDF generated from the APIs properly, the correct transport type should be passed into the
makeAPI().Below is an example of the same:
.makeApiCall({ url: `${url}v3/company/${companyID}/invoice/${invoiceNumber}/pdf?minorversion=59` , headers:{'Content-Type': 'application/pdf','Accept':'application/pdf'}, transport: popsicle.createTransport({type: 'buffer'})})
The response is an actual buffer( binary BLOB) which could then be saved to the file.
The response provided by the client is a wrapped response of the below items which is what we call authResponse, lets see how it looks like:
1. response // response from `HTTP Client` used by library
2. token // instance of `Token` Object
3. body // res.body in `text`
4. json // res.body in `JSON`
5. intuit_tid // `intuit-tid` from response headers
A sample
AuthResponse object would look similar to :
{
"token": {
"realmId": "<realmId>",
"token_type": "bearer",
"access_token": "<access_token>",
"refresh_token": "<refresh_token>",
"expires_in": 3600,
"x_refresh_token_expires_in": 8726400,
"id_token": "<id_token>",
"latency": 60000
},
"response": {
"url": "https://oauth.platform.intuit.com/oauth2/v1/tokens/bearer",
"headers": {
"content-type": "application/json;charset=UTF-8",
"content-length": "61",
"connection": "close",
"server": "nginx",
"strict-transport-security": "max-age=15552000",
"intuit_tid": "1234-1234-1234-123",
"cache-control": "no-cache, no-store",
"pragma": "no-cache"
},
"body": "{\"id_token\":\"<id_token>\",\"expires_in\":3600,\"token_type\":\"bearer\",\"x_refresh_token_expires_in\":8726400,\"refresh_token\":\"<refresh_token>\",\"access_token\":\"<access_token>\"}",
"status": 200,
"statusText": "OK"
},
"body": "{\"id_token\":\"<id_token>\",\"expires_in\":3600,\"token_type\":\"bearer\",\"x_refresh_token_expires_in\":8726400,\"refresh_token\":\"<refresh_token>\",\"access_token\":\"<access_token>\"}",
"json": {
"access_token": "<access_token>",
"refresh_token": "<refresh_token>",
"token_type": "bearer",
"expires_in": "3600",
"x_refresh_token_expires_in": "8726400",
"id_token": "<id_token>"
},
"intuit_tid": "4245c696-3710-1548-d1e0-d85918e22ebe"
}
You can use the below helper methods to make full use of the Auth Response Object :
oauthClient.createToken(parseRedirect).then(function (authResponse) {
console.log('The Token in JSON is ' + JSON.stringify(authResponse.getJson()));
let status = authResponse.status();
let body = authResponse.text();
let jsonResponse = authResponse.getJson();
let intuit_tid = authResponse.get_intuit_tid();
});
By default the logging is
disabled i.e set to
false. However, to enable logging, pass
logging=true when you create the
oauthClient instance :
const oauthClient = new OAuthClient({
clientId: '<Enter your clientId>',
clientSecret: '<Enter your clientSecret>',
environment: 'sandbox',
redirectUri: '<http://localhost:8000/callback>',
logging: true,
});
The logs would be captured under the directory
/logs/oAuthClient-log.log
Whenever there is an error, the library throws an exception and you can use the below helper methods to retrieve more information :
oauthClient.createToken(parseRedirect).catch(function (error) {
console.log(error);
});
/**
* This is how the Error Object Looks :
{
"originalMessage":"Response has an Error",
"error":"invalid_grant",
"error_description":"Token invalid",
"intuit_tid":"4245c696-3710-1548-d1e0-d85918e22ebe"
}
*/
You can refer to our FAQ if you have any questions.
develop branch.
master branch will always point to the latest published version.
develop branch will contain the latest development/testing changes.
develop branch).
npm install for dependencies.
npm test to execute all specs.
See the changelog here
Intuit
oauth-jsclient is licensed under the
Apache License, Version 2.0