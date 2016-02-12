openbase logo
int

intruder

by Steven Miller
0.2.0

Wi-Fi network cracking in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

intruder

NPM version build status license

Wi-Fi network cracking in Node.js. Currently supports WEP encryption.

Installation

$ npm install intruder

Note

Intruder is a wrapper over aircrack-ng and its installation is mandatory to Intruder work. If you do not have, you can follow these steps depending on your platform:

Using Homebrew:

brew install aircrack-ng

or MacPorts:

sudo port install aircrack-ng

or APT:

sudo apt-get install aircrack-ng

or install Windows binaries, including the \bin folder on Windows PATH.

Compatibility

Some important functions of aircrack-ng does not work with some wireless card. Read this aircrack's wiki article so you can check if your is compatible.

Usage

Once you have aircrack-ng installed and a compatible chipset/driver 

var Intruder = require('intruder');
var intruder = Intruder();

intruder
  .on('attempt', function(ivs) {
    console.log(ivs);
  })
  .crack('Home', function(err, key) {
    if (err) throw new Error(err);
    console.log(key);
  });

API

Intruder(options)

Create a new instance of Intruder that can crack a Wi-Fi network.

The available options are:

  • interval: the time between crack attempts, defaults to 2000000ms
  • channel: the channel to sniff packets on

.crack()

Crack a Wi-Fi network by name:

intruder.crack('My Wi-Fi Network', function(err, key) {
  // ...
});

.on()

Listen for the attempt event, which is emitted on each cracking attempt:

intruder.on('attempt', function(ivs) {
  console.log(ivs) // > 80,000 is good
})

Warning

Please do not use this to crack other people's networks. Let's not have anyone going to jail.

License

MIT

