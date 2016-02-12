intruder

Wi-Fi network cracking in Node.js. Currently supports WEP encryption.

Installation

npm install intruder

Note

Intruder is a wrapper over aircrack-ng and its installation is mandatory to Intruder work. If you do not have, you can follow these steps depending on your platform:

Using Homebrew:

brew install aircrack-ng

or MacPorts:

sudo port install aircrack-ng

or APT:

sudo apt-get install aircrack-ng

or install Windows binaries, including the \bin folder on Windows PATH.

Compatibility

Some important functions of aircrack-ng does not work with some wireless card. Read this aircrack's wiki article so you can check if your is compatible.

Usage

Once you have aircrack-ng installed and a compatible chipset/driver

var Intruder = require ( 'intruder' ); var intruder = Intruder(); intruder .on( 'attempt' , function ( ivs ) { console .log(ivs); }) .crack( 'Home' , function ( err, key ) { if (err) throw new Error (err); console .log(key); });

API

Create a new instance of Intruder that can crack a Wi-Fi network.

The available options are:

interval : the time between crack attempts, defaults to 2000000ms

: the time between crack attempts, defaults to 2000000ms channel : the channel to sniff packets on

Crack a Wi-Fi network by name:

intruder.crack( 'My Wi-Fi Network' , function ( err, key ) { });

Listen for the attempt event, which is emitted on each cracking attempt:

intruder.on( 'attempt' , function ( ivs ) { console .log(ivs) })

Warning

Please do not use this to crack other people's networks. Let's not have anyone going to jail.

License

MIT