Wi-Fi network cracking in Node.js. Currently supports WEP encryption.
$ npm install intruder
Intruder is a wrapper over aircrack-ng and its installation is mandatory to Intruder work. If you do not have, you can follow these steps depending on your platform:
Using Homebrew:
brew install aircrack-ng
or MacPorts:
sudo port install aircrack-ng
or APT:
sudo apt-get install aircrack-ng
or install Windows binaries, including the
\bin folder on Windows PATH.
Some important functions of aircrack-ng does not work with some wireless card. Read this aircrack's wiki article so you can check if your is compatible.
Once you have aircrack-ng installed and a compatible chipset/driver
var Intruder = require('intruder');
var intruder = Intruder();
intruder
.on('attempt', function(ivs) {
console.log(ivs);
})
.crack('Home', function(err, key) {
if (err) throw new Error(err);
console.log(key);
});
Create a new instance of Intruder that can crack a Wi-Fi network.
The available options are:
interval: the time between crack attempts, defaults to 2000000ms
channel: the channel to sniff packets on
Crack a Wi-Fi network by name:
intruder.crack('My Wi-Fi Network', function(err, key) {
// ...
});
Listen for the
attempt event, which is emitted on each cracking attempt:
intruder.on('attempt', function(ivs) {
console.log(ivs) // > 80,000 is good
})
Please do not use this to crack other people's networks. Let's not have anyone going to jail.