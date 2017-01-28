openbase logo
int

introtowebgl

by Alex Mackey
1.0.1 (see all)

Intro to WebGL with three.js

Readme

An introduction to WebGL with three.js

Workshopper tutorial created for Melbourne CampJS 2014 covering three.js basics including lighting, basic shapes, mouse projections, collision detection and physics.

usage

npm install -g introtowebgl

introtowebgl

Contributors

Alex Mackey (@alexjmackey)

License

An introduction to WebGL with three.js is licenced under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International License (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/).

Please note Goose Model remains copyright user jc1 on tf3dm.com (http://tf3dm.com/3d-model/domestic-goose-13.html) and used with permission for this workshop.

