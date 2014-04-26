A fast and powerful Function introspection. This is such a kind of experiment, any thought on this is welcomed.

Engine

nodejs v0.4.12+ (tested with v0.6.x)

Installation with npm

npm install introspect

Syntax

introspect(fn);

##Parameters

fn (Function): a function to be introspected

##Notes

Introspect returns an array of all the function parameters names

##Example

var introspect = require ( 'introspect' ); function fn ( foo, bar, callback ) { } var arguments = introspect(fn); console .log( arguments );

Benchmark

Benchmark results are pretty good.

npm run-script benchmark

Test

Tests depends on http://vowsjs.org/ then

npm install -g vows npm install npm test

License

This software is released under the MIT license cited below.