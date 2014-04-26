A fast and powerful Function introspection. This is such a kind of experiment, any thought on this is welcomed.
$ npm install introspect
introspect(fn);
##Parameters
fn (Function): a function to be introspected
##Notes
Introspect returns an array of all the function parameters names
##Example
var introspect = require('introspect');
function fn (foo, bar, callback) {
// function body
}
var arguments = introspect(fn);
console.log(arguments);
Benchmark results are pretty good.
npm run-script benchmark
Tests depends on http://vowsjs.org/ then
npm install -g vows
npm install
npm test
