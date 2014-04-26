openbase logo
int

introspect

by Kilian Ciuffolo
0.0.3 (see all)

A fast and powerful Function introspection

Popularity

Downloads/wk

816

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

node-introspect project status

A fast and powerful Function introspection. This is such a kind of experiment, any thought on this is welcomed.

Engine

  • nodejs v0.4.12+ (tested with v0.6.x)

Installation with npm

$ npm install introspect

Syntax

introspect(fn);

##Parameters

  1. fn (Function): a function to be introspected

##Notes

Introspect returns an array of all the function parameters names

##Example

var introspect = require('introspect');

function fn (foo, bar, callback) {
  // function body
}

var arguments = introspect(fn);
console.log(arguments);

Benchmark

Benchmark results are pretty good.

npm run-script benchmark

profile

Test

Tests depends on http://vowsjs.org/ then

npm install -g vows
npm install
npm test

tests

License

This software is released under the MIT license cited below.

Copyright (c) 2010 Kilian Ciuffolo, me@nailik.org. All Rights Reserved.

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person
obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation
files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without
restriction, including without limitation the rights to use,
copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell
copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the
Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following
conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be
included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND,
EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES
OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND
NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT
HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY,
WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING
FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR
OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

