A small React wrapper around Intro.js. The wrapper provides support for both steps and hints.
Install using Npm (don't forget to add the
--save option if you're still using npm < 5):
$ npm install intro.js-react
Or Yarn:
$ yarn add intro.js-react
Make sure to have React & Intro.js installed (they're peer dependencies) and the Intro.js CSS definitions properly loaded into your project.
This would usually looks like:
import 'intro.js/introjs.css';
Two component are available for both steps and hints:
import { Steps, Hints } from 'intro.js-react';
Note: Steps indexes always starts from 0 in this wrapper instead of 1 like in Intro.js.
<Steps
enabled={stepsEnabled}
steps={steps}
initialStep={initialStep}
onExit={this.onExit}
/>
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
enabled
|Defines if the steps are visible or not.
Default: false.
|Boolean
initialStep
|Step index to start with when showing the steps.
|Number
|✅
steps
|All the steps.
|Step[]
|✅
onExit
|Callback called when the steps are disabled
Required to force keeping track of the state when the steps are dismissed with an Intro.js event and not the
enabled prop.
|Function
(stepIndex)
|✅
onBeforeExit
|Callback called before exiting the intro.
If you want to prevent exiting the intro, you can return
false in this callback (available since intro.js 0.2.7).
|Function
(stepIndex)
onStart
|Callback called when the steps are enabled.
|Function
(stepIndex)
onChange
|Callback called when the current step is changed.
|Function
(nextStepIndex, nextElement)
onBeforeChange
|Callback called before changing the current step.
If you want to prevent the transition to the next / previous step, you can return
false in this callback (available since intro.js 2.8.0).
|Function
(nextStepIndex)
onAfterChange
|Callback called after changing the current step.
|Function
(newStepIndex, newElement)
onPreventChange
|Callback called if you prevented transitioning to a new step by returning
false in
onBeforeChange.
|Function
(stepIndex)
onComplete
|Callback called when all the steps are completed.
|Function
()
options
|Intro.js options.
|Object
const steps = [
{
element: '.selector1',
intro: 'test 1',
position: 'right',
tooltipClass: 'myTooltipClass',
highlightClass: 'myHighlightClass',
},
{
element: '.selector2',
intro: 'test 2',
},
{
element: '.selector3',
intro: 'test 3',
},
];
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
element
|CSS selector to use for the step.
|String
intro
|The tooltip content.
|String | React element
|✅
position
|Position of the tooltip.
|String
tooltipClass
|CSS class of the tooltip.
|String
highlightClass
|CSS class of the helperLayer.
|String
If you want to use Intro.js Steps with dynamically created elements, you have to update the element associated to the step when it's available.
To do that, you can use the
updateStepElement() API and pass to it the index of the step to update:
<Steps
enabled={stepsEnabled}
steps={steps}
ref={steps => (this.steps = steps)}
/>
onBeforeChange = nextStepIndex => {
if (nextStepIndex === 4) {
this.steps.updateStepElement(nextStepIndex);
}
}
<Hints
enabled={hintsEnabled}
hints={hints}
/>
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
enabled
|Defines if the hints are visible or not.
Default: false.
|Boolean
hints
|All the hints.
|Hint[]
|✅
onClick
|Callback called when a hint is clicked.
|Function
( )
onClose
|Callback called when a hint is closed.
|Function
( )
options
|Intro.js options.
|Object
const hints = [
{
element: '.selector1',
hint: 'test 1',
hintPosition: 'middle-middle',
},
{
element: '.selector2',
hint: 'test 2',
},
];
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
element
|CSS selector to use for the hint.
|String
|✅
hint
|The tooltip text.
|String
|✅
hintPosition
|Position of the tooltip.
|String
If for some reasons you need to use the Intro.js API, you can still get the Intro.js instance by using a ref on either the
<Steps /> or
<Hints /> components and using
this.refName.introJs.
<Hints
enabled={hintsEnabled}
steps={hints}
ref={hints => (this.hints = hints)}
/>
You can find more details regarding Intro.js options and their default values in the documentation or directly in their code.
The wrapper overrides some Intro.js default options in the
helpers/defaultProps.js file.
|Name
|Description
|Type
nextLabel
|Next button label.
|String
prevLabel
|Previous button label.
|String
skipLabel
|Skip button label.
|String
doneLabel
|Done button label.
|String
hidePrev
|Hides the Previous button in the first step.
|Boolean
hideNext
|Hide the Next button in the last step.
|Boolean
tooltipPosition
|Position of the tooltips.
|String
tooltipClass
|CSS class of the tooltips.
|String
highlightClass
|CSS class of the helperLayer.
|String
exitOnEsc
|Exit by pressing Escape.
|Boolean
exitOnOverlayClick
|Exit by clicking on the overlay layer.
|Boolean
showStepNumbers
|Show steps number in a red circle.
|Boolean
keyboardNavigation
|Allows navigation between steps using the keyboard.
|Boolean
showButtons
|Show navigation buttons.
|Boolean
showBullets
|Show bullets.
|Boolean
showProgress
|Show progress indicator.
|Boolean
scrollToElement
|Enables scrolling to hidden elements.
|Boolean
overlayOpacity
|Opacity of the overlay.
|Number
scrollPadding
|Padding when automatically scrolling to an element.
|Number
positionPrecedence
|Precedence of positions.
|String[]
disableInteraction
|Disables interaction inside elements.
|Boolean
hintPosition
|Position of the hints.
|String
hintButtonLabel
|Hint button label.
|String
hintAnimation
|Enables hint animations.
|Boolean
