A small React wrapper around Intro.js. The wrapper provides support for both steps and hints.

Example

Installation

Install using Npm (don't forget to add the --save option if you're still using npm < 5):

$ npm install intro.js-react

Or Yarn:

$ yarn add intro.js-react

Make sure to have React & Intro.js installed (they're peer dependencies) and the Intro.js CSS definitions properly loaded into your project.

This would usually looks like:

import 'intro.js/introjs.css' ;

Usage

Two component are available for both steps and hints:

import { Steps, Hints } from 'intro.js-react' ;

Steps

Note: Steps indexes always starts from 0 in this wrapper instead of 1 like in Intro.js.

Basic example:

<Steps enabled={stepsEnabled} steps={steps} initialStep={initialStep} onExit={ this .onExit} />

Props

Name Description Type Required enabled Defines if the steps are visible or not.

Default: false. Boolean initialStep Step index to start with when showing the steps. Number ✅ steps All the steps. Step[] ✅ onExit Callback called when the steps are disabled

Required to force keeping track of the state when the steps are dismissed with an Intro.js event and not the enabled prop. Function

(stepIndex) ✅ onBeforeExit Callback called before exiting the intro.

If you want to prevent exiting the intro, you can return false in this callback (available since intro.js 0.2.7). Function

(stepIndex) onStart Callback called when the steps are enabled. Function

(stepIndex) onChange Callback called when the current step is changed. Function

(nextStepIndex, nextElement) onBeforeChange Callback called before changing the current step.

If you want to prevent the transition to the next / previous step, you can return false in this callback (available since intro.js 2.8.0). Function

(nextStepIndex) onAfterChange Callback called after changing the current step. Function

(newStepIndex, newElement) onPreventChange Callback called if you prevented transitioning to a new step by returning false in onBeforeChange . Function

(stepIndex) onComplete Callback called when all the steps are completed. Function

() options Intro.js options. Object

Step

const steps = [ { element : '.selector1' , intro : 'test 1' , position : 'right' , tooltipClass : 'myTooltipClass' , highlightClass : 'myHighlightClass' , }, { element : '.selector2' , intro : 'test 2' , }, { element : '.selector3' , intro : 'test 3' , }, ];

Name Description Type Required element CSS selector to use for the step. String intro The tooltip content. String | React element ✅ position Position of the tooltip. String tooltipClass CSS class of the tooltip. String highlightClass CSS class of the helperLayer. String

Dynamic elements

If you want to use Intro.js Steps with dynamically created elements, you have to update the element associated to the step when it's available.

To do that, you can use the updateStepElement() API and pass to it the index of the step to update:

<Steps enabled={stepsEnabled} steps={steps} ref={steps => ( this .steps = steps)} />

onBeforeChange = nextStepIndex => { if (nextStepIndex === 4 ) { this .steps.updateStepElement(nextStepIndex); } }

Hints

Basic example:

<Hints enabled={hintsEnabled} hints={hints} />

Props

Name Description Type Required enabled Defines if the hints are visible or not.

Default: false. Boolean hints All the hints. Hint[] ✅ onClick Callback called when a hint is clicked. Function

( ) onClose Callback called when a hint is closed. Function

( ) options Intro.js options. Object

Hint

const hints = [ { element : '.selector1' , hint : 'test 1' , hintPosition : 'middle-middle' , }, { element : '.selector2' , hint : 'test 2' , }, ];

Name Description Type Required element CSS selector to use for the hint. String ✅ hint The tooltip text. String ✅ hintPosition Position of the tooltip. String

Intro.js API

If for some reasons you need to use the Intro.js API, you can still get the Intro.js instance by using a ref on either the <Steps /> or <Hints /> components and using this.refName.introJs .

<Hints enabled={hintsEnabled} steps={hints} ref={hints => ( this .hints = hints)} />

Intro.js options

You can find more details regarding Intro.js options and their default values in the documentation or directly in their code.

The wrapper overrides some Intro.js default options in the helpers/defaultProps.js file.

Name Description Type nextLabel Next button label. String prevLabel Previous button label. String skipLabel Skip button label. String doneLabel Done button label. String hidePrev Hides the Previous button in the first step. Boolean hideNext Hide the Next button in the last step. Boolean tooltipPosition Position of the tooltips. String tooltipClass CSS class of the tooltips. String highlightClass CSS class of the helperLayer. String exitOnEsc Exit by pressing Escape. Boolean exitOnOverlayClick Exit by clicking on the overlay layer. Boolean showStepNumbers Show steps number in a red circle. Boolean keyboardNavigation Allows navigation between steps using the keyboard. Boolean showButtons Show navigation buttons. Boolean showBullets Show bullets. Boolean showProgress Show progress indicator. Boolean scrollToElement Enables scrolling to hidden elements. Boolean overlayOpacity Opacity of the overlay. Number scrollPadding Padding when automatically scrolling to an element. Number positionPrecedence Precedence of positions. String[] disableInteraction Disables interaction inside elements. Boolean hintPosition Position of the hints. String hintButtonLabel Hint button label. String hintAnimation Enables hint animations. Boolean

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © HiDeoo.

See LICENSE for more information.