User Onboarding and Product Walkthrough Library
You can obtain your local copy of Intro.js from:
1) This GitHub repository, using
git clone https://github.com/usablica/intro.js.git
2) Using yarn
yarn add intro.js
3) Using npm
npm install intro.js --save
4) Download it from CDN (1, 2)
Intro.js can be added to your site in three simple steps:
1) Include
intro.js and
introjs.css (or the minified version for production) in your page. Use
introjs-rtl.min.css for Right-to-Left language support.
CDN hosted files are available at jsDelivr (click Show More) & cdnjs.
2) Add
data-intro and
data-step to your HTML elements. To add hints you should use
data-hint attribute.
For example:
<a href='http://google.com/' data-intro='Hello step one!'></a>
See all attributes here.
3) Call this JavaScript function:
introJs().start();
Optionally, pass one parameter to
introJs function to limit the presentation section.
For example
introJs(".introduction-farm").start(); runs the introduction only for elements with
class='introduction-farm'.
Please visit Documentation.
Intro.js has many wrappers for different purposes. Please visit Documentation for more info.
First you should install
nodejs and
npm, then first run this command:
npm install to install all dependencies.
Now you can run this command to minify all static resources:
npm run build
If you want to use Intro.js for a commercial application, theme or plugin the commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a commercial license at introjs.com
GNU AGPLv3