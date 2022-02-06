openbase logo
Readme

Intro.js

Build Status npm

User Onboarding and Product Walkthrough Library

Where to get

You can obtain your local copy of Intro.js from:

1) This GitHub repository, using git clone https://github.com/usablica/intro.js.git

2) Using yarn yarn add intro.js

3) Using npm npm install intro.js --save

4) Download it from CDN (1, 2)

How to use

Intro.js can be added to your site in three simple steps:

1) Include intro.js and introjs.css (or the minified version for production) in your page. Use introjs-rtl.min.css for Right-to-Left language support.

CDN hosted files are available at jsDelivr (click Show More) & cdnjs.

2) Add data-intro and data-step to your HTML elements. To add hints you should use data-hint attribute.

For example:

<a href='http://google.com/' data-intro='Hello step one!'></a>

See all attributes here.

3) Call this JavaScript function:

introJs().start();

Optionally, pass one parameter to introJs function to limit the presentation section.

For example introJs(".introduction-farm").start(); runs the introduction only for elements with class='introduction-farm'.

Documentation

Please visit Documentation.

Using with:

Intro.js has many wrappers for different purposes. Please visit Documentation for more info.

Build

First you should install nodejs and npm, then first run this command: npm install to install all dependencies.

Now you can run this command to minify all static resources:

npm run build

Contributors ✨


Afshin Mehrabani
💻 📖
bozdoz
💻 📖

Support/Discussion

License

Commercial license

If you want to use Intro.js for a commercial application, theme or plugin the commercial license is the appropriate license. With this option, your source code is kept proprietary. Purchase a commercial license at introjs.com

Open-source license

GNU AGPLv3

