Replicate background-size: cover/contain for canvas/CSS/Node/… on any type of media.

Given a original height and width, and a desired height and width, get the width , height , and scale that the original object should have to fit the desired object.

Many libraries that take care of replicating background-size / object-fit ’s cover / contain have this functionality embedded. You can use this function anywhere, from the browser to calculate sizing on a canvas, to node when doing some image file resizing.

This module doesn't concern itself with getting the sizes or applying the values. You provide numbers, you get numbers.

Install

npm install --save intrinsic-scale

import {cover, contain} from 'intrinsic-scale' ;

Usage

let { width, height, x, y } = contain( 100 , 200 , 50 , 50 ); console .log(width, height, x, y); let { width, height, x, y } = cover( 100 , 200 , 50 , 50 ); console .log(width, height, x, y);

Dependencies

No dependencies. It works in the browser and in node.

Used on

https://fregante.github.io/art-cropper/ — Crops images making them fill a pre-set area.

https://away.gorving.com/ — The video always covers the header

License

Forked and extended from https://github.com/sroucheray/contain-cover

MIT © Federico Brigante