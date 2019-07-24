Replicate
background-size: cover/containfor canvas/CSS/Node/… on any type of media.
Given a original height and width, and a desired height and width, get the
width,
height, and
scale that the original object should have to fit the desired object.
Many libraries that take care of replicating
background-size/
object-fit’s
cover/
contain have this functionality embedded. You can use this function anywhere, from the browser to calculate sizing on a canvas, to node when doing some image file resizing.
This module doesn't concern itself with getting the sizes or applying the values. You provide numbers, you get numbers.
npm install --save intrinsic-scale
import {cover, contain} from 'intrinsic-scale';
/*
Given an 50px 50px element in a 100px 200px parent
To be contains in its parent it must be of size 100px 100px
and be positioned at 0px 50px to be centered.
*/
let { width, height, x, y } = contain(100, 200, 50, 50);
console.log(width, height, x, y);
//100 100 0 50
/*
Given an 50px 50px element in a 100px 200px parent
To be covered in its parent it must be of size 200px 200px
and be positioned at -50px 0px to be centered.
*/
let { width, height, x, y } = cover(100, 200, 50, 50);
console.log(width, height, x, y);
//200 200 -50 0
No dependencies. It works in the browser and in node.
Forked and extended from https://github.com/sroucheray/contain-cover
MIT © Federico Brigante