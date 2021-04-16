Convert a string/promise/array/iterable/asynciterable/buffer/typedarray/arraybuffer/object into a stream
Correctly chunks up the input and handles backpressure.
$ npm install into-stream
import intoStream from 'into-stream';
intoStream('unicorn').pipe(process.stdout);
//=> 'unicorn'
Type:
Buffer | TypedArray | ArrayBuffer | string | Iterable<Buffer | string> | AsyncIterable<Buffer | string> | Promise\
Returns: Readable stream
Adheres to the requested chunk size, except for
array where each element will be a chunk.
Type:
object | Iterable<object> | AsyncIterable<object> | Promise\
Returns: Readable object stream