into-stream

by Sindre Sorhus
7.0.0 (see all)

Convert a string/promise/array/iterable/asynciterable/buffer/typedarray/arraybuffer/object into a stream

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7M

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

into-stream

Convert a string/promise/array/iterable/asynciterable/buffer/typedarray/arraybuffer/object into a stream

Correctly chunks up the input and handles backpressure.

Install

$ npm install into-stream

Usage

import intoStream from 'into-stream';

intoStream('unicorn').pipe(process.stdout);
//=> 'unicorn'

API

intoStream(input)

Type: Buffer | TypedArray | ArrayBuffer | string | Iterable<Buffer | string> | AsyncIterable<Buffer | string> | Promise\ Returns: Readable stream

Adheres to the requested chunk size, except for array where each element will be a chunk.

intoStream.object(input)

Type: object | Iterable<object> | AsyncIterable<object> | Promise\ Returns: Readable object stream

