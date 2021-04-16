Convert a string/promise/array/iterable/asynciterable/buffer/typedarray/arraybuffer/object into a stream

Correctly chunks up the input and handles backpressure.

Install

$ npm install into -stream

Usage

import intoStream from 'into-stream' ; intoStream( 'unicorn' ).pipe(process.stdout);

API

Type: Buffer | TypedArray | ArrayBuffer | string | Iterable<Buffer | string> | AsyncIterable<Buffer | string> | Promise \ Returns: Readable stream

Adheres to the requested chunk size, except for array where each element will be a chunk.

Type: object | Iterable<object> | AsyncIterable<object> | Promise \ Returns: Readable object stream

