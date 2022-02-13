A spec-compliant implementation & polyfill for Intl.PluralRules, including the selectRange(start, end) method introduced in Intl.NumberFormat v3. Also useful if you need proper support for minimumFractionDigits , which are only supported in Chrome 77 & later.

For a polyfill without selectRange() , please use intl-pluralrules@1 .

Installation

npm install intl-pluralrules

Polyfill

To use as a polyfill, just import it to ensure that Intl.PluralRules is available in your environment:

import 'intl-pluralrules'

If Intl.PluralRules already exists, includes a selectRange() method, and supports multiple locales, the polyfill will not be loaded.

Ponyfill

A complete implementation of PluralRules is available as intl-pluralrules/plural-rules , if you'd prefer using it without modifying your Intl object, or if you wish to use it rather than your environment's own:

import PluralRules from 'intl-pluralrules/plural-rules' new PluralRules( 'en' ).select( 1 ) new PluralRules( 'en' , { minimumSignificantDigits : 3 }).select( 1 ) new PluralRules( 'en' ).selectRange( 0 , 1 ) new PluralRules( 'fr' ).selectRange( 0 , 1 )

Factory

In order to support all available locales, their data needs to be included in the package. This means that when minified and gzipped, the above-documented usage adds about 7kB to your application's production size. If this is a concern, you can use intl-pluralrules/factory and make-plural to build a PluralRules class with locale support limited to only what you actually use.

Thanks to tree-shaking, this example that only supports English and French minifies & gzips to 1472 bytes. Do note that this size difference is only apparent with minified production builds.

import getPluralRules from 'intl-pluralrules/factory' import { en, fr } from 'make-plural/plurals' import { en as enCat, fr as frCat } from 'make-plural/pluralCategories' import { en as enRange, fr as frRange } from 'make-plural/ranges' const sel = { en, fr } const getSelector = lc => sel[lc] const cat = { en : enCat, fr : frCat } const getCategories = ( lc, ord ) => cat[lc][ord ? 'ordinal' : 'cardinal' ] const range = { en : enRange, fr : frRange } const getRangeSelector = ( lc ) => range[lc] const PluralRules = getPluralRules( Intl .NumberFormat, getSelector, getCategories, getRangeSelector ) export default PluralRules

All arguments of getPluralRules(NumberFormat, getSelector, getCategories, getRangeSelector) are required.