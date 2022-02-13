A spec-compliant implementation & polyfill for Intl.PluralRules,
including the
selectRange(start, end) method introduced in Intl.NumberFormat v3.
Also useful if you need proper support for
minimumFractionDigits,
which are only supported in Chrome 77 & later.
For a polyfill without
selectRange(), please use
intl-pluralrules@1.
npm install intl-pluralrules
To use as a polyfill, just import it to ensure that
Intl.PluralRules is
available in your environment:
import 'intl-pluralrules'
If
Intl.PluralRules already exists,
includes a
selectRange() method,
and supports multiple locales,
the polyfill will not be loaded.
A complete implementation of PluralRules is available as
intl-pluralrules/plural-rules, if you'd prefer using it without modifying your
Intl object, or if you wish to use it rather than your environment's own:
import PluralRules from 'intl-pluralrules/plural-rules'
new PluralRules('en').select(1) // 'one'
new PluralRules('en', { minimumSignificantDigits: 3 }).select(1) // 'other'
new PluralRules('en').selectRange(0, 1) // 'other'
new PluralRules('fr').selectRange(0, 1) // 'one'
In order to support all available locales, their data needs to be included in
the package. This means that when minified and gzipped, the above-documented
usage adds about 7kB to your application's production size. If this is a
concern, you can use
intl-pluralrules/factory and make-plural to build a
PluralRules class with locale support limited to only what you actually use.
Thanks to tree-shaking, this example that only supports English and French minifies & gzips to 1472 bytes. Do note that this size difference is only apparent with minified production builds.
import getPluralRules from 'intl-pluralrules/factory'
import { en, fr } from 'make-plural/plurals'
import { en as enCat, fr as frCat } from 'make-plural/pluralCategories'
import { en as enRange, fr as frRange } from 'make-plural/ranges'
const sel = { en, fr }
const getSelector = lc => sel[lc]
const cat = { en: enCat, fr: frCat }
const getCategories = (lc, ord) => cat[lc][ord ? 'ordinal' : 'cardinal']
const range = { en: enRange, fr: frRange }
const getRangeSelector = (lc) => range[lc]
const PluralRules = getPluralRules(
Intl.NumberFormat, // Not available in IE 10
getSelector,
getCategories,
getRangeSelector
)
export default PluralRules
All arguments of
getPluralRules(NumberFormat, getSelector, getCategories, getRangeSelector)
are required.
NumberFormat should be
Intl.NumberFormat, or a minimal implementation
such as the one available at
intl-pluralrules/pseudo-number-format. It
should at least support the
"en" locale and all of the min/max digit count
options.
getSelector(lc) should return a
function(n, ord) returning the plural
category of
n, using cardinal plural rules (by default), or ordinal rules if
ord is true.
n may be a number, or the formatted string representation of
a number. This may be called with any user-provided string
lc, and should
return
undefined for invalid or unsupported locales.
getCategories(lc, ord) should return the set of available plural categories
for the locale, either for cardinals (by default), or ordinals if
ord is
true. This function will be called only with values for which
getSelector
returns a function.
getRangeSelector(lc) should return a
function(start, end) returning the
plural category of the range.
start and
end are the plural categories of
the corresponding values.