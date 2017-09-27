#intimidate

intimidate is a node module to upload files to S3 with support for automatic retry and exponential backoff.

It uses the excellent knox library to handle the heavy lifting.

When you need those uploads to back off, use intimidate™. - The Readme

Installation

npm install intimidate

Examples

Upload a local file:

var Intimidate = require ( 'intimidate' ) var client = new Intimidate({ key : 'some-aws-key' , secret : 'some-aws-secret' , bucket : 'lobsters' , maxRetries : 5 }) client.upload( 'path/to/a/file.xml' , 'destination/path/on/s3.xml' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log( 'oh noes, all uploads failed! last error was' , err) } else { console .log( 'yahoo, upload succeeded!' ) } })

API

The constructor takes any opts that can be passed to knox's createClient function. Here are some important ones.

key or accessKeyId - S3 api key. Required.

or - S3 api key. Required. secret or secretAccessKey - S3 api secret. Required.

or - S3 api secret. Required. bucket - S3 bucket to upload to. Required.

- S3 bucket to upload to. Required. region - S3 region to upload to. Defaults to 'us-west-2'

- S3 region to upload to. Defaults to maxRetries - the number of times to retry before failing. Defaults to 3.

- the number of times to retry before failing. Defaults to 3. backoffInterval a multiplier used to calculate exponential backoff. Larger numbers result in much larger backoff times after each failure. Defaults to 51.

Example:

var Intimidate = require ( 'intimidate' ) var client = new Intimidate({ key : 'love' , secret : 'a sneaky secret' , bucket : 'kicked' , maxRetries : 4 , backoffInterval : 20 })

Upload a file at sourcePath with automatic retries and exponential backoff

Params:

sourcePath location of the file to upload on the fs

location of the file to upload on the fs destination path in s3 to upload file to

path in s3 to upload file to headers (optional) object with any custom headers. Content-Length and Content-Type are determined by Intimidate automatically, and cannot be overwritten.

(optional) object with any custom headers. and are determined by Intimidate automatically, and cannot be overwritten. cb function(err, res) called when upload is done or has failed too many times. err is the last error, and res is the reponse object if the request succeeded

Example:

client.upload( 'a_car.zip' , 'uploaded_cars/car.zip' , { 'x-amz-acl' : 'public-read' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log( 'Dang, guess you can\'t upload a car.' , err) } else { console .log( 'I uploaded a car.' ) } })

Upload a buffer

Params:

buffer buffer to upload

buffer to upload headers HTTP headers to set on request. 'Content-Length' will default to buffer.length , and 'Content-Type' will default to 'application/octet-stream' if not provided.

HTTP headers to set on request. will default to , and will default to 'application/octet-stream' if not provided. destination path on S3 to put file

path on S3 to put file cb function(err, res) called when request completes or fails too many times

Example:

var data = new Buffer( 'Shall I compare thee to a summer\'s day?' ) var headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'application/text' , 'Content-Length' : data.length } client.uploadBuffer(data, headers, 'poem_idea.txt' , function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log( 'error uploading my sweet poem idea' , err) } else { console .log( 'my poem idea is successfully archived to s3' ) } })

Upload an array of files. The callback will be called when they all upload successfully, or when at least one of the uploads has failed.

Params:

files Array of {src: 'some_path.file', dest: 'some_uploaded_path.file', headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' } } file object to be uploaded. Headers are optional.

Array of file object to be uploaded. Headers are optional. cb function(err, res) that will be called when upload is complete or one of the files has failed to upload.

Example:

var files = [{ src : 'hurp.txt' , dest : 'durp.txt' }, { src : 'foo.txt' , dest : 'foo.txt' , headers : { 'x-amz-acl' : 'public-read' } }] client.uploadFiles(files, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .error( 'error uploading one file' , err) } else { console .log( 'hooray, successfully uploaded all files' ) } })

Upload an array of buffers. The callback will be called when they all upload successfully, or when at least one of the uploads has failed.

Params:

buffers Array of {data: Buffer, headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }, dest: 'some_uploaded_path.file' }

Array of cb function(err, res) that will be called when upload is complete or one of the files has failed to upload.

Example: