#intimidate
intimidate is a node module to upload files to S3 with support for automatic retry and exponential backoff.
It uses the excellent knox library to handle the heavy lifting.
When you need those uploads to back off, use intimidate™. - The Readme
npm install intimidate
Upload a local file:
var Intimidate = require('intimidate')
// Create a client
var client = new Intimidate({
key: 'some-aws-key',
secret: 'some-aws-secret',
bucket: 'lobsters',
maxRetries: 5
})
client.upload('path/to/a/file.xml', 'destination/path/on/s3.xml', function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log('oh noes, all uploads failed! last error was', err)
}
else {
console.log('yahoo, upload succeeded!')
}
})
Intimidate(opts)
The constructor takes any opts that can be passed to
knox's
createClient function. Here are
some important ones.
key or
accessKeyId - S3 api key. Required.
secret or
secretAccessKey - S3 api secret. Required.
bucket - S3 bucket to upload to. Required.
region - S3 region to upload to. Defaults to
'us-west-2'
maxRetries - the number of times to retry before failing. Defaults to 3.
backoffInterval a multiplier used to calculate exponential backoff. Larger
numbers result in much larger backoff times after each failure. Defaults to 51.
Example:
var Intimidate = require('intimidate')
var client = new Intimidate({
key: 'love',
secret: 'a sneaky secret',
bucket: 'kicked',
maxRetries: 4,
backoffInterval: 20
})
upload(sourcePath, destination, cb)
Upload a file at sourcePath with automatic retries and exponential backoff
Params:
sourcePath location of the file to upload on the fs
destination path in s3 to upload file to
headers (optional) object with any custom headers.
Content-Length and
Content-Type are determined by Intimidate automatically, and cannot be overwritten.
cb function(err, res) called when upload is done or has
failed too many times.
err is the last error, and
res is the reponse
object if the request succeeded
Example:
client.upload('a_car.zip', 'uploaded_cars/car.zip', { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log('Dang, guess you can\'t upload a car.', err)
}
else {
console.log('I uploaded a car.')
}
})
uploadBuffer(buffer, headers, destination, cb)
Upload a buffer
Params:
buffer buffer to upload
headers HTTP headers to set on request.
'Content-Length' will default to
buffer.length, and
'Content-Type' will default to
'application/octet-stream' if not provided.
destination path on S3 to put file
cb function(err, res) called when request completes or fails too many times
Example:
var data = new Buffer('Shall I compare thee to a summer\'s day?')
var headers = {
'Content-Type': 'application/text',
'Content-Length': data.length
}
client.uploadBuffer(data, headers, 'poem_idea.txt', function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log('error uploading my sweet poem idea', err)
}
else {
console.log('my poem idea is successfully archived to s3')
}
})
uploadFiles(files, cb)
Upload an array of files. The callback will be called when they all upload successfully, or when at least one of the uploads has failed.
Params:
files Array of
{src: 'some_path.file', dest: 'some_uploaded_path.file', headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' } }
file object to be uploaded. Headers are optional.
cb
function(err, res) that will be called when upload is complete or
one of the files has failed to upload.
Example:
var files = [{src: 'hurp.txt', dest: 'durp.txt'}, {src: 'foo.txt', dest: 'foo.txt', headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' } }]
client.uploadFiles(files, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.error('error uploading one file', err)
}
else {
console.log('hooray, successfully uploaded all files')
}
})
uploadBuffers(buffers, cb)
Upload an array of buffers. The callback will be called when they all upload successfully, or when at least one of the uploads has failed.
Params:
buffers Array of
{data: Buffer, headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }, dest: 'some_uploaded_path.file' }
cb
function(err, res) that will be called when upload is complete or
one of the files has failed to upload.
Example:
var buffers = [
{
data: new Buffer('Shall I compare thee to a summer\'s day?'),
headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }
dest: 'some_uploaded_path1.file'
},
{
data: new Buffer('When you need those uploads to back off, use intimidate'),
headers: { 'x-amz-acl': 'public-read' }
dest: 'some_uploaded_path2.file'
}
]
client.uploadBuffers(buffers, function(err, res) {
if (err) {
console.log('error uploading one buffer', err)
}
else {
console.log('hooray, successfully uploaded all buffers')
}
})