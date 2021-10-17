Interweave

Interweave is a robust React library that can...

Safely render HTML without using dangerouslySetInnerHTML .

. Safely strip HTML tags.

Automatic XSS and injection protection.

Clean HTML attributes using filters.

Interpolate components using matchers.

Autolink URLs, IPs, emails, and hashtags.

Render Emoji and emoticon characters.

And much more!

<Interweave content="This string contains <b>HTML</b> and will safely be rendered!" />

<Interweave content="This contains a URL, https://github.com/milesj/interweave, and a hashtag, #interweave, that will be converted to an anchor link!" matchers={[new UrlMatcher('url'), new HashtagMatcher('hashtag')]} />

Requirements

React 16.8+ / 17+

IE 11+

Emoji support: fetch , sessionStorage

Installation

Interweave requires React as a peer dependency.

yarn add interweave react npm install interweave react

Documentation

https://interweave.dev