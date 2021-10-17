Interweave is a robust React library that can...
dangerouslySetInnerHTML.
<Interweave content="This string contains <b>HTML</b> and will safely be rendered!" />
<Interweave
content="This contains a URL, https://github.com/milesj/interweave, and a hashtag, #interweave, that will be converted to an anchor link!"
matchers={[new UrlMatcher('url'), new HashtagMatcher('hashtag')]}
/>
fetch,
sessionStorage
Interweave requires React as a peer dependency.
yarn add interweave react
// Or
npm install interweave react