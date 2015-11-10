openbase logo
interval-skip-list

by atom-archive
2.0.1 (see all)

A JavaScript data structure for finding all intervals that overlap a point.

Overview

Readme

Interval Skip List Build Status

Alert: This library has been supplanted by atom/marker-index and is no longer maintained.

This data structure maps intervals to values and allows you to find all intervals that contain an index in O(ln(n)), where n is the number of intervals stored. This implementation is based on the paper The Interval Skip List by Eric N. Hanson.

Basic Usage Example

IntervalSkipList = require 'interval-skip-list'
list = new IntervalSkipList

list.insert('a', 2, 7)
list.insert('b', 1, 5)
list.insert('c', 8, 8)

list.findContaining(1) # => ['b']
list.findContaining(2) # => ['b', 'a']
list.findContaining(8) # => ['c']

list.remove('b')

list.findContaining(2) # => ['a']

API

  • ::insert(label, startIndex, endIndex) Adds an interval with the given unique label to the list.

  • ::remove(label) Removes the interval with the given unique label from the list.

  • ::update(label, startIndex, endIndex) Inserts or updates the interval corresponding to the given unique label. Unlike ::insert, this method allows you to specify a label that's already been inserted in the list.

  • ::findContaining(indices...) Returns the labels of all intervals containing the given indices.

  • ::findIntersecting(indices...) Returns the labels of all intervals intersecting the given set of indices. Unlike ::findContaining, this method does not require that the intervals contain all the given indices.

  • ::findStartingAt(index) Returns the labels of all intervals starting at the given index.

  • ::findEndingAt(index) Returns the labels of all intervals ending at the given index.

  • ::findStartingIn(startIndex, endIndex) Returns the labels of all intervals starting within the interval described by the given start and end indices.

  • ::findEndingIn(startIndex, endIndex) Returns the labels of all intervals ending within the interval described by the given start and end indices.

Using a Custom Comparator

You can also supply a custom comparator function with corresponding min and max index values. The following example uses arrays expressing coordinate pairs instead of the default numeric values:

list = new IntervalSkipList
  minIndex: [-Infinity, -Infinity]
  maxIndex: [Infinity, Infinity]
  compare: (a, b) ->
    if a[0] < b[0]
      -1
    else if a[0] > b[0]
      1
    else
      if a[1] < b[1]
        -1
      else if a[1] > b[1]
        1
      else
        0

  list.insert("a", [1, 2], [3, 4])
  list.insert("b", [2, 1], [3, 10])
  list.findContaining([1, Infinity]) # => ["a"]
  list.findContaining([2, 20]) # => ["a", "b"]

