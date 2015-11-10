Interval Skip List

Alert: This library has been supplanted by atom/marker-index and is no longer maintained.

This data structure maps intervals to values and allows you to find all intervals that contain an index in O(ln(n)) , where n is the number of intervals stored. This implementation is based on the paper The Interval Skip List by Eric N. Hanson.

Basic Usage Example

IntervalSkipList = require 'interval-skip-list' list = new IntervalSkipList list.insert( 'a' , 2 , 7 ) list.insert( 'b' , 1 , 5 ) list.insert( 'c' , 8 , 8 ) list.findContaining( 1 ) list.findContaining( 2 ) list.findContaining( 8 ) list.remove( 'b' ) list.findContaining( 2 )

API

::insert(label, startIndex, endIndex) Adds an interval with the given unique label to the list.

::remove(label) Removes the interval with the given unique label from the list.

::update(label, startIndex, endIndex) Inserts or updates the interval corresponding to the given unique label. Unlike ::insert , this method allows you to specify a label that's already been inserted in the list.

::findContaining(indices...) Returns the labels of all intervals containing the given indices.

::findIntersecting(indices...) Returns the labels of all intervals intersecting the given set of indices. Unlike ::findContaining , this method does not require that the intervals contain all the given indices.

::findStartingAt(index) Returns the labels of all intervals starting at the given index.

::findEndingAt(index) Returns the labels of all intervals ending at the given index.

::findStartingIn(startIndex, endIndex) Returns the labels of all intervals starting within the interval described by the given start and end indices.

::findEndingIn(startIndex, endIndex) Returns the labels of all intervals ending within the interval described by the given start and end indices.

Using a Custom Comparator

You can also supply a custom comparator function with corresponding min and max index values. The following example uses arrays expressing coordinate pairs instead of the default numeric values: