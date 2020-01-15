Interval Promise

Overview

This library provides a simple mechanism for running a promise with a given amount of time between executions.

Standard Javascript » setInterval()

Installation

npm install interval-promise

Usage

Simple example using async-await

const interval = require ( 'interval-promise' ) interval( async () => { await someOtherPromiseReturningFunction() await another() }, 1000 , { iterations : 10 })

API

interval(func, intervalLength, options = {})

Arguments

Argument Attritubes Description func function Required

Function to execute for each interval. MUST return a promise.



Two arguments are passed to this function. iterationNumber number — The iteration number (starting at 1)

— The iteration number (starting at 1) stop function — used to "stop" (skipping all remaining iterations) intervalLength number | function Required

Length in ms to wait between iterations. Should be (or return) a non-negative integer.



If a function is used, one parameter iterationNumber (starting at 1) is passed. options object Optional settings (detailed below). options.iterations number Default: Infinity

The number of times to execute the function. Must be Infinity or an integer greater than 0. options.stopOnError boolean Default: true

If true, no subsequent calls will be made. The promise returned by interval() will be rejected and pass through the error thrown.

Project Values

Approachability — Basic usage should be concise and readable.

— Basic usage should be concise and readable. Debuggability — Error feedback should be helpful and error handling options should be flexible.

— Error feedback should be helpful and error handling options should be flexible. Stability — Functionality should be well-tested and reliable.

Acknowledgements

This library was inspired by reissue.

FAQ

How can I stop the interval from outside the interval function?

There isn't currently direct feature to stop the iterations externally. You can, however, achieve this by checking a variable in the parent scope (of where the function is defined). Check out the code below.