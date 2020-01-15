This library provides a simple mechanism for running a promise with a given amount of time between executions.
npm install interval-promise
Simple example using async-await
const interval = require('interval-promise')
// Run a function 10 times with 1 second between each iteration
interval(async () => {
await someOtherPromiseReturningFunction()
await another()
}, 1000, {iterations: 10})
interval(func, intervalLength, options = {}) // returns Promise<undefined>
|Argument
|Attritubes
|Description
|
func
|function
|Required
Function to execute for each interval. MUST return a promise.
Two arguments are passed to this function.
|
intervalLength
|number | function
|Required
Length in ms to wait between iterations. Should be (or return) a non-negative integer.
If a function is used, one parameter
iterationNumber (starting at 1) is passed.
|
options
|object
|Optional settings (detailed below).
|
options.iterations
|number
|Default:
Infinity
The number of times to execute the function. Must be Infinity or an integer greater than 0.
|
options.stopOnError
|boolean
|Default:
true
If true, no subsequent calls will be made. The promise returned by interval() will be rejected and pass through the error thrown.
This library was inspired by reissue.
There isn't currently direct feature to stop the iterations externally. You can, however, achieve this by checking a variable in the parent scope (of where the function is defined). Check out the code below.
const interval = require('interval-promise')
let stoppedExternally = false
const stopExternally = () => { stoppedExternally = true }
interval(async (iteration, stop) => {
if (stoppedExternally) {
stop()
}
// ... normal functionality ...
}, 1000)
// Some other work...
someOtherWork().then(() => {
// Now that our "other work" is done, we can stop our interval above with:
stopExternally()
})