int

interset

by Irakli Gozalishvili
0.0.2

Binary operations for logical sets

Readme

interset

Build Status

Browser support

Binary operations for logical sets in our case arrays, although in a future support for upcoming sets maybe added.

API

union

Return a set that is the union of the input sets.

union

var union = require("interset/union")

union()
// => []

union([1, 2])
// => [1, 2]

union([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [1, 2, 3]

union([1, 2], [2, 3], [3, 4])
// => [1, 2, 3, 4]

intersection

Return a set that is the intersection of the input sets.

intersection

intersection()
// => TypeError: intersection requires at least one argument

intersection([1])
// => [1]

intersection([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [2]

intersection([1, 2], [2, 3], [3, 4])
// => []

intersection([1, "a"], ["a", 3], ["a"])
// => ["a"]

difference

Return a set that is the first set without elements of the remaining sets

difference

var difference = require("interset/difference")

difference()
// => TypeError: difference requires at least one arguments

difference([1, 2, 3])
// => [1, 2, 3]

difference([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [1]

difference([1, 2, 3], [1], [1, 4], [3])
// => [2]

Install

npm install interset

