Binary operations for logical sets in our case arrays, although in a future support for upcoming sets maybe added.
Return a set that is the union of the input sets.
var union = require("interset/union")
union()
// => []
union([1, 2])
// => [1, 2]
union([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [1, 2, 3]
union([1, 2], [2, 3], [3, 4])
// => [1, 2, 3, 4]
Return a set that is the intersection of the input sets.
intersection()
// => TypeError: intersection requires at least one argument
intersection([1])
// => [1]
intersection([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [2]
intersection([1, 2], [2, 3], [3, 4])
// => []
intersection([1, "a"], ["a", 3], ["a"])
// => ["a"]
Return a set that is the first set without elements of the remaining sets
var difference = require("interset/difference")
difference()
// => TypeError: difference requires at least one arguments
difference([1, 2, 3])
// => [1, 2, 3]
difference([1, 2], [2, 3])
// => [1]
difference([1, 2, 3], [1], [1, 4], [3])
// => [2]
npm install interset