interset

Binary operations for logical sets in our case arrays, although in a future support for upcoming sets maybe added.

API

union

Return a set that is the union of the input sets.

var union = require ( "interset/union" ) union() union([ 1 , 2 ]) union([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ]) union([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 4 ])

intersection

Return a set that is the intersection of the input sets.

intersection() intersection([ 1 ]) intersection([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ]) intersection([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 4 ]) intersection([ 1 , "a" ], [ "a" , 3 ], [ "a" ])

difference

Return a set that is the first set without elements of the remaining sets

var difference = require ( "interset/difference" ) difference() difference([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]) difference([ 1 , 2 ], [ 2 , 3 ]) difference([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 1 ], [ 1 , 4 ], [ 3 ])

Install