A polyfill of IntersectionObserver API.
Implements event based tracking of changes in elements position. Uses MutationsObserver and falls back to an infinite dirty checking cycle if the first one is not supported. Handles long running CSS transitions/animations, attributes and nodes mutations along with changes made by :hover pseudo-class (optional).
Written in ES6 and compliant with the spec and native implementation. Doesn't contain any publicly available methods or properties except for those described in spec. Size is 4kb when minified and gzipped.
Live demo (won't run in IE9).
From NPM:
npm install --save intersection-observer-polyfill
From Bower:
bower install --save intersection-observer-polyfill
Or just grab one of the pre-built versions from
dist.
Polyfill has been tested and known to work in the following browsers:
If you are using ES6 modules with bundlers like Webpack or JSPM:
import IntersectionObserver from 'intersection-observer-polyfill';
const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => {}, {
rootMargin: '100px 0px',
threshold: [0, 0.1, 0.2, 0.5, 1]
});
// ...
Alternatively you can take a pre-built UMD version.
With AMD:
define([
'intersection-observer-polyfill/dist/IntersectionObserver'
], function (IntersectionObserver) {
// ...
});
With CommonJS:
var IntersectionObserver = require('intersection-observer-polyfill/dist/IntersectionObserver');
As browsers' global:
<script src="intersection-observer-polyfill/dist/IntersectionObserver.js"></script>
<script>
(function () {
var observer = new IntersectionObserver(function () {});
})();
</script>
Optionally you can take a version that always exports itself globally.
With ES6 modules:
import 'intersecton-observer-polyfill/index.global';
const observer = new IntersectionObserver(() => {});
With AMD/CommonJS:
require('intersecton-observer-polyfill/dist/IntersectionObserver.global');
IntersectionObserver class additionally implements following static accessor properties:
When DOM elements change theirs attributes like
class or
style an update cycle
will be initiated. This cycle is used to catch possible CSS transitions/animations and the
idleTimeout tells for how long we need run it if it doesn't detect any changes in elements position.
Default value is
50 milliseconds and you can increase it to match the delay of transitions, e.g. if transition starts after
500 milliseconds then you can set
idleTimeout to the corresponding value:
IntersectionObserver.idleTimeout = 500;. If you don't plan to use transitions then you can set this value to
0. Otherwise it's safer to leave the default value, even if transition starts immediately.
By default possible changes in position of elements caused by CSS
:hover class are not tracked. You can set
IntersectionObserver.trackHovers = true if you need them to be supported.
NOTE: Changes made to these properties will affect all instances of IntersectionObserver, even those that were already created.
I'm very grateful to Philip Walton for the test suites of observe/unobserve methods that I took from his implementation.