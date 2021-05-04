Why use an administrator to manage all the elements on my page?

This library is used in ember-in-viewport and ember-infinity. This library is particularly important for re-using the IntersectionObserver API.

Most implementations have one Intersection Observer for each target element or so called sentinel . However, IntersectionObserver.observe can observer multiple sentinels . So this library will resuse the IntersectionObserver instance for another element on the page with the same set of observer options and root element. This can dramatically improve performance for pages with lots of elements and observers.

Note: A companion library is also available for requestAnimationFrame: https://github.com/snewcomer/raf-pool

Installation

npm install intersection-observer- admin

Usage

API

element: DOM Node to observe enterCallback: Function callback function to perform logic in your own application exitCallback: Function callback function to perform when element is leaving the viewport observerOptions: Object list of options to pass to Intersection Observer constructor (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/IntersectionObserver/IntersectionObserver)

import IntersectionObserverAdmin from 'intersection-observer-admin' ; const intersectionObserverAdmin = new IntersectionObserverAdmin(); intersectionObserverAdmin.addEnterCallback(element, enterCallback); intersectionObserverAdmin.addExitCallback(element, exitCallback); intersectionObserverAdmin.observe(element, { root, rootMargin : '0px 0px 100px 0px' , threshold : 0 }); intersectionObserverAdmin.observe(element, { root, rootMargin : '0px 0px 100px 0px' , threshold : 0 }); intersectionObserverAdmin.unobserve(element, observerOptions); intersectionObserverAdmin.destroy();

Out of the box

Chrome 51 [1] Firefox (Gecko) 55 [2] MS Edge 15 Internet Explorer Not supported Opera [1] 38 Safari 12.1 Chrome for Android 59 Android Browser 56 Opera Mobile 37