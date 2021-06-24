Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
intersection-observer
●
by w3c
●
0.12.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
Intersection Observer
●
Home
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i intersection-observer
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
1.1M
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Maintenance
Last Commit
8mos
ago
Contributors
57
Package
Dependencies
0
License
W3C-20150513
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
Suggest Categories
Reviews
Average Rating
4.5
/5
2
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback
Readme
Intersection Observers
Implementation status:
Chromium:
Shipped in Chrome 51
Edge:
Shipped in build 14986
Firefox:
Shipped in Firefox 55
WebKit:
Shipped in Safari 12.1 and iOS 12.2
Explainer Doc
Draft Spec
Polyfill
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
No alternatives found
Suggest an alternative
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial