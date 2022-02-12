InterpretML - Alpha Release





In the beginning machines learned in darkness, and data scientists struggled in the void to explain them. Let there be light.

InterpretML is an open-source package that incorporates state-of-the-art machine learning interpretability techniques under one roof. With this package, you can train interpretable glassbox models and explain blackbox systems. InterpretML helps you understand your model's global behavior, or understand the reasons behind individual predictions.

Interpretability is essential for:

Model debugging - Why did my model make this mistake?

Feature Engineering - How can I improve my model?

Detecting fairness issues - Does my model discriminate?

Human-AI cooperation - How can I understand and trust the model's decisions?

Regulatory compliance - Does my model satisfy legal requirements?

High-risk applications - Healthcare, finance, judicial, ...

Installation

Python 3.6+ | Linux, Mac, Windows

pip install interpret

Introducing the Explainable Boosting Machine (EBM)

EBM is an interpretable model developed at Microsoft Research*. It uses modern machine learning techniques like bagging, gradient boosting, and automatic interaction detection to breathe new life into traditional GAMs (Generalized Additive Models). This makes EBMs as accurate as state-of-the-art techniques like random forests and gradient boosted trees. However, unlike these blackbox models, EBMs produce exact explanations and are editable by domain experts.

Dataset/AUROC Domain Logistic Regression Random Forest XGBoost Explainable Boosting Machine Adult Income Finance .907±.003 .903±.002 .927±.001 .928±.002 Heart Disease Medical .895±.030 .890±.008 .851±.018 .898±.013 Breast Cancer Medical .995±.005 .992±.009 .992±.010 .995±.006 Telecom Churn Business .849±.005 .824±.004 .828±.010 .852±.006 Credit Fraud Security .979±.002 .950±.007 .981±.003 .981±.003

Notebook for reproducing table

Supported Techniques

Train a glassbox model

Let's fit an Explainable Boosting Machine

from interpret.glassbox import ExplainableBoostingClassifier ebm = ExplainableBoostingClassifier() ebm.fit(X_train, y_train)

Understand the model

from interpret import show ebm_global = ebm.explain_global() show(ebm_global)

Understand individual predictions

ebm_local = ebm.explain_local(X_test, y_test) show(ebm_local)

And if you have multiple model explanations, compare them

show([logistic_regression_global, decision_tree_global])

If you need to keep your data private, we also support Differentially Private EBMs (see DP-EBMs)

from interpret.privacy import DPExplainableBoostingClassifier, DPExplainableBoostingRegressor dp_ebm = DPExplainableBoostingClassifier(epsilon= 1 , delta= 1e-5 ) dp_ebm.fit(X_train, y_train) show(dp_ebm.explain_global())

For more information, see the documentation.





Acknowledgements

InterpretML was originally created by (equal contributions): Samuel Jenkins, Harsha Nori, Paul Koch, and Rich Caruana

EBMs are fast derivative of GA2M, invented by: Yin Lou, Rich Caruana, Johannes Gehrke, and Giles Hooker

Many people have supported us along the way. Check out ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS.md!

We also build on top of many great packages. Please check them out!

plotly | dash | scikit-learn | lime | shap | salib | skope-rules | treeinterpreter | gevent | joblib | pytest | jupyter

