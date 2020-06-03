A dictionary of file extensions and associated module loaders.
This is used by Liftoff to automatically require dependencies for configuration files, and by rechoir for registering module loaders.
Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription
The maintainers of interpret and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.
Map file types to modules which provide a require.extensions loader.
{
'.babel.js': [
{
module: '@babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.js',
rootMode: 'upward-optional',
ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel-register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.js',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel-core/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.js',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.js',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
],
'.babel.ts': [
{
module: '@babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.ts',
rootMode: 'upward-optional',
ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
});
},
},
],
'.buble.js': 'buble/register',
'.cirru': 'cirru-script/lib/register',
'.cjsx': 'node-cjsx/register',
'.co': 'coco',
'.coffee': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
'.coffee.md': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
'.csv': 'require-csv',
'.eg': 'earlgrey/register',
'.esm.js': {
module: 'esm',
register: function(hook) {
// register on .js extension due to https://github.com/joyent/node/blob/v0.12.0/lib/module.js#L353
// which only captures the final extension (.babel.js -> .js)
var esmLoader = hook(module);
require.extensions['.js'] = esmLoader('module')._extensions['.js'];
},
},
'.iced': ['iced-coffee-script/register', 'iced-coffee-script'],
'.iced.md': 'iced-coffee-script/register',
'.ini': 'require-ini',
'.js': null,
'.json': null,
'.json5': ['json5/lib/register', 'json5/lib/require'],
'.jsx': [
{
module: '@babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.jsx',
rootMode: 'upward-optional',
ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel-register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.jsx',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel-core/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.jsx',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
{
module: 'babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.jsx',
ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
});
},
},
{
module: 'node-jsx',
register: function(hook) {
hook.install({ extension: '.jsx', harmony: true });
},
},
],
'.litcoffee': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
'.liticed': 'iced-coffee-script/register',
'.ls': ['livescript', 'LiveScript'],
'.mjs': '/absolute/path/to/interpret/mjs-stub.js',
'.node': null,
'.toml': {
module: 'toml-require',
register: function(hook) {
hook.install();
},
},
'.ts': [
'ts-node/register',
'typescript-node/register',
'typescript-register',
'typescript-require',
'sucrase/register/ts',
{
module: '@babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.ts',
rootMode: 'upward-optional',
ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
});
},
},
],
'.tsx': [
'ts-node/register',
'typescript-node/register',
'sucrase/register',
{
module: '@babel/register',
register: function(hook) {
hook({
extensions: '.tsx',
rootMode: 'upward-optional',
ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
});
},
},
],
'.wisp': 'wisp/engine/node',
'.xml': 'require-xml',
'.yaml': 'require-yaml',
'.yml': 'require-yaml',
}
Same as above, but only include the extensions which are javascript variants.
Consumers should use the exported
extensions or
jsVariants object to determine which module should be loaded for a given extension. If a matching extension is found, consumers should do the following:
If the value is null, do nothing.
If the value is a string, try to require it.
If the value is an object, try to require the
module property. If successful, the
register property (a function) should be called with the module passed as the first argument.
If the value is an array, iterate over it, attempting step #2 or #3 until one of the attempts does not throw.