openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

interpret

by gulpjs
2.2.0 (see all)

A dictionary of file extensions and associated module loaders.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.3M

GitHub Stars

225

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

interpret

NPM version Downloads Travis Build Status AppVeyor Build Status Coveralls Status Gitter chat

A dictionary of file extensions and associated module loaders.

What is it

This is used by Liftoff to automatically require dependencies for configuration files, and by rechoir for registering module loaders.

interpret for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription

The maintainers of interpret and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source dependencies you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact dependencies you use. Learn more.

API

extensions

Map file types to modules which provide a require.extensions loader.

{
  '.babel.js': [
    {
      module: '@babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.js',
          rootMode: 'upward-optional',
          ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel-register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.js',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel-core/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.js',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.js',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
  ],
  '.babel.ts': [
    {
      module: '@babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.ts',
          rootMode: 'upward-optional',
          ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
        });
      },
    },
  ],
  '.buble.js': 'buble/register',
  '.cirru': 'cirru-script/lib/register',
  '.cjsx': 'node-cjsx/register',
  '.co': 'coco',
  '.coffee': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
  '.coffee.md': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
  '.csv': 'require-csv',
  '.eg': 'earlgrey/register',
  '.esm.js': {
    module: 'esm',
    register: function(hook) {
      // register on .js extension due to https://github.com/joyent/node/blob/v0.12.0/lib/module.js#L353
      // which only captures the final extension (.babel.js -> .js)
      var esmLoader = hook(module);
      require.extensions['.js'] = esmLoader('module')._extensions['.js'];
    },
  },
  '.iced': ['iced-coffee-script/register', 'iced-coffee-script'],
  '.iced.md': 'iced-coffee-script/register',
  '.ini': 'require-ini',
  '.js': null,
  '.json': null,
  '.json5': ['json5/lib/register', 'json5/lib/require'],
  '.jsx': [
    {
      module: '@babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.jsx',
          rootMode: 'upward-optional',
          ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel-register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.jsx',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel-core/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.jsx',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.jsx',
          ignore: ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules,
        });
      },
    },
    {
      module: 'node-jsx',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook.install({ extension: '.jsx', harmony: true });
      },
    },
  ],
  '.litcoffee': ['coffeescript/register', 'coffee-script/register', 'coffeescript', 'coffee-script'],
  '.liticed': 'iced-coffee-script/register',
  '.ls': ['livescript', 'LiveScript'],
  '.mjs': '/absolute/path/to/interpret/mjs-stub.js',
  '.node': null,
  '.toml': {
    module: 'toml-require',
    register: function(hook) {
      hook.install();
    },
  },
  '.ts': [
    'ts-node/register',
    'typescript-node/register',
    'typescript-register',
    'typescript-require',
    'sucrase/register/ts',
    {
      module: '@babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.ts',
          rootMode: 'upward-optional',
          ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
        });
      },
    },
  ],
  '.tsx': [
    'ts-node/register',
    'typescript-node/register',
    'sucrase/register',
    {
      module: '@babel/register',
      register: function(hook) {
        hook({
          extensions: '.tsx',
          rootMode: 'upward-optional',
          ignore: [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules],
        });
      },
    },
  ],
  '.wisp': 'wisp/engine/node',
  '.xml': 'require-xml',
  '.yaml': 'require-yaml',
  '.yml': 'require-yaml',
}

jsVariants

Same as above, but only include the extensions which are javascript variants.

How to use it

Consumers should use the exported extensions or jsVariants object to determine which module should be loaded for a given extension. If a matching extension is found, consumers should do the following:

  1. If the value is null, do nothing.

  2. If the value is a string, try to require it.

  3. If the value is an object, try to require the module property. If successful, the register property (a function) should be called with the module passed as the first argument.

  4. If the value is an array, iterate over it, attempting step #2 or #3 until one of the attempts does not throw.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial