interpret

A dictionary of file extensions and associated module loaders.

What is it

This is used by Liftoff to automatically require dependencies for configuration files, and by rechoir for registering module loaders.

API

extensions

Map file types to modules which provide a require.extensions loader.

{ '.babel.js' : [ { module : '@babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.js' , rootMode : 'upward-optional' , ignore : [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules], }); }, }, { module : 'babel-register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.js' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, { module : 'babel-core/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.js' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, { module : 'babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.js' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, ], '.babel.ts' : [ { module : '@babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.ts' , rootMode : 'upward-optional' , ignore : [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules], }); }, }, ], '.buble.js' : 'buble/register' , '.cirru' : 'cirru-script/lib/register' , '.cjsx' : 'node-cjsx/register' , '.co' : 'coco' , '.coffee' : [ 'coffeescript/register' , 'coffee-script/register' , 'coffeescript' , 'coffee-script' ], '.coffee.md' : [ 'coffeescript/register' , 'coffee-script/register' , 'coffeescript' , 'coffee-script' ], '.csv' : 'require-csv' , '.eg' : 'earlgrey/register' , '.esm.js' : { module : 'esm' , register : function ( hook ) { var esmLoader = hook( module ); require .extensions[ '.js' ] = esmLoader( 'module' )._extensions[ '.js' ]; }, }, '.iced' : [ 'iced-coffee-script/register' , 'iced-coffee-script' ], '.iced.md' : 'iced-coffee-script/register' , '.ini' : 'require-ini' , '.js' : null , '.json' : null , '.json5' : [ 'json5/lib/register' , 'json5/lib/require' ], '.jsx' : [ { module : '@babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.jsx' , rootMode : 'upward-optional' , ignore : [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules], }); }, }, { module : 'babel-register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.jsx' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, { module : 'babel-core/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.jsx' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, { module : 'babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.jsx' , ignore : ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules, }); }, }, { module : 'node-jsx' , register : function ( hook ) { hook.install({ extension : '.jsx' , harmony : true }); }, }, ], '.litcoffee' : [ 'coffeescript/register' , 'coffee-script/register' , 'coffeescript' , 'coffee-script' ], '.liticed' : 'iced-coffee-script/register' , '.ls' : [ 'livescript' , 'LiveScript' ], '.mjs' : '/absolute/path/to/interpret/mjs-stub.js' , '.node' : null , '.toml' : { module : 'toml-require' , register : function ( hook ) { hook.install(); }, }, '.ts' : [ 'ts-node/register' , 'typescript-node/register' , 'typescript-register' , 'typescript-require' , 'sucrase/register/ts' , { module : '@babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.ts' , rootMode : 'upward-optional' , ignore : [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules], }); }, }, ], '.tsx' : [ 'ts-node/register' , 'typescript-node/register' , 'sucrase/register' , { module : '@babel/register' , register : function ( hook ) { hook({ extensions : '.tsx' , rootMode : 'upward-optional' , ignore : [ignoreNonBabelAndNodeModules], }); }, }, ], '.wisp' : 'wisp/engine/node' , '.xml' : 'require-xml' , '.yaml' : 'require-yaml' , '.yml' : 'require-yaml' , }

jsVariants

Same as above, but only include the extensions which are javascript variants.

How to use it

Consumers should use the exported extensions or jsVariants object to determine which module should be loaded for a given extension. If a matching extension is found, consumers should do the following: