convert javascript date objects into rfc3339-compliant timestamp strings

rfc3339 is mandated by atom rss.

example

var timestamp = require ( 'internet-timestamp' ); var d = new Date ( 'Thu Mar 14 19:16:19 2013 -0700' ); console .log(timestamp(d));

$ node example/stamp.js 2013 -03 -14T19:16:19-07:00

methods

var timestamp = require ( 'internet-timestamp' )

Return a rfc3339-compliant timestamp from the Date instance or Date()-parseable string date .

install

With npm do:

npm install internet-timestamp

To use this module in the browser, use browserify.

license

MIT