internet-timestamp

by James Halliday
0.0.1 (see all)

generate rfc3339-compliant timestamps from date objects

Popularity

Downloads/wk

367

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

internet-timestamp

convert javascript date objects into rfc3339-compliant timestamp strings

rfc3339 is mandated by atom rss.

browser support

build status

example

var timestamp = require('internet-timestamp');
var d = new Date('Thu Mar 14 19:16:19 2013 -0700');
console.log(timestamp(d));

$ node example/stamp.js
2013-03-14T19:16:19-07:00

methods

var timestamp = require('internet-timestamp')

timestamp(date)

Return a rfc3339-compliant timestamp from the Date instance or Date()-parseable string date.

install

With npm do:

npm install internet-timestamp

To use this module in the browser, use browserify.

license

MIT

