convert javascript date objects into rfc3339-compliant timestamp strings
rfc3339 is mandated by atom rss.
var timestamp = require('internet-timestamp');
var d = new Date('Thu Mar 14 19:16:19 2013 -0700');
console.log(timestamp(d));
$ node example/stamp.js
2013-03-14T19:16:19-07:00
var timestamp = require('internet-timestamp')
Return a
rfc3339-compliant timestamp from
the Date instance or Date()-parseable string
date.
With npm do:
npm install internet-timestamp
To use this module in the browser, use browserify.
MIT