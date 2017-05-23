openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

internet-available

by ourcodeworld
1.0.0 (see all)

A module to verify if there's an active internet connection with Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

internet-available

A module to verify if there's an active internet connection with Node.js

Installation

You can install this module through NPM using the following command in your terminal:

$ npm install internet-available --save

Example

internet-available requires Promises to work correctly. It's easy to use:

var internetAvailable = require("internet-available");

// Most easy way
internetAvailable({
    // Provide maximum execution time for the verification
    timeout: 5000,
    // If it tries 5 times and it fails, then it will throw no internet
    retries: 5
}).then(() => {
    console.log("Internet available");
}).catch(() => {
    console.log("No internet");
});

But configurable too (check the docs).

Documentation

The official documentation of the project can be found in Our Code World here.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial