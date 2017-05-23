A module to verify if there's an active internet connection with Node.js
You can install this module through NPM using the following command in your terminal:
$ npm install internet-available --save
internet-available requires Promises to work correctly. It's easy to use:
var internetAvailable = require("internet-available");
// Most easy way
internetAvailable({
// Provide maximum execution time for the verification
timeout: 5000,
// If it tries 5 times and it fails, then it will throw no internet
retries: 5
}).then(() => {
console.log("Internet available");
}).catch(() => {
console.log("No internet");
});
But configurable too (check the docs).
The official documentation of the project can be found in Our Code World here.