A module to verify if there's an active internet connection with Node.js

Installation

You can install this module through NPM using the following command in your terminal:

$ npm install internet-available --save

Example

internet-available requires Promises to work correctly. It's easy to use:

var internetAvailable = require ( "internet-available" ); internetAvailable({ timeout : 5000 , retries : 5 }).then( () => { console .log( "Internet available" ); }).catch( () => { console .log( "No internet" ); });

But configurable too (check the docs).

Documentation

The official documentation of the project can be found in Our Code World here.