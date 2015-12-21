AngularJS directive implementing intl-tel-input jQuery plugin.

Installation

Install via Bower: bower install international-phone-number --save

Add module dependency to application: internationalPhoneNumber

intl-tel-input is installed as a dependency. Make sure intTelInput.js is loaded first and add flags.png and intlTelInput.css to your project.

You can optionally include bower_components/intl-tel-input/lib/libphonenumber/build/utils.js .

DEMOS

Plunkr

int-tel-input jQuery plugin demo

Default options

Same as in source project (https://github.com/Bluefieldscom/intl-tel-input)

Sneak preview:

allowExtensions: false autoFormat: true autoHideDialCode: true autoPlaceholder: true customPlaceholder: null defaultCountry: "" geoIpLookup: null nationalMode: true numberType: "MOBILE" onlyCountries: undefined preferredCountries: [ 'us' , 'gb' ] skipUtilScriptDownload: false utilsScript: ""

Global configuration (in angulars config phase)

There is a constant ipnConfig available in which all of the defaults are configured. To change the defaults simply use the ipnConfig object:

angular. module ( 'app' ) .config (ipnConfig) -> ipnConfig.defaultCountry = 'pl' ipnConfig.preferredCountries = [ 'pl' , 'de' , 'fr' , 'uk' , 'es' ]

Usage

Works for text and tel input types. NgModel is required

< input type = "text" international-phone-number ng-model = "phone" >

with bound country. Useful when you have external contries control:

< input type = "text" international-phone-number only-countries ng-model = "phone" country = "country" >

with preferred countries:

< input type = "text" international-phone-number preferred-countries = "pl, de" ng-model = "phone" >

with default country:

< input type = "text" international-phone-number default-country = "pl" ng-model = "phone" >

with countries only:

< input type = "text" international-phone-number only-countries ng-model = "phone" >

Feel free to mix options together:

< input type = "text" international-phone-number only-countries = "pl, de, en, es" default-country = "pl" preferred-countries = "pl, de" ng-model = "phone" >

Options

By default the directive lazy loads utils.js. If you want to load this yourself, use the skip-util-script-download attribute or set the ipnConfig.skipUtilScriptDownload to true.

